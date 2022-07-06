Recent Post
48 comments
Best wishes for your recovery.
Shark attack survivors are some of the chillest people – this girl in particular has a great attitude and obviously wonderful family. Her brother is a hero. Hope she gets a good prosthetic leg and is mobile again soon.
@Gab
🤣🤣 I think you are 💯 % correct! She’s in a lot of pain…poor kid.
Glad shes okay this is why I’m sticking to the pools
yup yup I don’t swim with something that can eat me lol
I know that sounds bad lol
What? You never heard of pool shark? 😋😋
@quewa labear oh yeah I didn’t mean swimming pool but bathtubs lol I play it safe my friend
Yeah, I’m scared of everything. that’s why I don’t leave my house.
Great attitude. My friend lost her leg years ago with the same attitude and she thrives. She’s a grandma now. Addison and BRO you are the July STARS.
@YT user where was it?
She has a lot of Courage if she’s facing this. Incredible.
*YEAH,, BRIANNA GOT HUGE!!!*
Beautiful siblings!!!! I like the way Brianna handled the interview.
@NBA1 How many accounts did you create on the same day?
So healthy mentally – a credit to her family
The parents of these two brave, intelligent siblings must be so proud!
YOU GOT THIS GIRL ❤️💪
Addison, what an amazing character!! The positive attitude, pluckiness facing the fact of losing a leg👍👍🥰
You’re amazing sweetie! The relationship you have with your brother is heart warming. I wish you the best life.
I live in the “Shark Attack Capital of the World” so I stay away from the beach. They say if you go in the water here there is a good chance of a shark being within 10 feet of you so I don’t go near the water. I hope her surgery goes well and can get home soon. She has an amazing attitude as does her brother especially since he got her out of the water. Something tells me she will go back to the beach in no time. Her attitude seems to be “if you fall off of the horse then go back up and try again”
NSB? Don’t be a baby, Deb. Those are black tips. Toes and fingers. Plus, you can bite them back!
You talking about New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County? I grew up going their every summer.
@Vlad the Inhaler yes. I live in NSB. I wasn’t born here but we moved to Port Orange when I was 5 years old and lived here until I was 21 before moving to IA for 5 years and then came back to FL for a few years. Then I moved to NC for 10 years and now I’m back home in NSB.
@Jim McGone I’m not being a baby but we do have bull and tiger sharks and not just black tipped. I can’t go in the water even if I wanted to due to health reasons but many have been bitten here. I’ll watch from the beach.
Great attitude and beautiful bond between sister and brother. Wish her the best in her recovery!!
Alison, wish you a Quick recovery. The world still need you .
Great attitude and humor…wonderful kids…great family.
They are both heros in my book. I cant even imagine losing my leg, yet this young lady has such a positive future outlook. This situation will forever strengthen & bond the relationship her & her brother have.
Omg i love her! They are both so super chill. I’m jealous….same situation with MY brother it would have been a wrap for Addison! I almost drowned in a swimming pool when my brother was 5 feet away from me. Thats also the day I taught myself how to “swim” aka doggypaddle lol. 🤷🏾 Wishing her the best with a speedy recovery.
Addison, by now, you most likely already had your surgery. You’re a strong, courageous & brave young lady. Rhett with a brother like you by her side, she can’t go wrong. Addison is the Star & you’re the MVP. What an inspiration to others you both are with your positive outlook on what’s to come! I know your parents must be so very proud of you both. Time to open a new book & write new chapters in it Addison. Sending you warm hugs, prayer’s & wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️ 🙏
Please, relax.
Her positivity she attributed to “ Family, Friends and Faith in God “
She was confident that her brother would help her. What a wonderful siblings relationship. Courage, fearless and loving.
That’s real love, when you put your own life at risk to save another. It’s a good thing he knew first aid and how to apply a tourniquet, a small miracle, really.
Brave girl is losing a big part of a leg but her life is being saved. She’s very mature and pragmatic about the surgery.
The entire story is amazing!
And we must remember that the shark was simply doing what sharks do by nature. There’s no reason to instigate culling.