Federal Judge Holds Hearing For ‘Cowboys For Trump’ Leader Who Participated In Capitol Riot

A federal judge is holding a hearing for jailed "Cowboys for Trump" leader Cuoy Griffin for charges related to his involvement in the Capitol riot. NBC's Pete Williams has details. Aired on 02/01/2021.
Keep him, we don’t want him back.
Tru dat
He’s part of Trumps garbage , the military can make him disappear
biilyboatman, 😄😄😄😄😄
He’s a danger to the entire planet.
KEEP HIM LOCKED UP!!!
First deal with the BLM supporters like Harris!
@Randy Couch ooooh those dastardly peaceful protesters tha are a convnenint strawman due to like a few of them looting !
@Randy Couch LOSER.
Yes so true and call trump so he can get him out
and, throw away the key.
Cowboys for Trump….
Who doesn’t think that a group such as this is highly indicative of cultism.
It’s highly indicative of a mass mental illness.
People who abuse others and animals and arm themselves in fear of the future? Why am I not suprised.
@Marie Berry ✝️✝️✝️✝️✝️
@Jamil Aad And you still lost. Cry louder.
It’s because he’s an official he needs to stay locked up
Yeah because he know better..
@Ms. Byrd New Mexico is a Blue state!
@Lee Womack Thanks for the correction, I thought he was from Texas! lol
@Timmy Truth the “American ” people are the left…
@Timmy Truth,
You need to change your username to Timmy Gaslight.
Keep him in prison he’s from my home state.
🇺🇸Yes🇺🇸🤔
You folks need to GYST and vote this clown out.
Now we have a loon for a congresswoman in southern NM.
I think he was the only person from here that got in trouble. I haven’t heard or seen anyone else. Yvette just voted with all the other scum.
no bond take guns away and his right to vote it gone now how does feel stupid
Pull citizenship, that does it all, put him on a plane to ??? Be done with it !
All of these MAGA Fools who were involved in the Capitol chaos and locked up ought feel like 💩 after doing dumb 💩 to satisfied Donnie and Donnie left them behind on their lonesome.
“He’s going to obey the law ” his lawyer says. Isn’t he in jail for breaking the law?
@gennaterra ur definition of facsism if very off buddy 🤣🤣 quit devaluing that word “ a fascist rules by exec order” -proceeds to sign over 40 exec orders in 2 weeks….. way more than trumps 100 days…. you leftists are stupid asf sometimes…. learn what a fascist is before saying the word
Hey Frank! I guess Trump is going to plead that he shot the Sheriff but he didn’t shoot the deputy! 🤣
@Rush Limbaugh 45 complained about how many Obama signed and signed more, including some that could not legally be enforced
@Dutch Lockett ur missing the point that guy said facsist and biden said” only a fascist rules by exec order”
“I AM THE LAWWW” -Judge Dread. Sorry it was the first thing I thought.
It’s clear he was willing to violate the law, but now he says he is trustworthy? He clearly violated his oath of office and should be held to a higher standard as a public servant
Pull citizenship of the U.S., period.
Liars and car salesmen always want you to trust them.
People who arent liars are fine with being watched and respected after their actions are judged.
The only service he gave was to himself!!!!
keep him locked up.
Funny he didn’t obey the law there.
He’s going to obey the law…….this time.
Right on bro! He’ll mount his horse and head for the hills! 🤣🤣🤣
VOL 🗽 exactly the lawyers need to go back and take a refresher course in regards to LAW! Speechless😬
@Greg Walker You think?
My thought exactly.
So this is what they meant by the “law and order” party, mob rule and murdering a police officer.
These people let their Jesus Trump lead them off to a prison cell. GOOD RIDDANCE
@D SP Yep and they still don’t get it and tried to hurt a person like this woman who just walking down the street in L.A. on the same day of the chaos at the Nation Capitol and a 25 year old bigot shot and killed a 15 year old female at a MAGA Rally in Des Moines Iowa and claimed that it was self defense and the 15 year ol
@D SP You tell ’em. You can’t go around insulting fake messiahs. Besides, Trump cannot be a messiah. He is actually a real person who exists, not some made up character from a fairy tale. Like Jeebus.
@warpedjaffas1 trump Jr is just like daddy… A keyboard warrior and nothing more
@hexalone Sadly they would rather vote for Trump than Jesus if he came down to Earth to run for president.
The lawyer say “he’s gonna obey the law.”
Something to consider before ending up in jail for not doing it.
Lock him up (forever).
He already broke the law. He didn’t care about his position we they stormed the capital. Hold them all accountable.
He should be fired. Who wants a commissioner like that? He has no problem with breaking the law!
nitpick: they stormed the “capitol”, which is a specific building within the capital city. a vs. o
@sirmoonslosthismind is it really storming it when your let in
@Rush Limbaugh
you’re*
and they weren’t let in. they broke thru police barricades.
Oh now he’s gonna obey the law
This was planned in advance by these people, keep him locked up.
VOL 🗽 exactly wth is wrong with his lawyers? Claiming he isn’t a flight risk that obeys the LAW😂 Uh yeah this is why…… He’s detained he literally just got caught trying to overthrow our government! Uhhhhh geeeeze This is a no brainer, NO BOND!
Remember what Trump said about arresting criminals “Don’t be too nice”
Trump also said; “i like guys were NOT captured”. Keep this guy in jail !
AGREED.
Yip! That is exactly what he said with much gusto at one of his rallies.
That man is a danger to the community . Keep him locked him up.
Here’s an idea… give him a taste of what life is like “without his opinion”… like in jail…
“All hat, no cattle”
Riding horsies does not a cowboy make.
“Cowboy performer for Disney in France” says it all