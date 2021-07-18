First-time Olympic athletes share their feelings leading up to the Tokyo Games | USA TODAY

While this year's games may look different, it's still a life-long dream for these first-time Olympians. Here's what they're looking forward to most.
3 comments
That was a really good one for Olympics.
It certainly is, Max!
Hello dear