Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was a former impeachment manager during the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. He joins Ali Velshi to discuss the fallout from the attack on the Capitol and discusses the upcoming Senate trial for Trump’s second trial. He says, “the Senate floor is not just going to be a courtroom, it is a crime scene. And that the individual Senators are not just jurors, they were victims and witnesses to the crimes that took place on that particular day.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Fmr Impeachment Manager Rep. Jeffries: “The Senate Is Not Just a Courtroom, It's A Crime Scene”
The real “enemy within” is in the Senate itself.
Whites
Excatly, I’ve watched for decades how politicians have been supposedly representing us, now suffer the consequences!
@silverpairaducks rascist
@silverpairaducks Don’t bring that into subject. Not the true problem. This coming from a black man
The elite globalists that control the politicians is the real evil.
“When the government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”
@Cy Ranger all of us
@Damien Holland yes, he’s a walking stroke waiting to happen. He lives on fast food and roids.
@marty frazier no
@AF Zoomer no one is buying your disinformation. Your disinformation got Trump fired. 🔥 Yet yuou are are still pushing it while those domestic terrorists from Jan 6th are getting locked up even as we speak.
The summer peaceful protesters voted Trump out of office and gave the job to Biden. The domestic terrorists can’t vote because now the all have felonies. 👍✌
@marty frazier 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
congress and supreme court also
Term limits…these guys have been telling lies for years.
Ashke-NAZI news from Microsoft NBC
Sorry, but I’m totally happy with my governor and my senators. Term limits for red states sounds good though, I’m totally down with that. I kinda feel sorry for all you uneducated hillbillies voting against your own best interests. Someone needs to save you from yourselves.
Some of these comments are hilarious! One says Jeffries is a “RACIST!!” another says “Racism doesn’t exist!!”😆🤣
@Boss Anova actually it wasn’t, if you knew anything you would know the north owned more slaves, Lincoln himself said he didn’t want to free the slaves but it’s what he had to do. It was all over the invention of the cotton gin. Go educate yourself then come back and debate with the big boys.
@John Pilesky Stop believing the old Republican campaign lies, and join the real world.
Hank Johnson has nothing on THIS guy. lol
MSNBC if Bull $hit had any value you would make bill gates look like a homeless person , and I am truly not trying to defaim any homeless person and imply anything negitive about you !
🐎💩
_Term limits term limits term limits._
People keep saying it over and over and over again, as if the elites would ever let it happen. 🙄
Hakeem Jeffries high on crack again
@Sea Goat Lotus yup your right
@Garrett Meyer Aoc is part of the problem.
@Sea Goat Lotus if the elections weren’t rigged …
@Garrett Meyer the FBI has labeled the Jan 6 magats and Qs as domestic terrorists. We are under a DHS heightened terror threat alert now due to these criminals.
Ahhhh, the theater of politics….
dimcrats always whining and play the victim.
I see you. Isnt this odd? Are you like me? Did we awake in another dimension?
It sure does feel like it
January 20, 1984 eh
“‘ show the facts” [sic] we can decide. T.S.
Hakeem Jeffries high on crack again
Pelois tweet the fake threats.
Two things you did not hear during the “attack”, gun control or defund the police…….reality has a way of prioritizing things.
I’m wondering. Since leftists went from “F the police. Defund the police. ACAB!” to “We love the police. We must protect them” overnight, does that mean the defund the police movement is dead?
Huh I thought you worked for us. Think we go back to the musket days
God protect and bless him from the psycho dump mob
If the senate is the crime scene, the senetors are victims and witnesses are they not all bias to the charges?
I keep hearing people say the government no longer represents the people. I’m starting to believe them.
Rothschild Zionism controls the slaves
Welcome to the good side patriot ❤️
https://youtu.be/MD9JAl5V0o4
They don’t want the impeachment because they’re afraid of what the witnesses will say.
it doesnt matter what the witnesses say. They cant convict him
Alright, this one…Jeffries has got to be in the top 5 most useless human beings on Earth…
In fact his usefulness dips into the negative – a favored tool among the darkest of demonic forces…
These Senators need to be held accountable to uphold their oath to defend the constitution against terrorists foreign and domestic.
A death threat is only offensive if it’s against dems. The left can threaten conservative businesses, politicians, anyone who voices conservative positions and that is acceptable.