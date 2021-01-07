Yasmin Vossoughian reports from outside the U.S. Capitol, where smoke grenades and tear gas have been deployed among the mob gathered on the building's balcony. Aired on 01/06/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Capitol #SmokeGrenades #MSNBC
Flash Grenades, Tear Gas Deployed On Exterior Capitol Balcony | MSNBC
Daily Reminder: Trump called Corona Virus a Democrat Hoax that will “magically” disappear.
@Ryan True
Is that what Trump told you gramps?
You’re just another Putin parrot soldier.
PS
How’s your new account working out for you? 😎
Twitter has just announced Trump’s account will be locked for the next 12 hours due to his tweets about the election earlier today.
@TheRiggz666 that’s awesome 😎
@Logic Police Remember the Ebola scare a while back? Obama organized a worldwide effort to keep it contained and … they did it. It could have been bad, but it was not because we had an adult in the white house.
@Ryan True Republicans failed to contain or even attempt to contain a lethal virus – because Trump doesn’t like masks? The US economy is trashed because of Republicans inaction not Democratic actions.
Radical Right Wing Terrorism
@Vicente Navejar No they are not. They are protesters, they have every right to protest. This whole radical right terrorism non sense is being pushed by those who want to direct attention away from Antifa/BLM. Use your heads, cities were literally burning, people were killed, and lives/businesses were destroyed. Months of this took place and when the right does anything they get labeled as terrorists/rioters. You just don’t like it when people you don’t agree with play by your own rules.
Auntie Pha now Kelly behave!
@Enjoy Anonymous nah. That is our capital. Break free from the red hat trap. Or not.
@Enjoy Anonymous ANIFA ARE trumps PEOPLE COMMIES LIKE trump AND PUTTIN YOU KNOW RUSSIA trumps PUPPETEER, IT IS WHAT IT IS LIVE WITH WHAT YOU PEOPLES HAVE CREATED THE DAVIL HIMSELF.
Second that. The time for tolerating these people is over. Change is needed. Change is imperative.
It needs to start with making lies, lies again. Instead of alternative f_cking facts.
Trump said that these type of protestors should all be charged and I think 10 years??? Tweet for every lie and contradiction.
Twitter has just announced Trump’s account will be locked for the next 12 hours due to his tweets about the election earlier today.
@Anthony La Noue On the contrary, only 13 were arrested???
@You Tabe I was thinking that there are about 150 others who should be arrested, and they all have the same thing in common: Republican members of Congress.
@TheRiggz666 They should close it for good. Period.
@Tyler Johnson if they attack the capitol hill, just let me know
#TRE45ON and sedition.
This is what an attempted coup looks like…
Elect a clown….Expect a circus.
Trump and GOP.
Imbecile Trump says he will never concede…he has LOST again and again, his whole life he is a LOSER.
And no law to arrest these traitors!
@Rob Dine One of them, a young woman, was shot and killed.
They need to go back to Coup school. They looked like a bunch of idiots roaming around in there.
No revolution
Invoke 25th Amendment now!
@German Weedlover Are you suggesting instant lead poisoning?
If this gets any worse, Germany will have to invade the US to RESTORE democracy.
@Scott BC31H thats exactly what i would propose
@Scott BC31H i dont think thats going to happen. our army sucks and politicians got no balls.
Actually if you think about this carefully and always remember what a bunch of evil sneaky snakes the Republicans and Trump are …you just might want to see this whole thing as a bit of political theater …where you have the scenario of Trump and his spin doctors coming up with the strategy to act more and more unstable …so that your friends in the Republican Party who are in on this bit of political theater start talking about it might just be time remove Trump … when that happens Pence takes over for a short time as interim President … and lo and behold he starts talking about the evil democrats who made his friend Trumps life miserable for 4 years ..and says that this stress got to Trump and as a ‘good christian’ he has no other choice then to pardon Trump ….
IE.you have no need for Trump to self-pardon himself when you set up the scenario for using stress and mental incapacity as a reason for your buddies to come to your aid… …
The Trump Cult at it’s finest….
@Vincent Falsitta no one is dragging the president out of anywhere. They wouldn’t even get close. The way it should be. A Democrat wouldn’t act like trump has so we wouldn’t be in this position
BLM, Black blocks, antifa burning people and cities to the ground.
@ed lover no
@Aldebaran Balthazar tired bs that has been debunked. Don’t be so afraid. Fox conditioned you to be scared of whatever boogie man fits but you can change. Have faith
@G Bennett 😂😂😂😂😂👍👍Scary thang is everythang to those Karen’s outside their safe spaaaaace!😂😂🤣And , uh Yes!
It was Pence who asked the National Guard to come in; NOT Trump!
@Missy Citty we love monsters.
@Aldebaran Balthazar wow. Awesome thing to brag about. What an embarrassment and disgrace you must be to your family. If they haven’t disowned you yet. Smh
@Missy Citty you are in denial. You love monsters too.
I see in your shadow the monster sniffing your hair,
SOOOOO, Donald Trump is still a free man, that’s interesting
@พัสตราถรณ์ ศรอิทนร์ Sad, demoralizing and dangerous.
But you’re a still a free man too, right? why is that?
DONALD “HITLER” TRUMP NEEDS TO BE ARRESTED FOR TREASON AND INCITING A RIOT TO OUR NATION’S CAPITAL
Yes four more years
@Aldebaran Balthazar I believe the recommended sentence for treason is just a bit longer than that .
“The party of law and order”…they can’t produce any legitimate evidence of their supposedly stolen election in a court of law and can’t even protest peacefully and orderly…pathetic.
It’s more the party of “projection and contradictions!”
@Pocket Movie Maker Absolutely! It’s the norm for the Trump admin.
It’s just in front of your eyes.
@Pocket Movie Maker shrinks are often crazy.
Toh great
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
Took long enough for them to stop treating terrorists with kids gloves.
blood is on DJT & his enablers’ hands, they should be impeached for failed insurrection
As if the tear gas will do anything when the maga cult is already crying because they lost the election. 😫😢😭
It would appear that the bloated tangerine is no longer in charge, and now White House staffers are beginning to resign. 😏
They need to cordon off a three block area and arrest everyone inside it.
Totally agree!!
But…but, they are WHIIIIIITTTTE!
If this protesters was more diverse or majority made up of African Americans, then the police will shoot and then ask forgiveness and pardons from Trump afterwards. Trumpists will just say “our thoughts and prayers” yada yada.
Calm down Terminator.