Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb joins Morning Joe to discuss coronavirus infections in Florida, if the delta variant is beginning to run its course in the South and why he believes a delta wave will happen in the Northeast after Labor Day.
Former FDA Commissioner Predicts Delta Wave In Northeast
Some comments are so stupid. Even if deaths in children are not peaking, they go home to infect adults who may then become seriously ill and possibly die unless vaccinated.
But these adults you speak of should be vaccinated?
@Michael Westen cases are worst among the unvaccinated
A lesson in extrapolation, used for influenza (the flu):
2018 CDC Influenza Data: 9-45 MILLION CASES, 140-810,000 hospitalizations, 12-61,000
deaths.
From highschool statistics, large range indicates high uncertainty in the measurement (low
precision/accuracy). This is because they use extrapolation.
Ex. — A city with a population of 5 million people has 5 major hospitals, North/S/E/W/Center of city..
Over the course of the flu season (fall-spring) – they perform 1000 influenza A/B tests from
elderly/people coming in, and they find 80 confirmed cases of influenza a/b.
80/1000 total tests = 0.08 = 8%
City population 5 million x 0.08 (8%) = “We estimate 400,000 infections in the city this year.”
It’s a reasonable estimate, especially if the 80 confirmed cases were pretty uniformly distributed
amongst the 5 hospitals. Yet to increase the probability of encapsulating the exact number of cases,
add an uncertainty “cushion room”. “We estimate between 350,000 and 450,000 infections in the
city this year” (400K +/- 50K)…. And that is how they get the CDC figures – extrapolation.
They’re not testing all people, as the flu isn’t killing 99.5%+ of society, so it’d be stupid.
They’re also not testing all people, as it’d take ludicrous time to test all people, so it’d be doubly
stupid (after a year/2020 corona got to about 8 million cases!……= the low end flu estimate.).
They’re not testing all people, as in taking the ludicrous time to test all people – said people can leave
and be exposed 5 minutes after your test at the nearest gas station, skewing your results
(triply-stupid).
So they use extrapolation.
As seen with the flu’s near 50 MILLION CASES, with a vaccine…..ya – you can test forever for these diseases, that are like the wind, and find positives….forever.
The thing is that saying “It’s not a supply challenge, it’s a distribution challenge” kind of ignores the fact that there are limited logistical resources like super-insulated shipment units and deep chillers to keep the mRNA vaccines on ice, or space on ships and planes, crews to handle and administer vaccine shipments, etc. Low-income countries are still struggling to get supplied with vaccine despite the total production amounts and you can bet that Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J have more people working on just-in-time delivery of vaccine for CVS and Walgreens than they have people installing refrigeration units in Kinshasa. If it’s between shipping unnecessary doses to the US or selling first doses to Tajikistan, guess where those doses are going to go? It’s not perfectly zero-sum, but the supply chain is fragile and bottle-necked, and to believe that shipping a billion doses to the US won’t impede the delivery of doses to Africa is fantastical.
It’s going to hit everywhere. See what happens
. Travel labor day weekend.
“Mu” variant will be ripe and ready to pick up the slack as soon as Delta has run its course.
The “deplorables” gene pool is fast-becoming “shallower & shallower”.
Tragic.
Sure it’s coming to the northeast! The kid up here don’t start school till after labor day! It’s assured as trump lost the election in a massive landslide!
We started school on L.I. already on September 1st. I’m guessing there referring to The City, which does not help viewers not from here not know that
We aren’t done with this one. Geezus Christ.
I don’t think we’ll ever be done. Some years from now it will be what the flu is/was, and we’ll be battling something else.
@K B Try to convince at least one person near you to be vaccinated. That’s what I’m doing. I’m at war with COVID and the anti-vaxers are my enemy. The people of the world (in general) have not come to the conclusion that this is the “real” World War III. We’ve heard the claims of Americans with their chests puffed out that, the USA is the best….. Ok, I’ll give credit when it is due. Change the headlines from “Hospitals Overrun” to “Vaccinators Overrun”. Go!!! Team USA do your thing.
As long as ppl are anti-vax, we will NEVER be finished with Covid. Or these same ppl will d!e off. In which we may receive some relief.
It’s endemic but the governors and media still need to pretend there’s a chance Covid will go away if all are vaccinated. Midterms are around the corner and uncle Joe and auntie Kamala are in trouble.
I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think it’s safe to say that the Delta strain and subsequent variants have free reign over the entire world for the foreseeable future, no more so than in the USA.
Honestly I have been thinking covid may treated as the flu,were yearly we keep get booster shots. But at that point the government may stop paying for covid costs
New Zealand is still in the containment phase – a phase so many countries chose not to take notice of 🙁
You spoke what we have known since last December.
So where my daughter is a teacher in Alabama, kids need to quarantine after any exposure or positive test. However for teachers, for them to quarantine after every exposure, they need to take personal leave or can chose not to quarantine – they get about 10 days of sick and personal leave for the whole year. Several schools have already closed for 2 weeks because of massive outbreaks. The teachers are exposed several times a week so what are they supposed to do, just go into a leave without pay situation over and over again? Unsustainable.
None of that makes sense for them. What a tragic American disgrace.
I’m at war with COVID and the anti-vaxers are my enemy. The people of the world (in general) have not come to the conclusion that this is the “real” World War III. We’ve heard the claims of Americans with their chests puffed out that, the USA is the best….. Ok, I’ll give credit when it is due. Change the headlines from “Hospitals Overrun” to “Vaccinators Overrun”. Go!!! Team USA do your thing. Our victory over COVID will bring a semblance of normality back. Until then, it’s a game of Russian Roulette with the virus.
Happy I live in Finland. Here everything is in check. No crisis anywhere.
Here in the states, we are going through a prolonged “Martti Pihkala” period.
World is in cricis, and i’m happy, that I live in Finland in this period of time.
There are far more terrible places to live on.
Tuula, what do you see as the difference between Finland and US.?
must be nice living in a country without uneducated religious whackos ruining it
The people who really need to see/believe this will refuse to watch/understand it. Deliberately ignorant
Just wait until everybody gets together for Thanksgiving and Christmas…
I shudder to think of that thought.!!
Plus Influenza and RSV
because Americans love thier covid, because freeDUMB!!!
If we’re still alive and celebrating
Wait until all those retired cops and firefighters in NORTHERN Idaho, are denied beds in the state, given the entire state has just 2200 beds.
Big influx of immigrants the past 5 years. And the cops though they found paradise !
Those Idaho Covid patients will be getting sick at home and staying there until moved to a old mall or empty church, to be used for a hospital.
30,000 expected to get Covid in September in Idaho and if just 2,000 need a bed then the other 1800 get to stay home.
There is your FREEDOM Idaho.
freedom to sleep in a parking garage or abandoned mall when you get sick.
Oh just wonderful right when schools open
we should have the option for remote learning for kids at risk w asthma and other illnesses
How about the new variant “ MU”
‘As soon as a bunch of kids die we’ll be all good!’ Wtf, MSNBC?
The delta variant should be the “Delta Force” that was sent in by the original virus. We gave the virus time to upgrade it’s war arsenal. We still have the vaccine if only people would use it.
It’s actually very telling that the health policy is being dictated by parents that don’t want their children around.
I would like you to interview professional Bio-statisticians to educate the general public better. Collection of data across the South violates the concept of “All things being equal”, for example, Florida. Garbage in garbage out is what it is.
When the snowbirds come back to Florida don’t be a second big bump