January 7, 2021

 

Yasmin Vossoughian reports from outside the U.S. Capitol, where smoke grenades and tear gas have been deployed among the mob gathered on the building's balcony. Aired on 01/06/2021.
60 Comments on "Flash Grenades, Tear Gas Deployed On Exterior Capitol Balcony | MSNBC"

  1. Auntie Pha | January 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Daily Reminder: Trump called Corona Virus a Democrat Hoax that will “magically” disappear.

    • B. T. | January 6, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      @Ryan True
      Is that what Trump told you gramps?
      You’re just another Putin parrot soldier.
      PS
      How’s your new account working out for you? 😎

    • TheRiggz666 | January 6, 2021 at 7:41 PM | Reply

      Twitter has just announced Trump’s account will be locked for the next 12 hours due to his tweets about the election earlier today.

    • J C. | January 6, 2021 at 7:52 PM | Reply

      @TheRiggz666 that’s awesome 😎

    • alex carter | January 6, 2021 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      @Logic Police Remember the Ebola scare a while back? Obama organized a worldwide effort to keep it contained and … they did it. It could have been bad, but it was not because we had an adult in the white house.

    • Allan Gibson | January 6, 2021 at 8:56 PM | Reply

      @Ryan True Republicans failed to contain or even attempt to contain a lethal virus – because Trump doesn’t like masks? The US economy is trashed because of Republicans inaction not Democratic actions.

  2. Auntie Pha | January 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Radical Right Wing Terrorism

    • Enjoy Anonymous | January 6, 2021 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      @Vicente Navejar No they are not. They are protesters, they have every right to protest. This whole radical right terrorism non sense is being pushed by those who want to direct attention away from Antifa/BLM. Use your heads, cities were literally burning, people were killed, and lives/businesses were destroyed. Months of this took place and when the right does anything they get labeled as terrorists/rioters. You just don’t like it when people you don’t agree with play by your own rules.

    • gerry bannon | January 6, 2021 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      Auntie Pha now Kelly behave!

    • JB Bgin | January 6, 2021 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      @Enjoy Anonymous nah. That is our capital. Break free from the red hat trap. Or not.

    • Vicente Navejar | January 6, 2021 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @Enjoy Anonymous ANIFA ARE trumps PEOPLE COMMIES LIKE trump AND PUTTIN YOU KNOW RUSSIA trumps PUPPETEER, IT IS WHAT IT IS LIVE WITH WHAT YOU PEOPLES HAVE CREATED THE DAVIL HIMSELF.

    • kellypaws | January 7, 2021 at 3:26 AM | Reply

      Second that. The time for tolerating these people is over. Change is needed. Change is imperative.

      It needs to start with making lies, lies again. Instead of alternative f_cking facts.

  3. Nata Lewis | January 6, 2021 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    Trump said that these type of protestors should all be charged and I think 10 years??? Tweet for every lie and contradiction.

  4. John Keith | January 6, 2021 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    #TRE45ON and sedition.
    This is what an attempted coup looks like…

  5. Richo | January 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Invoke 25th Amendment now!

    • Scott BC31H | January 6, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      @German Weedlover Are you suggesting instant lead poisoning?

    • Scott BC31H | January 6, 2021 at 11:18 PM | Reply

      If this gets any worse, Germany will have to invade the US to RESTORE democracy.

    • German Weedlover | January 7, 2021 at 1:41 AM | Reply

      @Scott BC31H thats exactly what i would propose

    • German Weedlover | January 7, 2021 at 1:43 AM | Reply

      @Scott BC31H i dont think thats going to happen. our army sucks and politicians got no balls.

    • TheMobileHomestead | January 7, 2021 at 6:01 AM | Reply

      Actually if you think about this carefully and always remember what a bunch of evil sneaky snakes the Republicans and Trump are …you just might want to see this whole thing as a bit of political theater …where you have the scenario of Trump and his spin doctors coming up with the strategy to act more and more unstable …so that your friends in the Republican Party who are in on this bit of political theater start talking about it might just be time remove Trump … when that happens Pence takes over for a short time as interim President … and lo and behold he starts talking about the evil democrats who made his friend Trumps life miserable for 4 years ..and says that this stress got to Trump and as a ‘good christian’ he has no other choice then to pardon Trump ….
      IE.you have no need for Trump to self-pardon himself when you set up the scenario for using stress and mental incapacity as a reason for your buddies to come to your aid… …

  6. William Johnson | January 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    The Trump Cult at it’s finest….

    • G Bennett | January 6, 2021 at 11:56 PM | Reply

      @Vincent Falsitta no one is dragging the president out of anywhere. They wouldn’t even get close. The way it should be. A Democrat wouldn’t act like trump has so we wouldn’t be in this position

    • Aldebaran Balthazar | January 7, 2021 at 1:01 AM | Reply

      BLM, Black blocks, antifa burning people and cities to the ground.

    • Aldebaran Balthazar | January 7, 2021 at 1:02 AM | Reply

      @ed lover no

    • G Bennett | January 7, 2021 at 1:10 AM | Reply

      @Aldebaran Balthazar tired bs that has been debunked. Don’t be so afraid. Fox conditioned you to be scared of whatever boogie man fits but you can change. Have faith

    • ed lover | January 7, 2021 at 1:26 AM | Reply

      @G Bennett 😂😂😂😂😂👍👍Scary thang is everythang to those Karen’s outside their safe spaaaaace!😂😂🤣And , uh Yes!

  7. Sunny Johnson | January 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    It was Pence who asked the National Guard to come in; NOT Trump!

  8. The King Maker | January 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    SOOOOO, Donald Trump is still a free man, that’s interesting

  9. SoL Licker | January 6, 2021 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    “The party of law and order”…they can’t produce any legitimate evidence of their supposedly stolen election in a court of law and can’t even protest peacefully and orderly…pathetic.

  10. Drake Fire | January 6, 2021 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Took long enough for them to stop treating terrorists with kids gloves.

  11. Peter Tan | January 6, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    blood is on DJT & his enablers’ hands, they should be impeached for failed insurrection

  12. Ro G | January 6, 2021 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    As if the tear gas will do anything when the maga cult is already crying because they lost the election. 😫😢😭

    • CShield | January 6, 2021 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      It would appear that the bloated tangerine is no longer in charge, and now White House staffers are beginning to resign. 😏

  13. Joshua Thompson | January 6, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    They need to cordon off a three block area and arrest everyone inside it.

    • Bulldog Mom X2 | January 6, 2021 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      Totally agree!!

    • Rasalas Black | January 6, 2021 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      But…but, they are WHIIIIIITTTTE!
      If this protesters was more diverse or majority made up of African Americans, then the police will shoot and then ask forgiveness and pardons from Trump afterwards. Trumpists will just say “our thoughts and prayers” yada yada.

    • Aldebaran Balthazar | January 7, 2021 at 1:08 AM | Reply

      Calm down Terminator.

