Recent Post
- Armed man who tried to breach a FBI field office killed in standoff with police
- WaPo: FBI searched Mar-a-Lago for classified nuclear documents
- George Conway: This could be the thing that takes down Trump
- Reporter confronts Republican over call to defund FBI
- Watergate whistleblower has warning for Trump
67 comments
Nuclear Documents Among Items FBI Sought In Mar-a-Lago Search WP
@blue ocean 1961 How many times was that said?
He sure is Making American Great Again!
Espionage
“this could be what takes him down” losing track of how many times i have heard this over the last 5 years
As a sitting president he was shielded by convention and policy from outright prosecution for four of those years. Meanwhile he and his supporters were entirely indifferent to a dozen major lapses that would’ve ended any other administration back when political parties and elected officials were expected to uphold some minimal amount of integrity and good faith. As such none of the _actual_ investigations that would’ve begun under any other administration ever started until after 46 was sworn in. Not because he had to start them but because 45 suppressed them.
Entities like the FBI aren’t known for rushing things. A year or so is only long enough for a proper background check never mind an exhaustive criminal investigation into the considerable backlog of allegations.
@N Gi get therapy.
@Raphael Mastromonaco 😆
@Chuck Rambo No they haven’t said “we found classified docs” but they’re not at liberty to say anything until tomorrow at the earliest so try to keep up. Also you might not realize this but classified docs are what they call “important” meaning if Trump never gave them back it’d be known. So if they really didn’t find any of these *_clasified_* materials that’s even worse for Trump. At absolute minimum he’d be the idiot to _lose_ things that he _himself_ increased the penalties for. Even when they’re _just misplaced._
For the 400th time, this could be the thing.
@jacq danieles A fan girl would be still waiting at least 6 years later for p e e tapes?
@D Wu evidently …
It’s the thing, you know, the thing. C’mon man.
I am still waiting to hear about what they were looking for and what they have found.
@Charles Sarver he was issued a subpoena for the documents in June. He didn’t return them.
@JT the attorneys get a copy of the warrant for their records alongside an inventory. They have the copies.
Good things come to those who…
@M dev all the world is one big conspiracy
“Some nerd librarian wants to take that away from him”, as a career librarian 😆.
@blue lush stop worshiping false idols
@blue lush You seem perfectly sane.
@Devo Some believe the earth is flat.
What’s a librarian? 🤔
Also of note – “Espionage carries the penalty of life in prison or the death penalty”.
@Chicago Gal all the what? 😂
@Sandra Chank Because Hunter is potus?? Grow up
Clinton. Is that you?
@S apple why can’t you see trumps gaslighting?
I’ve lost count on how many times I’ve heard that in the past 6 years.
@John Bryson Lol
“To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize”
@Bond Jovi ofgs !
Sweet….
*It would be a shame if someone made it a felony for stealing confidential documents…Oh Wait!!!!🤣🤡*
@B. T. desperate times when you have to constantly ‘get trump’ for the crimes you committed
@M.B. 4ya oh yeah….. and biden and russia russia russia ! HUH MARY ? u mad ?
@Reddawn Rocker OMFG. You just used the Washington Post as a credible source. 😂
Mass Formation Psychosis at its finest, folks.
Chelsea Manning, Reality Winner…
6 years later,
Still waiting on when it will be it for Trump.
P.S. Lincoln Project is cringe.
More like 8 years.. from the moment he road down that escalator after his announcement or running
“This could be it” or not for a million times. Lol
@Mr. Pancake Why would the National Archives want classified nuclear documents? Whatever they take would then be available to American citizens. So… why would they want classified nuclear documents?!?
Chet you mail mail your mail mail address tomorrow 🤟👈👏👈
Regular people get arrested and done more years even get falsely prison time
Breanno Taylor gets killed in her boyfriends raid but this rich clown 🤡
Commits a crime and gets raided and still gets to walk away
This system doesn’t work for every one
“this could be the thing that takes trump down”
Boy ive heard that so many times the last 6 years lmfao.
Keep reaching
@Chicago Gal lmao..keep dreamin..Hunter who?? lol
gru bot needs to check its script
Bahahah. The good old “walls are closing in” 😂😂😂😂
“Old walls” have cracks in them
Yeah since 2016. 🤡
Something tells me this comment will age like milk.
@PremiumWater 2 more weeks
“This could be the thing that takes down Trump.” If I had a nickel…
You’d have a couple hundred bucks…
FB I can get it back if I 👆😼🖐🏼😻
Boy you can mail mail it to 😿👏🤟👈
blah blah blah, heard this 1000 times already, who still believes in this fantasy that somehow trump is this close from being “taken down”?
The American political situation is dangerous when we are unable to see through the confusion and miss truth.
Fix Fox “News” by taking them off the air would help.
@Bob Me thinks that when and if the warrant is unsealed then the full truth will out.
If I had a nickel every time CNN said “this could be the thing to take Trump down” I’d be a millionaire.
@Flowers inherHair Timestamp or it didn’t happen…
Wow Conway on CNN saying how this is the “beginning of the end” for Donald Trump lmao what a blast from the past
Remember when Fred Sanford would hold his chest and say “this is the big one”?
FB I just want you to get it ✋✋
Elisabeth !!!! I’m coming honey!!
“this could be what takes him down” losing track of how many times i have heard this over the last 5 years