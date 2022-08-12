67 comments

  2. “this could be what takes him down” losing track of how many times i have heard this over the last 5 years

    Reply

    1. As a sitting president he was shielded by convention and policy from outright prosecution for four of those years. Meanwhile he and his supporters were entirely indifferent to a dozen major lapses that would’ve ended any other administration back when political parties and elected officials were expected to uphold some minimal amount of integrity and good faith. As such none of the _actual_ investigations that would’ve begun under any other administration ever started until after 46 was sworn in. Not because he had to start them but because 45 suppressed them.

      Entities like the FBI aren’t known for rushing things. A year or so is only long enough for a proper background check never mind an exhaustive criminal investigation into the considerable backlog of allegations.

      Reply

    4. @Chuck Rambo No they haven’t said “we found classified docs” but they’re not at liberty to say anything until tomorrow at the earliest so try to keep up. Also you might not realize this but classified docs are what they call “important” meaning if Trump never gave them back it’d be known. So if they really didn’t find any of these *_clasified_* materials that’s even worse for Trump. At absolute minimum he’d be the idiot to _lose_ things that he _himself_ increased the penalties for. Even when they’re _just misplaced._

      Reply

    3. @Reddawn Rocker OMFG. You just used the Washington Post as a credible source. 😂

      Mass Formation Psychosis at its finest, folks.

      Reply

    1. @Mr. Pancake Why would the National Archives want classified nuclear documents? Whatever they take would then be available to American citizens. So… why would they want classified nuclear documents?!?

      Reply

    3. Regular people get arrested and done more years even get falsely prison time
      Breanno Taylor gets killed in her boyfriends raid but this rich clown 🤡
      Commits a crime and gets raided and still gets to walk away
      This system doesn’t work for every one

      Reply

  12. “this could be the thing that takes trump down”
    Boy ive heard that so many times the last 6 years lmfao.
    Keep reaching

    Reply

  15. blah blah blah, heard this 1000 times already, who still believes in this fantasy that somehow trump is this close from being “taken down”?

    Reply

  17. If I had a nickel every time CNN said “this could be the thing to take Trump down” I’d be a millionaire.

    Reply

  18. Wow Conway on CNN saying how this is the “beginning of the end” for Donald Trump lmao what a blast from the past

    Reply

  20. “this could be what takes him down” losing track of how many times i have heard this over the last 5 years

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.