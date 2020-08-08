Austan Goolsbee, former economic adviser for President Obama, joins Ali Velshi to discuss why the stock market has been rising while millions are unemployed because of the pandemic. Aired on 8/7/2020.

Fmr. Obama Economic Adviser: Rising Stock Market Is Not The Economy | The Last Word | MSNBC