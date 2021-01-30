In recent interviews, Senator Josh Hawley has repeated his grievance that he is being "cancelled" and "muzzled." The irony of Hawley freely and openly discussing his being "muzzled" seems lost on him.
Hawley seems to believe freedom of speech means he has the right to say whatever he wants, truth and facts be damned. He and other elected officials need to understand that words have consequences, especially when they lead to an attack on our nation’s Capital.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Velshi: Consequences Are Not "Cancel Culture" | MSNBC
The 1st Amendment does not require private companies to provide you a platform to speak.
@Stefan B Well, he’s kinda dead now…🤷♀️
@CShield
Manson…Back outta the box for one more concert…Live!!! er…Dead!!!
@Lee Christmas 😂
My God…it’s like…you know how to read…or something.
They have their own platform…. It’s called STORMFRONT
There’s nothing cultured about herr hawley.
Maybe muzzling has occured because Hawley is dangerous, opportunistic, and disingenuous.
@evil khor aren’t we all
@Keith C warped all the way. Incapable of telling the truth.
@Dan Kahraman You should move to the occupied communist territory in the Middle East.
What they call “cancel culture” is simply exercising the freedom of expression and freedom of choice. You have every right to speak out against any pubic figure and you have a 100% right to boycott their products or services or any company that supports them. That’s your simple 1st Amendment right. To criticize the expression of your 1st Amendment right, like saying you are part of a “cancel culture” is also their right but it is anti-American to do so.
The First Amendment says that the GOVERNMENT shall not abridge your right to free speech. It says NOTHING about me, them or anyone else restricting your speech.
Hawley, the new face of Fascism. Heil Hawley.
@frank hayles please, we have to stop calling people black or white (or blue or red, for that matter). here’s a suggestion: part of the solution or part of the problem.
@Msgt D Oorah Gibberish is sign of an unhinged mind.
SO IS ALL CAPS!!…//?90=NV
Lol Any illiberal white man emerges and the “evil Nazi” programming kicks in.
Chewish propaganda has turned your brain into potato salad.
You are a cliche!😂😂😂
@frank hayles The founding fathers were white supremacists. Good enough for me.
However I would like to see Hawley with an actual muzzle.
@mark florida you sound poorly educated. Joseph Goebbels would be proud of you!
@Adam Parisi
Just LIKE Hugo Chavez
He is long DEAD.
Proof you republicans are the worst
TRUMP UNIVERSITY WANTS U
@mark florida exactly theres another one. you really do hate freedom lemming.
@mark florida don’t worry. it’s obvious you like pickle-tickler joe, he’d sign an “executive order” involving climate change but atleast him and his supporters are stupid enough to think that vehicles can be operated without engine oil. LOLZ.
@Adam Parisi not as much as the ONE’S the world saw beating police officers with AMERICAN FLAG.
Chanting HANG MIKE PENCE.
And putting THEIR own fecal matter on capital walls.
When they don’t get their way they sure do whine a lot.
@Dennis Amsden <-- aww, look who's a sore loser..
@Adam Parisi …well, since we’re keeping track:
Obama signed 276 EO in 8 years
(147 in his first term)
Trump signed 220 EO in 4 years.
Biden: let’s see
Golf: can’t forget this, lol
Obama play 333 rounds of golf in 8 years
Trump played 308 rounds in less than 4 years (Jan 20, 2017 – Dec 30, 2020)
And, the cost of Trump’s golf rounds to the American taxpayers varies by round and course, but has totaled in the tens of *millions* of dollars. (Anyone want some swamp juice?) The Secret Service has spent at least $550,000 in third-party golf cart rentals, and over $500,000 to stay overnight in Trump-owned properties, including his New Jersey country club.
@Annette youtube OHH MY GOD! now im going to take you seriously.
GOLF!
yeah most if not all of the US presidents have played golf, so thats irrelevant. also, QUICK! name me Trumps accomplishments compared to Amber Alert Joe’s and Marion Barry Obama’s. I’LL WAIT. Thats more important then your made up hours of golf CNN told you.
@Annette youtube i really wanna know how many hours of golf Ronald Reagan played. this is the original first world problem.
@Adam Parisi …Drain.The.SWAMP. That’s what’s happening. Just take a deep breath and relax.
BTW
It’s ‘than’ and not ‘then’
… there’s free university offered in Russia 😉
Some have argued that Matt “DUI4EVA” Gaetz is not the live-action incarnation of Butthead (minus his Beavis), but I struggle rather more to accept that. Hawley is an opportunist who hitched his wagon to what he mistook for a rocket ride to Pennsylvania Ave.
I think Gym Jordan is the Beavis of the pair. It hit me I saw them talking together side by side in an interview. lol
Well said!
They say he is highly educated,but you couldn’t tell. He doesn’t have a basic knowledge of anything.
Probably a degree purchased by his dad and mom
A friend, who has a master’s, told me once that 80% of getting a degree is just showing up for classes.
Of course he does. He’s perfectly aware that he’s lying; he just doesn’t care.
@Emma West Yeah, that’s often the case especially for on-campus programmes. I got my (bachelor’s) degree through an online programme and we had to take a lot of responsibility for our own studies because we didn’t have so many lectures. So when I took some other courses on-campus I was shocked how relaxed everything was. It seemed like all I had to do was to show up, basically.
Maybe depends on the field of study, too. My bachelor’s degree was in computer engineering, and engineering studies are always quite study heavy. My on-campus courses were more of a social science kind, not as study heavy.
He’s highly dangerous. He’s a radical.
This was a perfect segment about poor little josh hawley!
Hawley self destructed. I am tired of hearing how smart the guy is Stanford and Harvard educated. Hawley should known that truth would have served him better.
There is no cancel culture. There are a lot of people who disapprove of your actions and make it known, welcome to an online world who fact ✔️ real time. Don’t like being ignored? Be better.
Hawley should have learned that when you try to toss out someone’s legit vote you shouldn’t be surprised Americans take offense. In shorter terms what goes around comes around.
@THE ANGRY QUAD I means Americans as in people who are for truth, justice, and the American way sir. Would you want Mr. Hawley to disingenuously toss out your vote even when you know how you voted? Let’s say you win the Lotto but Mr. Hawley says you didn’t because there’s irregularities with the way other people paid for their tickets but money you used is legit the credit card company says your transaction is legit and the Gas Station where you bought the ticket is cool with you winning are you going say Mr. Hawley and everyone like him is correct and you don’t collect your prize or are you going to give Mr. Hawley a piece your time to set him straight about how you feel about that sort of talk?
He is anti-democracy and anti-american. He needs to be expelled.
The American people called their legislators and when they didn’t get the action they were looking for they wen to their senators. The senators did their jobs and asked for the time to explore “the facts”. If I was a candidate, and I “won” and people thought something was amiss after my not campaigning, or leaving my home but once a month, had a mere 20-50 people (im be very generous) at my rally’s and town hall meetings, and I ran with NO platform, yet I secured more votes than any other candidate in the history of the particular election I was running in, let’s not forget how 2 million more votes came in than there were registered voters, I would be more than happy for you to look over all the ways “I won” … guess y’all don’t like that transparency…
@Angela Phoenix … I cannot decipher your post. I’m interested. Would you please clarify? Thanks! 🥰
@Angela Phoenix lol. The trouble is your comment is filled with unfounded and already disproven allegation. Trump and his lawyers had opportunity after opportunity to submit evidence to the courts and/and or the media/ FBI/DOJ, yet failed to do so. At some point you need to step back and have a hard look at your beliefs, I hope you do it sooner rather than later, so you can recover and move on.
He’s just mad he didn’t get his vanity press book published…
Another Coward Hawley lie ! They sent the book to a smaller publisher. They did not refuse to publish his book. Just another lie by Coward Hawley ! Americas latest coward !
Nobody wants to touch a guy who has touched the guy who kills everything he touches.
Cancel him like Georgia cancelled Perdue and Kelly…..
He’ll be there till at least 2024…likely longer…because its missouri…
I did my share to help cancel Donald Trump with my vote for Biden/Harris.
Yeeeees!
@Max Power big thumbs up 👍 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
@Max Power big thanks from Switzerland!! and please convince even more people to vote democrat in four years. there are some very worrying characters waiting to step up on the republican side. the world mustn’t forget what nearly happened under the angry orange toad! and he was pretty dumb. so stay strong, stay safe, and never forget.
He is the poster child of the most embarrassing moment in our entire history. Ted Cruz must feel totally upstaged by this noob.
I’m not sure about that, Ted did make that stupid Paris tweet recently, that might have earned him the top spot again, but it’s definitely a tight race 😁
lol
And 2 think he went 2 Yale?! Unbelievable!What a Waste😢👎That Education could have been used by someone 2 do Good in that World! Shameful! 🤔🙏
It’s the most base reason Cruz is upstaged, Hawley is better looking…ugh
@Kimberly Winters both of them make me want to toss my cookies. cruz at least has the decency to hide his ugly mug behind a beard..
I know he’s not muzzled, he knows he’s not muzzled. His thicko supporters on the other hand……
The republicans hone in on a single word or short sentence like “cancel culture” or “stop the steal” then everyone says it then the cult picks it up and it’s the “truth.” My late mother used to say give it a name and you give it life.
“The republicans hone in on a single word or short sentence…” and repeat, repeat, repeat…
Their base cannot concentrate long enough for complete sentences. Short slogans repeated over and over work better with the low literacy MAGA crowd.
@Tim Towers big thumbs up 👍 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
@S McDonald big thumbs up 👍 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
@Karasene 13 big thumbs up 👍 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
When will people like Hawley and the rest learn that our rights are also our responsibilities and we are held accountable by society for abusing them to harm others….or at least we should….😕
They know. They sure do. They just aren’t interested in the Public Good. I wish someone (several someones)would do a deep dive on politics and psychology. It’s a long game.
When will he learn???? I’ll tell you when………NEVER he maybe COLLEGE EDUCATED but his brain burnt out when he started watching too much Fux News. Now he only knows what they tell him. So the answer is ABSOLUTELY NEVER!
Canceled culture is “Trumpspiracy taking over the GOP.”
“ I want to cancel your vote but don’t cancel my opinion.”
PERFECTLY STATED!
Right!
He sure speaks often, loudly, and to a large audience for someone being muzzled. Hawley is entitled and quite frankly a brat.
Blm is a terrorist group! Harris supported the blm thugs!
Is harris good on her knees
AGREED! TOO BAD HE JUST GOT VOTED IN BCAUSE HE NEEDS 2 B VOTED OUT!
@Randy Couch What intelligence do your remarks contribute to anything? They just underscore your lack of any manners whatsoever.
@Randy Couch … oh look a squirrel!! Have sought help for your ADHD?