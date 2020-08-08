The Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election to hurt Biden and help Trump. Rep. Adam Schiff tells Ali Velshi he wants more details released to alert the American people and to hold Russia accountable, but says “clearly the president wishes to blind himself and blind the country to what Russia is doing.” Aired on 8/7/2020.
Rep. Schiff: Trump Is ‘Not Going To Think Or Believe Ill Of His Friend Vladimir Putin’ | MSNBC
Schiff warned the Republican Senators about Trump. Moscow Mitch should of impeached convicted removed Trump months ago. Remember that the Republicans voted against witnesses at the impeachment trial.
@Inde D
Once the IG report comes out only you liberal idiots will be crying. Even the fake news won’t be able to spin those trials it’ll all be televised live.
The Truth is the Democrats only subpoenaed one witness and withdrew it. Trump used executive priveledge just like every other president has done. They didn’t have witnesses because Pelosi promised her prized 100% partisan impeachment for Xmass and they couldn’t wait for due process to get their witnesses. Then they whine because they can’t have it both ways. Pitiful.
@Gregg
Trump didn’t use executive privilege.
The biased kangaroo court in the house fell apart once it hit the Senate , no evidence whatsoever.
@Ken Bugbee
Hi troll it’s been awhile. Surprise surprise you’re back with insults and nothing else. Find a dark safe space quick snowflake. Your country is now a s***hole country.
@Inde D
Best comment of the day. 😁🇨🇦
Trump is so compromised and it’s been known for a long time.
Really? What is your proof?
@bruce k Helsinki, Russian bounties, Deutsche Bank and secret meetings.
The proof is called the Mueller Report. Which I am positive you have never read, bruce k.
And still Americans, support him…why ???
Adam Schiff has experience with prosecuting and putting away traitors to this country.
In the late 80s and early 90s as a District Attorney in Cali, Adam Schiff successfully prosecuted the case of a Russian spy named Svetlana Ogorodonikov, and an FBI agent named Richard W. Miller, who was seduced by Svetlana Ogorodnikov, and agreed to sell classified information to the Soviet government. Eventually, this man—Richard W. Miller, a 47-year-old Los Angeles-based counterintelligence agent on the Bureau’s Soviet squad—would become the first FBI agent ever convicted of espionage.
Agent Miller would eventually agree to turnover highly classified information to the Russians for large sums of money. It took Schiff 3 trials, and 6 years, but he eventually won the conviction against Agent Miller and the Russian spy, and they were both sent to prison.
During those years, Schiff stated that he learned a lot about Russian tradecraft, and how the Russians operate, who they target, and the vulnerabilities they look for. During his work on the case, Schiff was also in frequent contact with FBI agents investigating Miller—giving the future congressman an intimate look at, and respect for, the Bureau’s counterintelligence mission against threats from Russia, and it’s mission of protecting the national security of this nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic.
@Indy Native Listen to what ? The fake news you sheep fall for ?
real american when you can’t sway them with truths and facts then just insult them! Right?
but hes still waiting for Mueller. any day now!
He raised his hand to God, to protect and defend the Constitution of America…really ? I think not…so, he lied? Yes. He. DId…
@real american Not…a Fact..
Republicans: Do you think putin will give us bonuses if we hit 200k deaths?
Trump: Probably…I don’t see why he wouldn’t give you bonuses.
@john emeigh I’d love to meet you in a dark alley.
@Eco Geek Nice 👍😝
Gives trump a bone. 🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭 😍
@Eco Geek kissing not allowed. Flirting not allowed
Eco Geek great argument! Wow! I’m impressed!
Trump only cares about himself. Trump doesn’t care about poor white or black
Russia Russia Russia. Since MSNBC won’t report the real news, Quid Pro Joe alienated the black vote from the DNC yesterday. You’ll have to go somewhere else to see what he did this time.
Defund the disgusting Democrats
Exactly
PMAGOO 100 you meant Trump
SmileMan64 aka BenjaMan64 I may try that advice
Any state that interferes in our elections should pay a heavy cost
MOSCOW Mitch has stopped any election security measures from coming to the Senate floor for a vote.
Yes. Thats true
Please watch my comedy music video – Putin on the Ritz – & share far & wide! https://youtu.be/9nSGI8MLfJ0
“Don the Con” will start building the Trump Tower Moscow as soon as he’s escorted out of WH on Jan.20!
@leroy bat 👌👏🙏🙏🧐
um jan 20 2024 his son takes the presidency
@mike boultinghouse…In what alternate universe? Dasvidaniya you POS.
No Trump has a lifetime with the US courts, humiliation on a grand scale and a massive coronary scheduled before he gets to Moscow.
@mike boultinghouse don’t think a convicted felon can run for office from prison. sorry.
Why would t’rump say anything bad about Putin? 🤔
I wouldn’t tell my bosses they’re dumb.
I like my job. 😅😂
If Trump’s working for Putin maybe you could fill us in on your proof, or is that just a talking point of the left?
Mieller Report
Vote Joe Biden November 2020/ Vote Amy McGrath Kentucky November 2020
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍
Sound and kind of desperate there
only if you love china
vote don trump JR 2024
The Putinite Potentate Pipeline must end NOW ! Pandemic pResident, crooked cronies, the treason season is here.
When Trump is gone his portrait in the White House will be printed in lenticular technology where it will change from Trump to Putin when viewed from different angles.
I think his portrait should be displayed in the WH toilet. Speaking of Presidential portraits, Trump relocated Bush and Clinton portraits – https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/17/politics/white-house-portraits-clinton-bush-trump/index.html – some excerpts read as follows, *The Clinton and Bush portraits are now no longer displayed in the Grand Foyer, but placed in the Old Family Dining room. This room is “barely used” and is no longer included in White House tours open to the public prior to the coronavirus outbreak, aides told CNN. That places the paintings well outside of Trump’s vantage point in the White House. In their previous location, the pictures would have been seen daily as Trump descends the staircase from his third floor private residence or when he hosts events on the state floor of the White House. Now, they hang in a space used mainly for storing unused tablecloths and furniture.* Trump apparently feels so inferior that the mere portrait presence of past Presidents cannot be tolerated. Of course, it is known that Trump did not attend the unveiling of the Obama portraits. There is an emotionally stunted, revenge seeking, ruinous man child running our country!
You mean like Obamas does right now?!!
@Fon D ….moronic imbecile.
Lenticular! From Trump to Putin, someone needs to get on that right now! I would buy it!
all reps are enemies to the USA, all for Russia and their master Putin.
Send Moscow Mitch back to Putin, COD!
Trump is a Russian agent and that is not the worst of him.
@snowflake killer Mr Killer (or is it Murderer?)
I do not bother at all, because I do not live in the U.S.A.!
Please watch my comedy music video – Putin on the Ritz – & share far & wide! https://youtu.be/9nSGI8MLfJ0
@bruce k NO evidence – EXCEPT for Oleg Derepaska who Steven Mnuchin is trying to unsanction, Felix Sater, Vasily Titov of Vnesheconombank, Trumps Khazakstan partner: Tevfik Arif, in Aktyubinsk Chromium Chemicals, and owner of Bayrock real estate who worked on all Trumps projects, Alexander Mashevich’s “Eurasia Group”, Alexander Torshin Russian banker handler of Maria Butina Russian spy & Gun Activist for the N.R.A, Andrey Kostin Russia’s most powerful banker, who settled Trumps DeutcheBank debts, Ihor Kolomoyskyi, Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A billionaire, Dmytro Firtash heads the board of directors of Group DF, Viktor Medvedchuk ,Ukrainian politician, lawyer, and business oligarch, Victor Pinchuk Ukrainian businessman and oligarch, Yevgeny Prigozhin Russian oligarch – Putins Chef, Aras Agalarov, Russian real estate developer orchestrated the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, Denis Katsyv – CEO Prevezon Holdings Ltd. Cyprus, “The Trio” Billionaires: Patokh Chodiev, Alijan Ibragimov, Alexander Mashevich, then: Salim Abduvaliyeva Uzbek mob boss, Viktor Vekselberg Russian oligarch owns Columbus Nova, Oleh LyashkoUkrainian politician and journalist who is a member of Verkhovna Rada, Vadym Novynskyi, owner of Smart Holding Group, and politician, Konstantin Kilimnik, Russian business man, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian fund manager, who put together the “Project Rome” for Saudi Arabia, with convicted child molestor George Nader, a Middle East specialist adviser to the United Arab Emirates, and Joel Zamel, CEO of Israeli Psy-Group Cyber Specialists to do what the Russians did for: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan he is the sheikh of Abu dhabi, and the president of the united Arab emirates…
For those who need proof…..go back and watch trump’s behavior of Putin over America .The most telling information ever.
@Don Emigholz Jr. trumpers ,breathe ,eat , dream trump , nothing can change a derailed mentality, they’ll praise trump without looking at anything he do , is unconditional blind love ,even if it takes to give him their wifes
Trump is a Russian asset, whether you believe it or not. Well done Putin, well done indeed.
Yup
Question, which president was caught on mike telling Putin he will be even more cooperative after his re-election? Yhe stupidity of liberals astounds me!! No brains and no memory either!!!
and netanyahu chose the president of iran!
Trump isn’t blinding himself, he’s encouraging the interference! He’s a KGB agent! Trump is the new Benedict Arnold!
Along with his sons & bloodless kushner
Isn’t this the definition of treason, like literally?
Helsinki was the “Litmus Test”. look no further
Why does Trump refuse to say anything critical of Putin?
Putin has all the receipts.
@T W it’s more than that , Putin is his mentor , manipulator , the boss , trump is to dumb to deal at that level he is totally in Putin’s plate
@Peter Crown President Putin !
@Lee Anderson is exactly as it is , Putin is an smarter than average man , like him or not it’s true
@Lee Anderson trump isn’t nearly qualified to negotiate with him without getting handled
Trump got punked! Words by Kamala Harris when asked about Trump’s relationship with Putin and Kim Jung Un.
When trump thinks of putin his heart flutters and he’s ready to get into position (bent over). LMAO