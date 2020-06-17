Frontline workers flock to chalk challenge | Humankind

Could you make it through this chalk challenge? First responders are challenging each other to a 7-year-old's creative obstacle course. 🎨
Seven-year-old Brock Benware had no idea frontline workers, teachers and even dinosaurs would flock to the amazing obstacle course he created.
Them : doing this
Me in quarantine: *🛌🤸🛌*
Love this. Bring people together just to have some fun, laugh and be silly. Can’t think of anything we need more for society right now.
Beautiful…😍
Sometimes you just need a little break and enjoy life …
this is beautiful….. especially with everything that is going on in the world
Having kindness And coming together…..
“🇺🇸 united we stand divided we fall”
kindness ….love … & respect is the key to all this craziness that’s going on….
*USA TODAY* Nice!! video
*USA TODAY* Cool !! keep doing
Good luck to you by Us
Firefighters are real life superheroes
👍👏❣
Hi i would like to apologize to US people and country in general, i heard the george floyd issue was a conspiracy? Not sure wether its true, alot other things on social media made it seems tht way. Like for war fund raising? Etc etc. I just wanna apologize, if its not true, i just read it, thts it.
The Conspiracy Theory is just that…a conspiracy to take away the truth from Americans! The Republicans don’t want anyone to believe what their “lying eyes” can so easily see! It’s an attempt to take away from this tragic murder.
GREAF IDEA! Can, or rather would, someone do this on the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington D.C. ? 😁❣
This is even more depressing than just lock down😭🤣