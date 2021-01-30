In recent interviews, Senator Josh Hawley has repeated his grievance that he is being "cancelled" and "muzzled." The irony of Hawley freely and openly discussing his being "muzzled" seems lost on him.

Hawley seems to believe freedom of speech means he has the right to say whatever he wants, truth and facts be damned. He and other elected officials need to understand that words have consequences, especially when they lead to an attack on our nation’s Capital.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Velshi: Consequences Are Not "Cancel Culture" | MSNBC