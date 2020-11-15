Giddy Golden Retriever leaps into dad’s arms | Militarykind

"Oh, its a human! I love humans! OH! It's MY human!!!" 🐶
RELATED » Golden retriever freaks out when mom comes home:
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Micah Waits has been deployed four times. A warm welcome home from his little girl, and his golden retriever, make it all worth it.
Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
awe so cute! :3
2nd comment
Beautiful family including Giddy!!!! Thank you for your service too 👍🇺🇸
YOUR DAUGHTER IS ADORABLE! SO CUTE!!!, ODEN ISN’T A DOG, HE’S A FAMILY MEMBER!!! NOW THAT AMERICA, IS WHAT FAMILY IS ALL ABOUT!!! THANK YOU SIR FOR SERVING OUR COUNTRY GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY 🇺🇸
Groanville
Cover the violence USA in DC by blm antifa
*John 3:16-17
[16]For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
[17]For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.
*1 Corinthians 15:1-4
[1]Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
[2]By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
[3]For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
[4]And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures.
*Romans 3:20-26
[20]Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
[21]But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;
[22]Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference:
[23]For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
[24]Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
[25]Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;
[26]To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.
*Romans 13:8-10
[8]Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law.
[9]For this, Thou shalt not commit adultery, Thou shalt not kill, Thou shalt not steal, Thou shalt not bear false witness, Thou shalt not covet; and if there be any other commandment, it is briefly comprehended in this saying, namely, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
[10]Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.
**Please, accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour and be saved. His arms are wide open to all who call upon His name, no matter where you live.**
That’s a beautiful fur baby and a beautiful family. ❤️
Thanks to you and your family for your military service since they serve as well. Beautiful family, Stay safe. Be happy.