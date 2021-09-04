Gang Violence Impeding Vaccinations? | Vax Tour Disguised as Political Tour? – Sept 3 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
44 comments
How admitted from taking the vaccines
Why are you not touring to see how much people is with out food during the lockdown
@YW123 Wallace the media is complicit and will not get away with it… mark my words. Fake journalists
Dwl dwl dwl ur right but if they do die frm the covid or take sick, they lockdown wudnt matter or exist
@Patrina Lee Sam true
@Richard Mcpherson even if they did they wudnt care
Even when all the children get jabed up there will still be no normality, because the true scientists, researching this not telling no lies there is no normal as usual ,,distractions ,schools will never be schools again,,,,
All heroes i know is dead
Covid naah kill nuh gunman’ wey a kill…. on a terrorize Jamaicans fi years but NOSE GOD a put out every effort fi FORCE Jamaicans fi tek this POISON
Marcus Garvey done did predict say a leader head ago roll down kings street…we don’t know a who…but it ago happen…
@nikola I think the person is referring to the PM calling ppl who got vaxed heros. Then the fact that to be declared a hero in Jamaica (as seen with national hero’s) one has to be dead first.
Just wondering if the pm knows how many people are hungry. He was touring St Thomas did not leave any for the poor. Maybe to have a look at the land that Charles Thief
Are the poor dying of hunger, people who lock vanity is not poor we need to define what is considered poor.
totally agree..everything that politicians do is calculated and deliberate.
Set of land grabbers..
13:18 go for it heroes
Just as how you have polling station all over the island in every nook and cranny, it is the same thing you are to do for the vaccination sites. People who are interested in being vaccinated have to travel too far and are exposed due to the crowd.
First and foremost the minister of education she need to reassign
The whole of the useless government in the Jamaica needed to go..
Needs to resign
The people need food
Which country sells a bread for 500 dollars in their own currency, only in Jamaica
Go plant up the land
Now you have the finding moving forward launch the education campaign starting next week sometime we talk too much on no fruits
TOUR! PLANNING MOVEMENT TOUR! WITH NO MOVEMENT
LOCKDOWN!! WHAT A TOTAL MESS! MAKES NO SENSE!!
because there’s a bigger agenda than covid at work.
Everytime I hear the word COVID-19 and Vaccines
Me head hurt me
Exactly. Kmt
Thought it was me alone here……the country gone to the dogs
Take som panadol
Even if you get half of Jamaica vaccinated! There’s still no work no water no roads no food
True
This does not come as a surprise! Our leaders are not serious about education. What are the plans for upcoming academic year? Are the teachers equipped with necessary technological devices to carry out the appropriate instructions? Are our students equipped with necessary devices to access the online platforms.
Life saving jab? Ok!
With covid-19 and crime and joblessness and government corruption and the problems within the educational system, Jamaica is on the road to economic collapses.
prayers Needed hourly and daily.
Amen..I stand in agreement..Praying for Jamaica have mercy Lord
Yep but not just Jamaica hun. It’s worldwide.. facts
So instead of the tours that more looking like political campaign why not used the media?
How can you force medicine on hungry nation
Corona nuh care if u hungry or not but i get wat ur sayin though
@Michael Price your business, never ask to comment on my statement
The words of the Lord says people perish because of lack of knowledge ,He also says the people are stiff necked people Exodus32 we need to seek the face of God for the nation mostly for the children who are been force to take vaccine ,seek God and get answer
Andrew fire
your advices,listen to mas Tom,do the right thing,tuftan is in the Rong department, doctors Chang is the man, reshuffle the cabinet, west Kingston speak,or else, more fire blood and fire tabernac
There will be no normal in this life time,,and school will never be schools again NORMAL WHAT IS NORMAL