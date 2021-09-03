Alice Hill of the Council on Foreign Relations discusses the deadly effects of climate change.
The Deadly Effects Of Global Warming
46 comments
When it hits 121 in British Columbia, as it did back in July, you know things are getting serious. And July was, globally, the hottest month on record … so far.
@Forked Tongue You are well named but certainly not worth wasting time on.
@Allan Burns and that is how I usually know that logic always beats talking points! What’s next for you, men having babies?
@Forked Tongue , as far as I know the _radicals_ doesn’t care about the climate….and it goes without saying that the radical ones are of course the conservative “RepubliKlans”.
@Username Al Gore- Dumbocrat- in 2009 said that the North Pole would be ice-free by 2013 due to global warming. Lol. Radicals- Dumbocrats. Thanks for playing
@Forked Tongue Or that you don’t understand what people are saying because you are busy picking which misunderstanding you are going to cite next. Instead of arguing with strangers on the internet, read the research from the British Antarctic Survey studies, listen to lectures from the Royal Institute about climate change, or, search out the latest papers from leading universities in academic journals. A man of your intellect will understand it all.
Soar and wind aren’t enough, we need nuclear energy.
No one energy solution works everywhere, but we should be choosing the greenest options possible and only use methods that further poison the planet as a last resort.
If we need nuclear – Chernobyl, 3 mile Island and Japan are just a precursor
yeah, and leave that nuclear technology in the hands
of bozos like you who cannot spell “solar”. great idea!
@Jenny Lemon That’s old technology. But even if you were granted that, the casualties after those 2 +pennsylvania (3rd event) in the past 60 years isn’t all that bad. I think like 20k deaths can be attributed to those accidents, which is horrible. However, if we’re looking at the complete picture, the more modern reactors + the current energy production without greenhouse gases is great for nuclear reactors.
That doesn’t mean they need to create more, but the ones that are there shouldn’t be discarded while the renewable resource infrastructure is increased and improved on.
@Trumpocalypse Still safer than Coal. By far cleaner than coal in every way even though the waste is more dangerous in a direct manner there’s always Less of it and concentrated in ways that let it be moved and put aside in ways that aren’t externalized into the overall atmosphere like fossil fuels.
And that’s even assuming you go with Older boiler reactors that create weapons grade waste rather than the newer Thorium reactors which are far far far safer and cleaner than the old ones.
Some people will never accept that the climate change is real.
that is why we should consider getting rid of them.
solve the climate change denier problem,
and you can solve climate change itself.
Until it’s to late…
@mike’s corner of the universe Trump tried and DeSantis is doing his best to get rid of them.
Most people believe its real. Sorry your political religion has you thinking so narrow. The thing is most people dont believe giving the government millions is actually going to help what has always been going on even before we were here.
What is so embarrassing about deniers of man-made climate change is that today even the fossil fuel industry itself admits that their emissions cause a rapid and disastrous global warming. That’s as if somebody still claims that smoking isn’t lethal although the tobacco industry itself puts alarming warnings and shocking pictures on their products. Today even big oil & gas companies themselves like Exxon invest heavily in renewable energy production while deniers of man-made climate change try to ridicule wind turbines. Deniers of man-made climate change should ask themselves who they actually try to protect with their deception.
The world must reduce the Co2 level now.
@geraldillo do better research buddy. Ok buddy? Did you get that buddy?
@geraldillo what’s up buddy? Did you get sad and run away? It’s ok buddy, I’m not mad at you for being confused buddy. I’ll still call you buddy.
@evan doe; what do you want from me?
@geraldillo you’re still confused, buddy? Lol
@geraldillo I figured out how to reduce co2, Everyone has to stop breathing out. LOL
Wow for there being so such thing as climate change we’re seeing an extrodinary amount of climate change
weather, happens all the time
When the ice melts
Are the Gulfstream Chef then we don’t have to worry about the ice melting but we will have to deal with far more serious problems
X 2016 ADMINISTRATION DID THIS
People should start moving away NOW from coastal areas which most likely will be under water in the near future.
Unless the Gulf Stream shifts, it looks like it might
Then we will have to deal with an entirely different set of the catastrophic problems
One thing I’ve learned about America and the world. Wait till we hit rock bottom to make changes. I’m afraid rock bottom might be too far down to pick ourselves back up.
Yeah, mfs wait till in a hole to start digging
One thing we have learned. Only foreigners watch this propaganda
Everyone should have read Silent Spring by Rachel Carson and listened
At 1:33 , I think she means to say we have built our choices on the mistaken assumption that the Future will resemble the Past! Not vice-versa, lol!
Well. Get the party who only cares about White privilege, and protecting the profits of billionaires out of office. Give Biden and Democrats the majority they need to overcome Republican opposition on this issue. Climate change, like covid, effects both Republicans and Democrats, and the Republicans have taken the wrong position on both. My prediction is that the Republicans are going to get crushed during the midterms.
From your mouth to God’s ears
“Self interest is for the past; common interest is for the future.” D. Attenborough
Lu’sè Changcheng (Great green wall) can be seen from space.
A fire from a US gender reveal party was seen from space.
Start using goats to clear forest brush and start dobbing in Fire Karens.
World: Floods in Germany, China, Britain, New Zealand and America caused by Global Warming.
US: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” D.Trump
Native: “Your kids can name more KPop groups than they can types of native trees.” Sean Sherman
China: “Ecology is a resource, wealth and treasure.” Xi Jinping
How many decades have you heard the experts and politicians saying we need to do something now about global warming? have they done anything? and they are still repeating the same old rhetoric.
Historic, rain, hurricanes,heat waves, drought and still they don’t believe….
This was warned about for years, still those in political and economic power did nothing, all for the sake of greed infested nonsense. Absolute idiots
Because your sins are so many
and your hostility so great,
the prophet is considered a fool,
the inspired person a maniac.
The prophet, along with my God,
is the watchman over Ephraim,
yet snares await him on all his paths,
and hostility in the house of his God.
They have sunk deep into corruption,
as in the days of Gibeah.
God will remember their wickedness
and punish them for their sins.
Watch it just be a pole shift caught on camera… “Omg, let’s ‘Tik-tok’ it!”
One of the coolest summer years in Texas I’ve ever witnessed.
Just checking if any comments mention raking the Forest Floor.