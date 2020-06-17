Frontline workers flock to chalk challenge | Humankind

Could you make it through this chalk challenge? First responders are challenging each other to a 7-year-old's creative obstacle course. 🎨

RELATED: 6-year-old brings free ice cream truck to neighborhood:

Seven-year-old Brock Benware had no idea frontline workers, teachers and even dinosaurs would flock to the amazing obstacle course he created.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: