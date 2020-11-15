Giddy Golden Retriever leaps into dad’s arms | Militarykind

"Oh, its a human! I love humans! OH! It's MY human!!!" 🐶

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Micah Waits has been deployed four times. A warm welcome home from his little girl, and his golden retriever, make it all worth it.

