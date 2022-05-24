Recent Post
Terrifying is opening your mailbox and finding Klaus personally sent you a copy of his book and a invitation to Davos.
I just came here to see the face of the enemy.
He really belongs on a Bond movie. Evil medical school or something.
15 years ago, CNN literally said the Davos group, headed by Schwab, didn’t exist, even as it was filmed.
“We are at the turning point of history.” That’s rather ominous.
Except that is literally every moment in every day.
@Tu Su why do people add links with NO description! It’s spam unless you tell others what your posting.
@Rick Keller True
Klaus Schwab is the artist of all of this anarchy.
The architect is Satan.
@richard profit and the political figures just follow orders, but Trump rocked the boat a bit because he slowed down the inevitably liberal ideology and socialist agenda.
@J B that just means smarter people have more agency. dumber people have less impact for good or bad.
This guy is pure evil. The WEF says “you will own nothing and be happy” with their great reset nonsense. Who are they to decide people won’t own things? I like owning things.
The things you own wind up owning you.
Robert E so true,I love the basic life
CNN should be kicked out of the air for giving platform to this person and his great reset..
“You will own nothing and be happy.” -Klaus Schwab
He said this while being a billionaire. Oh the irony…
Narcissists are some of the biggest hypocrites.
He even SOUNDS evil..the “out of balance” is most of the money being sucked up by slugs like this guy..it’s a turning point because this oligarch and his friends must be stopped or it’s going to get much worse for all of us..
FukersLower lip is always wet too. And he has that german accent.
“You will own nothing and like it”Klaus Schwab
Is this what you support?
@Turtle Spirit 142 Yep we are not like soldier ants in a colony we are humans for God,s sake !
I can never decide who has caused more harm to human kind – Soros or WEF and it’s minions like this joker.
They all work hand in hand
From the Transnational Institute: Gatherings like Davos are doing “a silent global coup d’état” to capture governance
Why is this guy in charge of Individuals, families, communities, cities, states, countries destiny? Who is he, what rock did he crawl out from under? What is going on!? What is his back ground, who is his family? Who attended this meeting where all the problems of the world will be solved?
search ‘Schwab Family Values’ …. assuming it’s still on line.
Yeah.. the rich have too much and then they blame the poor, that’s what’s out of balance bud
So Klaus is openly being interviewed on CNN now. We dont want your reset, no matter how hard you push it.
Reject it and Demand your Congress rep 100% reject . . . they want Totalitarian programmable digital money, i.e. look at consequences of Canada truckers, cant protest
Remove, try & sentence all WEF enabling apparatchiks – police, polytrickians & presstitutes.
Before: “Let them eat cake” Now: “Let them eat quantitative easing”. Davos man is full of hot air.
Rich people should never have any power over the rest of us.
“How did it all go wrong?”? Similarly, when Hitler invaded Poland, everything went wrong. In sum, economics isn’t the only answer. It’s a part of the picture, but it isn’t the end of the story. In the past 35 years, a predominantly agrarian society launched itself into industrialization & became an economic giant, a world powerhouse, as well as a military threat in Asia with the world’s largest navy and army. There’s more to life & peace, than just economic success.
USA has the worlds largest navy.
Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates are the greatest real life James Bond villains we have ever seen.
It’s sad dying people like this making decisions for the rest of us. If we don’t own anything who do you think will own everything? Think people think.