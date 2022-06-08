Recent Post
- GOP senator defends AR-15 rifles: Used to shoot prairie dogs
- Why gun owners say they love AR-15 style rifles
- George Conway reveals what he’s looking for in the January 6th hearings
- ‘We with BG, man’: High-profile NBA stars ramp up pressure to bring Brittney Griner home
- Meet the Ukrainians staying behind
51 comments
When Trump said “I’m the Law & Order” President, he meant “I’m the Law & Order breaker President.”
I think he meant, “I am the Law. I will Order a pizza.”
Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order and everything becomes chaos – Joker
Hunter had an illegal gun, with a prostitate, in a drug fueled party. Tell me about law and order.
Save your partisan bs
@Mr A
When was Hunter president ?
Mr. Conway always provides a very rational, well-informed perspective. He’s an example of a Conservative who has integrity and brains. Quite rare these days. As for his wife…..well, that’s another story.
Agreed, Except for the big secret they are keeping still
@Michael Oooh, wouldn’t it be ‘convenient’ for you and your ilk that the rest of us ‘got past’ everything that happened on Jan. 6??? Fortunately, we have very good memory and witnessed it with our very eyes…
@Sierrawander It can always be edited afterwards.
I’m looking for Conway’s wife to be in jail along with all the traitors.
SHe needs an alternative reality jail, not club fed. Maybe Angora? yeah, that
@Linda Lewis it was a joke…lighten up, Linda
TRY WHAT?
In Trump and his own supporters words! “Lock them up” “lock them ALL up”!!
3 replies. None of them showing. Hmm?
Did he Say that it would be real nice if the committee constructed The narrative that he wants LMFAO 😂 how about they go over the facts and stop playing political games.
I’d love to see him and his wife talk Trump on air for just five minutes.
@Susan Gordon Does it matter. He speaks his truth. He can’t help who he married.
They just happen to be public figures. Lots of married couples disagree greatly on their various views on on any subject.
@Loyd Ingle lol. Jealous? Lol.
Leave George’s family members out of the discussions
@kathy adrian 😂
@kathy adrian you really can’t tell other people what to do.
@kathy Adrian. Seriously. I would agree with you if she was a private person. But she is not. She is a public figure and put herself front and centre and lied to Americans. She gets no respect from me. Get a grip.
Leave her out of which discussions? Comments about her looks and that sort of thing is low rent and I’d agree about that. But comments her public policy statements, her filibustering and lying rather than answer questions, her supporting Trump and having a peculiar public relationship with the press in opposition to what her husband says in public about her former boss. Yes— that we get to talk about.
There are many who do not know they are fascists but they will find out when the time comes
Ernest Hemingway
Hemingway wrote novels
@Laine Richardson
Thanks professor!
And all this time I thought he was the first astronaut to land on the sun.
Who disabled the panic buttons in congressional offices?? Who left the bombs??
Release the video from inside the capital building.
My favorite Republican George Conway. Always coherent, knowledgeable and offers it straight.
He’s phony that’s why you like him
Steve Schmidt is the man. Conway comes second in my eyes
This comment is paid PR
@Passing through Time I guess that’s why you like trump haha
THE BEST IS YET TO COME
“PRISON”
Lock Them Up! DOJ
Lol.
@Cryst C O we are serious lock all of the GQP up!
I love George Conway; he is one of the honest, respectable republicans. Is he a dying breed? I sure hope not! We desperately need a 2 party system where opposing views can be fairly and intelligently discussed, unlike what we have now!
@Joel Brittain 👈. In your hatred dreams.
For two parties I would suggest Progressives and Democrats.
Considering modern Corporate Democrats are where Republicans were 40 years ago.
There’s no way this a real comment made by a human being.
We actually need more than two parties for a true democracy, and no electoral college.
Dang, who raised that orange conman? They sure didn’t give it a lot of love.
I agree ..that my favorite attorney in dc, George Conway is a gift to all of the people ..who wish …he would just shut up. (Granted his marriage is to one of former President Donald Trump’s senior advisors.) She quit …due to family members ..needing her then …as I recall then. Doesn’t matter. All the best ..to the colorful Conways of dc. Yup. 💓💟☮️❣️
I would like to see if any of the people who got tours of the Capitol building, while there weren’t supposed to be any tours, show up in the video of those involved in the attack.
George please let us know what is happening to the “Lincoln Project”.
I hope they would be twice as effective in 2024.
Keep up the good work.
Meh. They lost a lot of credibility when the co-founder was outed sexually harassing the young dudes on the job. Unless you’re down with that kind of thing.
Does anyone living in Washington, DC, reading my pithy post, have any “Insider Information” on how and why this man is still married to that ridiculous woman..? I am sincerely asking – If anyone happens to reply, thank you in advance.🙏
I can’t wait. I’m watching all of it. We all should watch and listen. This is one of the most historic moments in American history.
I like hearing from George.