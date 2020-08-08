Fmr. Obama Economic Adviser: Rising Stock Market Is Not The Economy | The Last Word | MSNBC

Austan Goolsbee, former economic adviser for President Obama, joins Ali Velshi to discuss why the stock market has been rising while millions are unemployed because of the pandemic. Aired on 8/7/2020.
I think it’s the second.
“They say that a crisis reveals your true character. Well, unless you’re Donald Trump, because then, you never had any to reveal. But this presidency, which IS a crisis, and this pandemic, which is another crisis, made infinitely worse by that other crisis, has certainly pulled the mask off of right-wing Christianity. And girl, it’s not pretty. I mean ask yourself, what have evangelicals been in the news for most? Healing the sick, caring about anyone NOT incorporated? NO!! For defying health guidelines, and keeping their tax free profit centers, aka “churches” open in a pandemic. Because what could be more pro-life than killing people after taking 10% of their income?
Where’s the most dangerous place in America to stand? Between a mega church pastor, and his collection plate. In fairness, evangelicals haven’t had a lot of spare time to heal those not covered by insurance in America. They’ve been too busy insuring that they cover for the heel in the White House. And opening Liberty University. Ka-ching!!$$
Because poolboys ain’t gonna pay themselves to keep quiet.
You see, Conservative Christians are less likely to help you in a disaster, than they are to gloat over why you had one coming. It’s a family tradition. And having Trump in the White House, has given license for evangelicals to serve up even more judgmental crass. While they chow down on even more governmental cash. And if they’re not using the pandemic to settle scores, evangelicals are using it to make money. Because conservative Christianity, truly is the Trump University of religions. Whether it’s Jim Baker selling his silver snake oil, or worse, tongue talking carnie act Paula White, the White House “spiritual advisor.” Conflating the crisis with her thirst for cash.
Franklin Graham set up tents in Central Park to help. “Samaritan’s Purse.” The emphasis is always on the 2nd word. Now I’m not saying that putting up tents emblazoned with his Samaritan’s PURSE logo for a few weeks was just a publicity stunt to promote a charity Graham skims $700, 000 off every single year, it was also a fabulous opportunity to promote his anti-g@y agenda. As healthcare workers were required to pledge they were against same-5ex marriage before they were allowed to save anyone’s life. Because that’s what Jesus told his followers to do; MULTI-TASK, heal the sick, while you judge them. It saves so much time.
Jesus said to help the meek, so conservative Christians are helping the meek – meet their maker. Because to conservative Christians, the meek are just expendable impediments to businesses opening and making money again. And that’s no coincidence, because religion is one of those businesses.”
–Mrs, Betty Bowers, America’s Best Christian.
David J, I really enjoy your writings. I always find them interesting.
As they say THE STOCK MARKET DOESN’T REPRESENT THE ECONOMY…. Nor does the July Unemployment numbers represent how many people that stop looking for work and those that are Underemployed who can barely get by.
Velshi sounds a lot more like Andrew Yang. Feels like he’s one of the only people at MSNBC who actually gets it.
At least MSNBC gets it! Fox News doesn’t!
Republicans: Do you think putin will give us bonuses if we hit 200k deaths?
Trump: Probably…I don’t see why he wouldn’t give you bonuses.
America is
23 in education.
37 in healthcare.
52 in gender equality.
No high-speed train.
Highest number of homeless people.
Highest number of incarcerated people.
78% of people live paycheck to paycheck.
Stock market is not economy of Americans! Where 90% of money belongs to top 10% of the population, it’s wallet for the rich.
Let’s talk like adults, instead of name calling.
I have left the proof on my playlist, if you would like to check!
Let’s make our country better together…..
America sucks… But we are number one is technology and business..
“A wallet for the rich”
Marie Antoinette: “Let them eat cake!”
t’rump: “Let them drink Corona!” 💀👻⚰️⚰️
When the trump supporters will get unemployed then some sense will come into their minds! Vote for America, Vote for Biden!
Biden gives me the creeps though. Sometimes his eyes appear blacked out like he’s possessed or something
Nah, Trump would blame democrats, and his supporters would be behind him all the way.
It’s just the way America is now.
His followers will back him regardless of what he does.
That’s just the way cults are. Long term derangement. One lie at a time. Flattery. Lies about you thinking you’re special. Smarter, better than your neighbor. Jim Jones and his kool-ade, Manson and not the least of these, Scientology. Too many sheep to be deprogramed. 🐏🐑 SAD!!!!
5:09 Aaaaaaaaaahhhhh 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️
You gave the wealthy trillions of dollars. Of course they and the stock market are doing good. Committee of Public Safety..
How many trump supporters does it take to screw in a lightbulb? none, trump just tells them it’s screwed in, and they all stand in the dark and cheer.
Could it be the stock market going up because its feeding on the poor,millions are losing their houses and valuables .The wealthy are just gobbling it was at very discounted rate.My predictions is these vultures are going to cash in and the markets going to free fall.
They’re in La La Land.
The republicans don’t want to win the next election, Period. They have left nothing in the coffers but dept and despair. Now they will sit back with their loot and complain about the deficite and whos gona pay for it. I feel sorry for poor Joe Biden trying to Clean up this dumpster fire the will inherite from the GOP. They did the same thing to prez Obama. Bush gave the big end of town tax cuts and let the banks trash the last economy.
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.
Guess what happened next.
Mail IN ballots work. PERIOD. IMPOSSIBLE TO RIG. THE LEGEND MICHAEL JAMAL BROOKS REST IN POWER. CALL LEADERS , DEMAND MORE RESOURCES AND SUPPORT. DEMAND GOVT SUPPORT , MMT, DEFECEIT MYTH. FIGHT FOR JUSTICE , ANTI IMPERALISM, END POVERTY. THE FIGHT WAGES ON!!!
Covid greatest wealth transfer, next the greatest property grab.
you have people manipulating the stock market.
The stock market is mostly for the one percent and only slightly for the 401(k) crowd.
Vote for all Americans.
Vote true. Vote blue.
“Stock market is not the economy”
couldn’t have said it better