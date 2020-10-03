Former PM PJ Patterson Tells Comrades to Unite – October 2 2020

Former PM PJ Patterson Tells Comrades to Unite - October 2 2020 1

October 3, 2020

 

25 Comments on "Former PM PJ Patterson Tells Comrades to Unite – October 2 2020"

  Victoria Ruiz | October 3, 2020 at 6:44 AM |

    Woow woow 😍💋 💝💖❤️

  Zoe Orr | October 3, 2020 at 6:49 AM |

    Fantastic 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️

  3. Sylvan Wynter | October 3, 2020 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    Jamaica number one crimina Pj Patterson

    • bobby davis | October 3, 2020 at 9:17 AM | Reply

      Prove it sir…

    • Sylvan Wynter | October 3, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

      @bobby davis you don’t know anything about the millions him thief next thing why him liv overseas because him mash up Jamaica after 18 years pj Patterson run left Jamaica and go liv overseas what a man ungrateful that mean him never love Jamaica

  4. Marsha T | October 3, 2020 at 7:12 AM | Reply

    He is correct, right and talking facts to unity across all party platforms, JLP, PNP, or Independent

    Enough is enough, the ego and self elevation is a no no, we all wants the best for the people by the people, so come to the table as a unit of unity to make Jamaica stronger, healthier, independent, and financially sound without the help of other outside countries who are putting the Island in a recession and depression to be in reliance on outside help that is costing us greatly

  5. Marsha T | October 3, 2020 at 7:16 AM | Reply

    I hope that one love song was approved for royalty payments to the Marley family estate

    I heard Koffee songs and or its likeness playing within commercial ads

    The robbers and thieves

  6. Janie Taylor | October 3, 2020 at 7:20 AM | Reply

    Hi Boys 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️

  7. Tamo Tamo j | October 3, 2020 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    Taxpayer money run Jamaica but yes still so many people hungry cannot find food much as to buy ebooks anaala necessary gears can’t even pay for their doctor bill because none of you all middle class people here enough to provide work for those that do not educated enough cost of living should not be so high in Jamaica with the amount of money as taxes these politicians are their friend I wonder what they do with taxpayer money since Jamaica run by private sector

    • everdon wilson | October 3, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      More than 33 percent of the 800 billion dollars budget goes to debt and interest on the national debt, plus the Jamaican dollar is devalued every single day..
      Jamaica has been maxed out by successive governments.

  8. Sheron Bernard | October 3, 2020 at 8:06 AM | Reply

    Take who the people want talk true PJ

  9. Catherine Nelson | October 3, 2020 at 8:19 AM | Reply

    P J is absolutely right words from the wise. Unity is strength and a house divided by itself will fall comrade is togetherness one for all n all for one there shouldn’t be any kind of tug of war, it should be just love everyone comes to a decision nobody taking sides socialism is not about self it’s about the interest of the nation, not what you can do for yourself and your family, but what you can do for your country. That is what the People’s National Party should be about.

  10. Taneisha James green | October 3, 2020 at 9:11 AM | Reply

    No body want your advice

  11. Rosalee James | October 3, 2020 at 9:16 AM | Reply

    Love you Hon P.J Patterson 💯💖

  12. Khadia Henry | October 3, 2020 at 9:23 AM | Reply

    So so sorry Mr Patterson. Prosperity time.

    • everdon wilson | October 3, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      There is no difference between the PNP and the JLP, so where that prosperity is going to come from ??
      Both political parties practiced the same corrupt politics and they are operating in the same environment. Garrisons upon garrisons supplying Jamaica with an endless supply of criminals,and killers, the murder capital status that we have cannot attract the investments that is needed to get the prosperity we need so badly.
      However if what you called prosperity is scarce benefits and spoils and you are a party insider you might just get your share.

  13. Raimundo Laurencia | October 3, 2020 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    You know, it would be quite interesting to hear some of the words of the former Prime Minister Portia Simpson-Miller. Does anyone know where she is now?

  14. Nicola Robinson | October 3, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    That is true Mr. Patterson the party needs to unite in order to move forward; it has been awhile we haven’t heard anything from or about former prime minister Mrs Portia Simpson Miller pray all is well with her nuff respect goes out to her

  15. Maureen M | October 3, 2020 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    Tell them hon P.J. Patterson

  16. JUDVU | October 3, 2020 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    People have short memories: Don’t they remember when the fight for PNP leadership was going on she stated that she didn’t want anything to do with it . Do you now want her to get involved with the next round of infighting ? The woman is enjoying her retirement after many years of self enrichment and now you calling out for her not to be so selfish ? Smh

  17. Mathew Owens | October 3, 2020 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    He won because people say they want to try black man

  18. Jacqueline Spencer | October 3, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    Love Canada 🇨🇦

  19. Momment of Truth | October 3, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    PJ Patterson destroyed Jamaica economy he is one of the reasons why the PNP is in the state it in.

  20. Jean Heaven | October 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    tq

