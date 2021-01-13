Faulty Medical Equipment in Jamaica’s Private & Public Medical Facilities – January 11 2021

TOPICS:
January 13, 2021

 

10 Comments on "Faulty Medical Equipment in Jamaica’s Private & Public Medical Facilities – January 11 2021"

  1. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 12, 2021 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    The Bureau of standard need to look at its own standards to which it holds people, how is it they haven’t hold the two corrupt political parties to higher standard.

    • Michael Leighton | January 13, 2021 at 3:51 AM | Reply

      The truth is that the Bureau is not responsible for political parties.

    • Kevin Wilson | January 13, 2021 at 4:06 AM | Reply

      @Michael Leighton yes they are if the instruments are not working right in the hospital or any facility the government have a duty to make sure all equipment work

    • Ramon Kelly | January 13, 2021 at 5:02 AM | Reply

      Go read the mission and vision statement of the bureau of standards

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | January 13, 2021 at 8:21 AM | Reply

      @Michael Leighton You are correct, political parties, through government holds everyone accountable, with laws, and not even the constitution hold political parties accountable, no wonder they behave the way they do.

  2. You Yes You | January 12, 2021 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    You don’t sayyyyy.

    I visited a relative in a Jamaican…..well….they called it a hospital, but it was more like.
    I don’t know.
    But it wasn’t what we would call a hospital, where I live. Vets are better equipped here.

    Jamaicans need to put down the bible, and dUncehall and get thems lives some sense.

  3. EXTRAVIEWS 876 | January 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    I went to give blood at CRH… The nurse refused my donation because my blood pressure was “high”… I went to a doctors office to check my blood pressure and it was “normal”. Really wished i could have given that blood though if my pressure was normal. Had a friend in the hospital that needed it.

  4. Paula Donaldson | January 12, 2021 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    Mi know long time ting most a dem place ya deh pon some ol faulty,noo good equipment dem ave a work wid beta dem dash out e pressure machine n get some cash pot machine.kmt😠😡😠😡😠😡😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠

  5. Alisha Best | January 12, 2021 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    jamaica is not real smh so nobody is testing equipment smh so embarassing

  6. Ramon Kelly | January 13, 2021 at 5:00 AM | Reply

    Longtime mi a cuss about doing temperature checks before entering businesses… Jamaica people just frehfreh….. Same way like how the want you to was hands or sanitize and the bottles dem dutty…….
    Go video some dutty bottle and show the country tvj….

