Federal Judge Holds Hearing For 'Cowboys For Trump' Leader Who Participated In Capitol Riot

TOPICS:
February 2, 2021

 

A federal judge is holding a hearing for jailed "Cowboys for Trump" leader Cuoy Griffin for charges related to his involvement in the Capitol riot. NBC's Pete Williams has details. Aired on 02/01/2021.
73 Comments on "Federal Judge Holds Hearing For ‘Cowboys For Trump’ Leader Who Participated In Capitol Riot"

  1. billyboatman | February 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    Keep him, we don’t want him back.

  2. Ryan R | February 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    KEEP HIM LOCKED UP!!!

  3. debbie duccini-day | February 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    Cowboys for Trump….
    Who doesn’t think that a group such as this is highly indicative of cultism.

  4. O.G. MISFIT | February 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    It’s because he’s an official he needs to stay locked up

  5. C G | February 1, 2021 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    Keep him in prison he’s from my home state.

  6. Dale hauk | February 1, 2021 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    no bond take guns away and his right to vote it gone now how does feel stupid

    • DaGhost XXX | February 1, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      Pull citizenship, that does it all, put him on a plane to ??? Be done with it !

    • Kenny King | February 1, 2021 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      All of these MAGA Fools who were involved in the Capitol chaos and locked up ought feel like 💩 after doing dumb 💩 to satisfied Donnie and Donnie left them behind on their lonesome.

  7. Frank Martel | February 1, 2021 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    “He’s going to obey the law ” his lawyer says. Isn’t he in jail for breaking the law?

    • Rush Limbaugh | February 1, 2021 at 6:05 PM | Reply

      @gennaterra ur definition of facsism if very off buddy 🤣🤣 quit devaluing that word “ a fascist rules by exec order” -proceeds to sign over 40 exec orders in 2 weeks….. way more than trumps 100 days…. you leftists are stupid asf sometimes…. learn what a fascist is before saying the word

    • warpedjaffas1 | February 1, 2021 at 6:18 PM | Reply

      Hey Frank! I guess Trump is going to plead that he shot the Sheriff but he didn’t shoot the deputy! 🤣

    • Dutch Lockett | February 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM | Reply

      @Rush Limbaugh 45 complained about how many Obama signed and signed more, including some that could not legally be enforced

    • Rush Limbaugh | February 1, 2021 at 6:26 PM | Reply

      @Dutch Lockett ur missing the point that guy said facsist and biden said” only a fascist rules by exec order”

    • bombastic attitude | February 1, 2021 at 6:26 PM | Reply

      “I AM THE LAWWW” -Judge Dread. Sorry it was the first thing I thought.

  8. Simone Schultz | February 1, 2021 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    It’s clear he was willing to violate the law, but now he says he is trustworthy? He clearly violated his oath of office and should be held to a higher standard as a public servant

  9. Anne Wantschange | February 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    keep him locked up.

  10. Harry William | February 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    Funny he didn’t obey the law there.

  11. queen samara | February 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    These people let their Jesus Trump lead them off to a prison cell. GOOD RIDDANCE

    • Kenny King | February 1, 2021 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @D SP Yep and they still don’t get it and tried to hurt a person like this woman who just walking down the street in L.A. on the same day of the chaos at the Nation Capitol and a 25 year old bigot shot and killed a 15 year old female at a MAGA Rally in Des Moines Iowa and claimed that it was self defense and the 15 year ol

    • Rodak Jones | February 1, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      @D SP You tell ’em. You can’t go around insulting fake messiahs. Besides, Trump cannot be a messiah. He is actually a real person who exists, not some made up character from a fairy tale. Like Jeebus.

    • sharon shaw | February 1, 2021 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @warpedjaffas1 trump Jr is just like daddy… A keyboard warrior and nothing more

    • Wickem | February 2, 2021 at 1:05 AM | Reply

      @hexalone Sadly they would rather vote for Trump than Jesus if he came down to Earth to run for president.

    • Jamil Aad | February 2, 2021 at 1:53 AM | Reply

      FAKE ELECTION
      FAKE PRESIDENT
      FAKE POLITICIANS
      FAKE DEMOCRACY
      FAKE MEDIA
      FAKE COVID-19
      FAKE HEALTHCARE
      FAKE EDUCATION
      FAKE MOON LANDING
      FAKE 9/11
      FAKE ECONOMY
      FAKE AMERICA

  12. Panfilo De Narvaez | February 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    The lawyer say “he’s gonna obey the law.”
    Something to consider before ending up in jail for not doing it.

  13. Chris_P_Bacon | February 1, 2021 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    Lock him up (forever).

  14. Terrance Wilson | February 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    He already broke the law. He didn’t care about his position we they stormed the capital. Hold them all accountable.

  15. Debra Grandberry | February 1, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    Oh now he’s gonna obey the law

  16. scoots | February 1, 2021 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    This was planned in advance by these people, keep him locked up.

    • Vincenzo Mangione | February 1, 2021 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      VOL 🗽 exactly wth is wrong with his lawyers? Claiming he isn’t a flight risk that obeys the LAW😂 Uh yeah this is why…… He’s detained he literally just got caught trying to overthrow our government! Uhhhhh geeeeze This is a no brainer, NO BOND!

  17. Corbin Dallas | February 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Remember what Trump said about arresting criminals “Don’t be too nice”

  18. Ethans husband | February 1, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    That man is a danger to the community . Keep him locked him up.

  19. Heywoodj1969 | February 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Here’s an idea… give him a taste of what life is like “without his opinion”… like in jail…

  20. Frank D97E | February 1, 2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    “All hat, no cattle”
    Riding horsies does not a cowboy make.

