The Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election to hurt Biden and help Trump. Rep. Adam Schiff tells Ali Velshi he wants more details released to alert the American people and to hold Russia accountable, but says “clearly the president wishes to blind himself and blind the country to what Russia is doing.” Aired on 8/7/2020.

Rep. Schiff: Trump Is ‘Not Going To Think Or Believe Ill Of His Friend Vladimir Putin’ | MSNBC