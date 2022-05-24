Recent Post
55 comments
A thief hardly changes his character
@Cazador De Gringos you are right here
@Vladimir Putin me
More like proves it.
Not just being humiliated but hated as well.
@Yakiv Popavich oh?I thought they went to “protect” Donbas?
@Doc in paradise It will be protected once it’s liberated. Until then like Mariupol it will remain in conflict.
@Doc in paradise If the US has no fear for Russia why don’t they help Ukraine with troops?
if you steal someone’s lunch..
the new jokes are stating. “Hey don’t be a Russian”
@Zack Rider Dictatorships are endangered, they gotta stick together, and they do ! But I feel sorry for the starving in Africa & the Middle-East, who needed the stolen grain, to survive.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
Ooh ha ha ha! Unfortunately this is true. I’ve heard many such jokes in my Australian community in the last month.
I also hear from our German friends here that the Russians ,sadly, will go through a long faze of international discrimination like they did 70years ago.
Blow up the ships so they can’t use the Grain !!
Yeah, that will solve the problem, just blow it up. 🤨🤔
It might, actually. If you sink any ships carrying stolen grain and promise to do it consistently to anyone that tries, you could at least guarantee that the Russians have to try and truck it all away, rather than cheap naval shipments.
There are a few American Politicians who would not only forgive but admire the guile of stealing in broad view. I know of one in particular which made his fortune by doing just that.
The Liar in Chief? Darth taxevader, Agent Orange, Baby hands Trump, Donald Dump, Cheeto in Chief?
Bot!
Just track the ships and take the payment from the ship when they deliver.
Stalin did the same thing almost a century ago. Around 3 million starved I believe.
Holodomor
Yes. They did starve the Ukrainians. Not a nice memory for them.
MAXAR is amazing ! All the best from Swiss.
They failed to mention satellites can clearly see 1 meter square details, since the late 1980s. Reading your cars license plate ect, easy.
This is liberation under Russia view…”Give me your food, give me your money, give me your homeland and at the end, give me your soul”.
Please remember all these crimes and never forget
What crimes? War is legal.
Hey World, Russia is stealing your food. This isn’t just about Ukraine anymore; Russia is giving _you_ the shaft too, depriving _you_ of food as well. Are you going to just sit there and watch while you go hungry? Or are you going to do something about it?
@Creep walker you don’t know they aren’t.
@Colorbug Originals obviously they dont..
@Creep walker there’s nothing wrong with what they said.
@Colorbug Originals it is when you make a calling to the world to take action while he himself is hiding behind his screen.
He’s trying to get results he likes without doing something for it.
As a man i can’t respect nor tolerate that and if you dont get it then i’m talking to a boy.
You have to understand that other countries are already doing what they can to help. They can’t help Ukraine directly by sending soldiers because that would be start of WW3. All they are doing now is only possible because of UN. Without UN they couldn’t do what they’re currently doing to help.
Is this not similar to piracy or war profiteering, and are those not international offences that can be stopped by force or at least by law.
It’s natos stupid rules. Russia has its own alliance and rules.
@Daniel V Zagumennyy
It’s amazing to me how all these armchair generals don’t know squat about war!
But they have All the answers!
The Ukrainian government should decree that: “ANY COUNTRY THAT BUYS THE STOLEN UKRAINIAN GRAINS OR ANY GRAINS FROM RUSSIA THAT COULD BE THE STOLEN UKRAINIAN GRAINS, WOULD BE KEPT RESPONSIBLE BY UKRAINE FOR OWING UKRAINE AND UKRAINIAN PEOPLE THE PRICE OF THE GRAIN WITH A HUGE PENALTY ON TOP OF THE PRICE. IF THEY WILL REFUSE TO PAY, THEN THEY WILL FACE AN UKRAINIAN EMBARGO OF UKRAINIAN “imports / exports” and many OTHER PENALTIES THAT MIGHT BE DECIDED TO BE IMPOSED LATER ON, AFTER MANY YEARS FROM NOW. ”
– end of the decree.
The countries that would usually have no moral problems to buy and use stolen Ukrainian goods, are usually the countries that would never donate any help of any kind to Ukraine, and surely have never donated any significant worthy weapons to Ukraine. Therefore they truly deserve such Ukrainian decree against such countries willing to buy Ukrainian stolen goods.
– and
We believe that if Ukraine does not make such decree, does it’s self a disservice and a farther trauma, but also encourages farther theft and transactions of buying stolen goods from anyone and from any country.
Encouraging farther theft as well as encouraging buying stolen goods is a crime by its self.
and
Such criminal oriented activities of stealing grain from another country victim of invasion, and buying stolen grain or any other goods, from a country victim of invasion, should not go without very serious penalties and a possible embargo to enforce them, (when embargo later on will be possible).
Can Ukraine prove that this is her grain? Or just bla bla bla as usual.
@Jack Reacher no it belongs to the Easter bunny….who is going to seize something on Ukraine land ? Ukraine themselves on their own land ? Are you seriously trying to cause a arguement or is your intelligence proof inbreeding does have bad effects on a person’s mental capacity?
Honestly, will Russia stop at nothing?!
they have started it now they gotta see it to the end or get humiliated asf
USA don’t stop, why Russia?
Absolutely despicable.
Absolutely genius. Good job Russia
@Jonel “Bondying” Nuezca wow, you need to see a psychiatrist
Good for Russia. Hope they take the whole Donbas Region and they make it to Odessa 🙂
What do you expect from a former superpower, a country in decay and a culture which has been promoting Autocracy and the rule of the power over the rule of the people for the last four hundreds years?
“To the victor go the spoils”
Also: “All is fair in love and war”
Therefore: I, the true and fair PITA of Tomas do hereby decree that roving bands of Ukrainian and any allied marauders are free to go as deep into Russia as they may and take all that they like be it diamonds and gold, nuclear weapons, or an ear of the Puta’s bloody and frightened mare. Bounties shall be placed for skin-attached hair of oligarch, kidney of Duma, daughters of industry, and gonads of Wagners. In all fairness to genders of all and eaters of oysters, sippers of champaign, and starboard gazers listing to the North we will require the firstborn sones of the next seven generations of mutha rusher to till the land by hand and scythe the grains and the third born daughters of the next 14 generations of mutha rusher to winnow the same and polish each grain to be sold on the open market for anti-rubles, each of which will purchase and remove from exchange 2 rubles until all of the wealth stolen from the Russian people is transferred their brothers and sisters, cousin’s and in-laws as well as any uncle daddies, or aunt-mommas in Ukraine in reparation for damages done by one bloody mare putabitch Puta
Signed this first day of always,
PITA of Tomas (dydimus) esquire and king of nothing
They were not stealing. It was a “special looting operation.”
It’s russian grain anyway. Grown on Crimea
Supposing for a moment what, from the hypothetic perspective of an honorable, informed russian Citizen, what his/ her thoughts would be:
” What have we just become? Petty Thieves ? A former superpower, supposed to be one of the most advanced (scientific, social, potentially economic in the long term) societies worldwide … Are we so much in desperation and without any sense of honor that we just take away something that doesn’t belong to us ? ”
Tough thoughts,… difficult to process…
This will affect everyone throughout the world. In South Africa we have already been warned of grain shortages which will result in increased food prices.
A loaf of bread will cost $8 to 12 soon