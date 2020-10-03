Former PM PJ Patterson Tells Comrades to Unite – October 2 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjsmilejamaica #tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
Woow woow 😍💋 💝💖❤️
Fantastic 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️
Jamaica number one crimina Pj Patterson
Prove it sir…
@bobby davis you don’t know anything about the millions him thief next thing why him liv overseas because him mash up Jamaica after 18 years pj Patterson run left Jamaica and go liv overseas what a man ungrateful that mean him never love Jamaica
He is correct, right and talking facts to unity across all party platforms, JLP, PNP, or Independent
Enough is enough, the ego and self elevation is a no no, we all wants the best for the people by the people, so come to the table as a unit of unity to make Jamaica stronger, healthier, independent, and financially sound without the help of other outside countries who are putting the Island in a recession and depression to be in reliance on outside help that is costing us greatly
I hope that one love song was approved for royalty payments to the Marley family estate
I heard Koffee songs and or its likeness playing within commercial ads
The robbers and thieves
Hi Boys 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️
Taxpayer money run Jamaica but yes still so many people hungry cannot find food much as to buy ebooks anaala necessary gears can’t even pay for their doctor bill because none of you all middle class people here enough to provide work for those that do not educated enough cost of living should not be so high in Jamaica with the amount of money as taxes these politicians are their friend I wonder what they do with taxpayer money since Jamaica run by private sector
More than 33 percent of the 800 billion dollars budget goes to debt and interest on the national debt, plus the Jamaican dollar is devalued every single day..
Jamaica has been maxed out by successive governments.
Take who the people want talk true PJ
P J is absolutely right words from the wise. Unity is strength and a house divided by itself will fall comrade is togetherness one for all n all for one there shouldn’t be any kind of tug of war, it should be just love everyone comes to a decision nobody taking sides socialism is not about self it’s about the interest of the nation, not what you can do for yourself and your family, but what you can do for your country. That is what the People’s National Party should be about.
No body want your advice
Love you Hon P.J Patterson 💯💖
So so sorry Mr Patterson. Prosperity time.
There is no difference between the PNP and the JLP, so where that prosperity is going to come from ??
Both political parties practiced the same corrupt politics and they are operating in the same environment. Garrisons upon garrisons supplying Jamaica with an endless supply of criminals,and killers, the murder capital status that we have cannot attract the investments that is needed to get the prosperity we need so badly.
However if what you called prosperity is scarce benefits and spoils and you are a party insider you might just get your share.
You know, it would be quite interesting to hear some of the words of the former Prime Minister Portia Simpson-Miller. Does anyone know where she is now?
That is true Mr. Patterson the party needs to unite in order to move forward; it has been awhile we haven’t heard anything from or about former prime minister Mrs Portia Simpson Miller pray all is well with her nuff respect goes out to her
Tell them hon P.J. Patterson
People have short memories: Don’t they remember when the fight for PNP leadership was going on she stated that she didn’t want anything to do with it . Do you now want her to get involved with the next round of infighting ? The woman is enjoying her retirement after many years of self enrichment and now you calling out for her not to be so selfish ? Smh
He won because people say they want to try black man
Point taken, but Seaga was stale and he was fresh out of the blocks.
Love Canada 🇨🇦
PJ Patterson destroyed Jamaica economy he is one of the reasons why the PNP is in the state it in.
tq