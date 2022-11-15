Recent Post
58 comments
The sooner this stain on history is gone the better
@John Herold You are a CCP cricket eater. 😅😅
@John Herold To dumb to even teach.
@Mr. Smith that too. What ever it is. Don’t answer. You’re just playing a FOOL
@Mr. Smith thank you and the world is now a better place
@John Herold How can we agree if you are biased? It takes an open mind.
When poor people are caught stealing they are thrown in jail. When rich people are caught stealing they’re asked politely to give it back.
@MOUNTAIN PREPPER
Put the kool aid down, yall trailer park capitalists crack me up yo 🤣
@Zhao Wei
GOP RUN WELFARE RED STATES LEAD IN HOMICIDES AND MORTALITY RATES
Yes like Biden his son Hillary Clinton bill Clinton. And every disgusting Democrat
Your time is up kiddo
@IAMREASON
Hide them red caps with your white hoods Bubba, yall need education and mental health care not guns and walls
poor people dont give political donations
Imagine what he did with the documents that we don’t know about . Yet !
@Bob Cob Imagination reasonably based on habit and pattern, for instance, actually is valid in court. There is considerable evidence that Trump has no respect for normal White House practice regarding documents use, security, or preservation. It is proven that he revealed sensitive info to Russians in the Oval Office. Every bank except Deutsche wouldn’t have anything to do with him, and who you are in debt to is a classic security clearance issue.
Hi Bill. Wanted to copy this back to you: Imagination reasonably based on habit and pattern, for instance, actually is valid in court. There is considerable evidence that Trump has no respect for normal White House practice regarding documents use, security, or preservation. It is proven that he revealed sensitive info to Russians in the Oval Office. Every bank except Deutsche wouldn’t have anything to do with him, and who you are in debt to is a classic security clearance issue.
@mile_high_topher It seems the archives and State Dept. (?) do know quite a lot about what’s missing, which makes it interesting us outsiders have heard hardly a peep. How bad could it be, and how deep the cover-up?
Holy macro, this man is completely insane.
Methinks you mean “holy mackerel.”
Yes, he is a psychopath and doesn’t see other people or care about anyone but himself. When he talks about anything, like stealing, he is talking about what he is doing.
Ya.. it’s mackerel.. but otherwise I agree.
Those records were created while he was in office, so he didn’t have them until he was elected to office and they were then government property.Once he left office and stole the documents, he committed a crime. Silly rabbit…..
This is a violation of the presidential records act so Trump is full of sh*t.
what a maroon
@mel rankin orange, not maroon 🤔
Sit down liar 🤣😂🇺🇲
@mike jones .. not in Bugs Bunny’s day..
The Espionage Act is _abundantly_ clear. Specifically. For this exact reason.
If they cant indict Trump then they need to drop charges against Snow den and Assange.
That guy is a prime example of why certain students should never be allowed to graduate high school unless they can explain the Constitution. Walk into a bank vault and walk out with some cash, claiming the money in your pockets belongs to you because you’re the bank manager. I’m sure a judge and jury will be very understanding. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Repent and believe in Jesus Christ stop
@Brent Thailand Never look at Baltimore graduation rates. You would lose half your electorates on those standards.
Yes but did you declassify the money?
@Lucius Tarquinius Priscus he thought he did lololol
His father had him sussed the moment he started speaking.
He is wrong. Again. Wrong.
He is always wrong. I can’t think of one time he was right. Nope, just wrong.
Someone let him know he is NOT a KING and throw him in jail! Be done with this crap!
The session coming to an end does not preclude an indictment from the DOJ
His testimony isn’t needed to prosecute him. But the subpoena was worth doing. That much more exposure of his deceitfulness and effort to ignore the law.
He allowed to ignore the law by “ our wonderful government “ he should have been charged and jailed already. He committed a crime with the documents and inciting the riot at the White House and he’s still free and no charges in site😮🧐🤔🧐🤔🧐
It would add weight too everything they got against him. You are right though. It’s not needed.
Our UNITED STATES LAW is under the United States Constitution not a banana republic fool
@Jason C. Where is there evidence if they got it.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👈boy you slow
@omiiko jackson if you watched the 1/6 hearings you would know that they have the testimonial evidence of dozens of Republicans. Republican officials, former oath keeper, capitol police etc. In Georgia they have his meddling in his own voice. The documents he stole were in his possession. If possession is 9/10 of the law it can’t always work in your favor. If you’re caught with stolen goods you can’t claim they’re yours and therefore you are innocent of wrong doing.
When will the judicial system stop these delays? Expedite this please. He’s playing all of us. I for one am tired of the games. Lock him up already.
Question yet to be answered. What business has Trump with ANY government documents?
Answer: None
Dear Jan 6th Committee: Please turn all evidence over to the DOJ now and let them indict for obstruction. Thank you.
Such BS that he is going to get away with this because of these delay tactics. The man is a CRIMINAL, and should be arrested just like any one of us would be. Our justice system is completely broken.
@omiiko jackson ohhh Slander ??? Crime.. paying off harlots … Cohen did time.. his unnamed co-conspirator is some BIG MYSTERY to you? It is impossible.. truly, to slander Donald Trump. Impossible. He paid smart kids to take his exams, He faked a “university” and IT was found guilty. The Trump Organization has been found guilty .. just not its managing owner. Watch your mouth? Is that what you say when voters ask you to take your AR home.? Tough Guy.
@omiiko jackson Your account is scheduled to be deleted for repeated TOS violations. Stop lying.
@Tony Rose Wipe mine, who gives a dam. What ? Can’t stand truth. Dummy
@Tony Rose Plenty violations ,from others. Make my day. What ? Oh yes that’s right Republicans and conservatives get erased eh. Dam fool!!!
Makes sense a classified document can’t be personal. Everyone knows its false claim yet he gets away with it .
The classified documents are already with DOJ/FBI. It’s the rest of the documents he’s talking about, but they are _still_ not his.
Only in America can a rich man run out the clock by suing the body investigating his horrific behavior. I wonder – if I committed obvious crimes would I simply be able to sue the police department investigating me?
go break into his house and steal stuff. use his excuses and you can get away with it.
@p kello lol I’ll let you go first!
If I kept those docs, I’d be locked up straight away. Enough bs. We demand accountability.