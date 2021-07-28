Freedom of Speech Violation? | TVJ News – July 27 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
A criminal Dem fi go hall n pull n low unarmed youths, people all over the world display criticism towards leaders from prime minister to president n kings smh Jamaica Jamaica
Yea and some get killed and locking away for years, Jamaicans aren’t as bad also he asked them to come for him lol so they did
From what I can understand, he’s only saying what every body else is thinking
Dem go fi him quick doh if only they kept the same energy towards criminals!!!
@TheJamaican777 fi true enuh , memba when dem did a cuss bad wud afta each other ina big big parliament house
@T M I’ll show you how it is relevant T M. I understand very well your retort to the comments above as it relates to di yute giving out address and name for police to catch him like a damn eediat as opposed to clever criminals who don’t disclose info.
However, my retort to your retort was to expose the hypocrisy in it which you may not be aware of. In spite of the yute’s rude remarks, it exposes the govt’s great hypocrisy into going after dat youth when u have politicians being as foul mouthed with impunity right in front of Holness.
Criminals are not coming on social media and give away their location
@amanda lindsay : The Authorities still need to do better and Prioritize duties. They can stop the criminal activities, violence, and massive murders if they want to
. So, keep justifying Bull Isht if you want to
Play p#$sy and you gon’ get fcukd
@amanda lindsay : Say that same SHYT and keep that same energy when bad mind ppl come knocking up your door
This is madness, people are entitled to their own opinion. Y did he have to apologize for how he feels. The police them nav ntn better fi do wid them time?
It nuh look so bro
I Wouldn’t Of Apologised Dem Fi Go Nyam Lick & Bite Out Dem Mumma & The Officer Filming Should Be Fired Everything Is A Joke In
@Chanel ChanSoSmooth Lol u would stop acting bad over the internet
Should school children exercise their freedom of speech by calling teachers nasty names.. capital punishment is exercised on them?
He not in school and the sweet pepper nose is not his teacher..
The man’s rights been violated..
@It’s deard Out a road. U live in a country follow the rules if you don’t like it leave, you can express your disagreement respectfully
People r free to say wat they want to as long as they r nt sending treats freedom of speech
“Capital Punishment” ?
Some you people hear words and don’t know what they mean then you come on social media using the words trying to make it seems as if you’re intelligent when intact you’re making yourself look real dumb.
Stop it yo !
@GODFALL Unu think Andrew n JLP going to be government forever? If a next party became government and start locking up laborites for “disrespecting the PM” unu would be on here bawling free speech.
They got him so quick, but take 2-6 months to catch a crook smh
Double standard…
Tell mi which criminal leave dem name and address
@Littishara McLeish Anderson
Me De d TPC
Yes the criminals made a video and left name and address and they didn’t go for them right
trupid
Of course
U shouldn’t apologize yute
They need to put in a go find GUNS, GUNMEN AND KILLERS IN HOURS MOVEMENT in Jamaica and stop there madness in the police force
So tell the gunman dem fi put up dem video and send dem address to and u will see then … follow rules and protocols bcuz when unu go other country we affi falla rules and laws
Andrew ave eh people dem blind like bat
@𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑬𝑺𝑺 :
Now they, the foolish gov, will praise and award this officer for violating another persons rights
Always awarding wrongs calling it right or correct
Rather educate and edify, they choose to stronghold and entrap a person to be subjected to their demise if this is not publicly done
Then foolish and naive citizens laugh and not standing up against wrong
Say that
Holness should apologize to the country for opening it for his birthday bash
Man a don him don’t need to apologize him take people fe fool and then them ago say is not what him say about conjew why them go fe him this is not the first someone say something about him and police go fe them but look pon conjew to look how people do trump and u never hear say a person was held and made to apologize for any comments that was said about trump , PJ Patterson or Portia Simpson Miller the police them a waste man and only a collect tax payer money for doing nothing them and conjew fe go way
So true
True true
@Sharon Samuels “Conjew”
wickedest name dat mi hear smaddy give him so far
With such a high crime rate which cripples the country. How do the police find time for such pettiness? Shouldn’t the time be spent on capturing criminals? Citizens can’t express themselves no more?
Obviously, in JM, there is NO so-called Freedom Of Speech
Say it again for the people in the back can hear
@Dayelite Musik he is sending the wrong message in these covid times .. covid on the rise again … 8 o’clock off the road ..
@GODFALL I agree but freedom of speech should not be compromised. Unless he was being threatening
@Chadwick Mallette I agree that he didn’t vent his frustration in a good enough manner. Still this is not a matter for the police especially when the crime rate is so high.
If he didn’t make threats, how’s this breaking the any laws? I wouldn’t have conducted myself in this manner, but I feel as if we’re heading into dictatorship. Police nuh ave real criminal fi guh ketch? Unnu ave nuff trent fi fooliniss eeen man.
That part
INJUSTICE ANYWHERE IS A TREAT TO JUSTICE EVERYWHERE…MARTIN LUTHER KING..
He was not violating the curfew, so why go for the guy.
When did bumboholness become God. This must be Chi-maica
Of course
“bomboholness”
no sah dem name yah a mek mi jawbone hot mi
THOSE COPS SHOULD BE SUED FOR IT, NOT TAKING UP FOR THE GUY BUT HE HIS SOPPOSE TO HAVE FREEDOM OF SPEECH. THE COPS ARE ALSO LYING ABOUT HE HIS WANTED FOR HOUSE BREAKING WHICH IS A SMOKESCREEN CUZ OF THE BACKLASH
HOW COME MI NEVER PICK UP DAT? MI SHOULD A KNOW!
@Insta Spy YOU WILL HEAR IT ON THE NEWS SOON FRIEND
I guess this is top priority while the murderers are taking lives and planning their next course of action.
Jamaica needs to get back the revolutionary spirit like Paul Bogle , Marcus Garvey etc
.
Get up , stand up stand up for your rights .
Facts
The former prime minister’s insult hurl at them in the most degrading way and they never send any security personnel to go for them because we live in a democracy country freedom of speech WE DONT NEED A DICTATORSHIP JAMAICA!!! THIS GETTING TOO RIDICULOUS
This young man need to counter sue the police officers for breaking into his house