Frontline workers flock to chalk challenge | Humankind

TOPICS:
Frontline workers flock to chalk challenge | Humankind 1

June 17, 2020

 

Could you make it through this chalk challenge? First responders are challenging each other to a 7-year-old's creative obstacle course. 🎨
RELATED: 6-year-old brings free ice cream truck to neighborhood:

Seven-year-old Brock Benware had no idea frontline workers, teachers and even dinosaurs would flock to the amazing obstacle course he created.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

19 Comments on "Frontline workers flock to chalk challenge | Humankind"

  1. Raqwani Mahya | June 17, 2020 at 6:02 AM | Reply

    Wow first heheh

  2. Long Bui | June 17, 2020 at 6:07 AM | Reply

    HI GOOD EXERCISE AND DOING 🙋🙋⚘⚘💃💃💃☕☕⚘⚘🙋

  3. John Gromer | June 17, 2020 at 6:08 AM | Reply

    No your second 😂😂😂😂

  4. Sunset Vibez | June 17, 2020 at 6:09 AM | Reply

    Them : doing this

    Me in quarantine: *🛌🤸🛌*

  5. SocialBounty Make Money App | June 17, 2020 at 6:11 AM | Reply

    nice content bro 0Nqq

  6. Darren Headrick | June 17, 2020 at 6:23 AM | Reply

    Love this. Bring people together just to have some fun, laugh and be silly. Can’t think of anything we need more for society right now.

  7. yvetta grimes | June 17, 2020 at 6:28 AM | Reply

    Beautiful…😍
    Sometimes you just need a little break and enjoy life …
    this is beautiful….. especially with everything that is going on in the world
    Having kindness And coming together…..
    “🇺🇸 united we stand divided we fall”
    kindness ….love … & respect is the key to all this craziness that’s going on….

  8. crisiscrisis crisiscrisis | June 17, 2020 at 6:30 AM | Reply

    *USA TODAY* Nice!! video

  9. crisiscrisis crisiscrisis | June 17, 2020 at 6:30 AM | Reply

    *USA TODAY* Nice!! video

  10. crisiscrisis crisiscrisis | June 17, 2020 at 6:30 AM | Reply

    *USA TODAY* Cool !! keep doing

  11. crisiscrisis crisiscrisis | June 17, 2020 at 6:30 AM | Reply

    *USA TODAY* Cool !! keep doing

  12. Kham Rymbai | June 17, 2020 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    Good luck to you by Us

  13. CorySTG | June 17, 2020 at 7:47 AM | Reply

    ???????

  14. Eddie MORALES | June 17, 2020 at 8:12 AM | Reply

    Firefighters are real life superheroes

  15. Ain Mardhiah | June 17, 2020 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    Hi i would like to apologize to US people and country in general, i heard the george floyd issue was a conspiracy? Not sure wether its true, alot other things on social media made it seems tht way. Like for war fund raising? Etc etc. I just wanna apologize, if its not true, i just read it, thts it.

    • JayKB | June 17, 2020 at 9:29 AM | Reply

      The Conspiracy Theory is just that…a conspiracy to take away the truth from Americans! The Republicans don’t want anyone to believe what their “lying eyes” can so easily see! It’s an attempt to take away from this tragic murder.

  16. JayKB | June 17, 2020 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    GREAF IDEA! Can, or rather would, someone do this on the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington D.C. ? 😁❣

  17. Luca S. | June 17, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    This is even more depressing than just lock down😭🤣

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.