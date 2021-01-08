First Federal Charges Filed For Capitol Rioting Yesterday | MTP Daily | MSNBC

NBC's Tom Winter brings the latest about two individuals who have been federally charged a day after the Capitol rioting. Aired on 01/07/2021.
These are domestic terrorists and they should be treated and charged as such.
I don’t like what happened in the capital hill but where the f were you all disgusting Democrats when the blm and antifa thugs were killing inosent people and kids burning an d destroying buildings the Democrat leaders were supporting all the criminals
@The Oracle It was fair and legitimate. Trump supporters just can’t wrap their head around the fact that Trump is the most hated person in the country.
@Michael D … heh heh heh- guess we’re gonna disagree on that one!
If any of them are current or former public servants (military, law enforcement, politicians) they need to lose their positions, benefits, rank, clearances, the works. Treason has a high cost.
@The Oracle So where’s your evidence? 60 bogus court cases – all thrown out for lack of verifiable evidence. Up to SCOTUS!!!
Talk is cheap but court cases require verifiable evidence. Are you just dumb?
That man repeatedly punched a cop in the face, yet he didn’t leave in a body bag? The double standards are astounding!
And he didnt fear for his life look at that
@Phil West it’s okay… It’s all a waste
Fully agree with you. RACIST SYSTEM
Right
This was a coup and the charges should reflect that.
@Ian S …what does your propaganda have to do with your Nazi-like hunting of humans who won’t support your racist and anti-American attacks on the US Constitution? 😂
@Alex Supertramp The Jews were innocent, these traitors are not. You clearly are delusional, but for the record all the nazis are repugnantans.
Remember they are white, and will have their choice of preferred charges
@Ian S …Ive never met a Republican who judges a man by the color of his skin like you racist Democrats do.
@Alex Supertramp
No, you’re a child with a fake account who begins sentences with four periods (for some reason).
Sedition MUST HAVE Consequences.
Serious consequences, not a photo op.
“Don’t take them guns to town son, leave them guns at home Bill”
Did Hawley get arrested? Did Trump get arrested? If not, nobody’s serious about this.
Thank you!
Wait until after Jan 20
Yoh great
No Hawley book is cancel and he lost a wealthy contributor to the RNC
Those two who got charged will probably have a ‘Go fund me’ that will raise millions from MAGAts
charge the whole lot of ’em, let the MAGAs go broke trying to fund everyone!
What about the cops who let them in? Took pictures with them? Do they get suspended or fired ?
Were they cops or ppl dressed as the cops and let them in? It looked like ppl were impersonating cops. Was way too easy to be supposed law enforcement. If so, how did they become a cop? Oh yes, just walk on in! Right this way…lemme show you the door! More like ushers for a play!
@William Eddy
Thank you for the update, Eddy.
@Dennis they where not military, they where civilian cops.
@Dennis *incarceration – carnation is a flower.
Two senior cops have already gone.
I think they better get the one sitting in the Oval Office.
TO Trump all of his allies and the zeros…LOCK THEM UP!!!
@Stephanie Graham She?
@Figurine Keep cutting and pasting your bs CONspiracy bs MAGAt.
The one sitting in the seat where Pence was sitting last name is Colt. Let me find the rest of info.
They need to go get the man that walked out with the podium 😂
@Tree Hugger oh my lord what is it with all the wackos here in Michigan??
I’m moving to New Orleans
Did they charge him with possession of podium……. Limbaugh got out of that with a fine……🙄
@mackdaddymojo possession of stolen federal property , punishable by law
@mackdaddymojo clearly that guys n Limbaugh
Here’s the podium guy: https://conandaily.com/2021/01/07/adam-johnson-biography-13-things-about-donald-trump-supporter-from-parrish-florida/
You don’t get to carry a weapon for protection when you are the threat
Gun rights are often inflated by people. The amendment only means you can’t be charged solely for carrying a gun. Conditional regulations are a different matter.
At this point, Mexico is considering paying for the wall
The Criminal in Chief who escaped was Trump. Inciting a riot.
Sorry Phil, but stupidass liberal beta-male commies like you are the real criminals and are going down.
Toh great
@Daniel Moore So you support an opportunist who has always looked after one person – himself? He even gulls money out of his cultists after having lost the Presidential and, following that, two safe Senate seats in Georgia. Meanwhile he incites a riot in Washington.
In regard to commies, McCarthyism is dead and debunked.
@Daniel Moore Ahhh the so-called right wing alpha male who needs guns to compensate whatever they’re lacking. very alpha male indeed
@JJ Brilliant.
And fire the Capitol policeman who was taking a selfie with the intruders. His badge number was plainly visible in a video
@Sandra Miller Shame on you. Sounds like a poor loser to me.
@Sandra Miller So, the democratic process is a problem for you, if things don’t go your way? You sound like the bratty bully on the playground, pulling other little girls hair and shouting insults.
@Geno Fast muders, rapes, deaths by drunk drivers happen “in the moment” but there are still lasting consequences
The policemen who was taking pictures with the MOB was Trump 🤡dress up as a policemen name Trunk Badge#45👮🏼♂️see if they can catch him!!
I’m pretty sure shirtless Viking man in pelosi office should be easy to find. 💩
He was let into the building at the East entrance…almost all of them were. It’s all on thousands of videos. Most of these people aren’t being charged with unlawful entry…that freak was let in. Did you see he has a gigantic punished tattooed on his abdomen. He’s not a right winger agitator…he’s an AGITATOR. HE IS AN ACTOR PAID TO AGITATE WHOMEVER…. HE WAS A FLAT EARTHER WHEN WE SAW HIM IN JUNE AND HE WAS HANGING WITH BOOGALOOS 😂 He’s cuckoo.
They know who he is, he’s some Q freak.
Well these people aren’t renowned for their intellectual capabilities – they are swanning around committing criminal trespass, theft, destruction of property, illegal occupation of a Federal facility and various other criminal acts completely oblivious to the cameras providing a live feed to the world – in fact they were filming themselves and posting it on social media as though they were holiday snaps! The “USA’s Dumbest Criminals” TV Show is really going to be spoiled for choice this season. But it must make the cops lives so much easier, with people collecting all the evidence the cops need and very helpfully uploading it to assist with nationwide Internet Identity Parades. I suspect there will be more than a few who thought they evaded police arrest and were feeling pretty smug until their antics were discovered by their employers and now they find themselves jobless.
No, not Viking, but rather appropriated Native American. That is a LARP version of a Plains Indian buffalo headdress
Get the one sitting in the Oval Office, the one with the face painting and bull horns and the one that was walking away with nancy pelosi’s desk statue, all need to be charged too the fullest extent
Shouldn’t they charge the president as well, he is 100% responsible.
Lol and Iraq just charged trump for murder today
@Albert Garcia BS!!!!
@Phil West
Shhh don’t tell anyone 🤫
@John Doe you are a prime example of the root problem to all of this. Does it feel good to be holding humanity back from a better world? Do your kids know what a piece of crap you are?
Yeah Phil is as of NOW & you don’t think the far right Conservative conspiracy theory media pushed for this kind of behavior that we saw on Tuesday at the Capital they most certainly did & like I said should be held responsible as well as Trump himself
Let’s ask why several of the officers were taking selfies and chatting with these rioters?
The guy that caused this, the guy in the Oval office, is actually making money from his base before, during and after, it’s a sick joke
The money received from today should be confiscated as it is proceeds from a crime.
“I’ll be there with you”, said trump. He should be there with you, in jail.
Yeah…you guys go ahead I’ll catch up in a minute. Meanwhile……trumps limo heads in the opposite direction. He has a Big Mac meal waiting for him at the WH. LOL! What a bunch of chumps.
Lies, lies, and more lies. Yet, his followers continue to eat a mile of his sh*t 🙄🙄
“I’ll be right there with you.” Pretty sure I heard that line 50 years ago from the Three Stooges.
He’s already throwing them under his big old bus.😆😆😆