Why are Marine mom surprises simply the best? | Militarykind

"It was honestly a great moment for me to…see my mom's face the first time in almost a year." 💕

Lance Corporal Denis Gavriloff gave his mom an amazing last-minute homecoming for the holidays. This Marine's reunion with his mom is an amazing gift.

