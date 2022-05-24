Recent Post
drump has 180 million and still owes at least 5 cities that put up with his events
“The President”? I think you mean the ex-president David…
@Bryan I guess so, if you can’t figure out logic.
Reading is fundamental!
@Bryan No, it’s not. You can say the moon is made of green cheese all you want but that does not change any facts.
@731973000 No, it’s not. Truth hurts but facts are facts.
US presidents still retain the ‘President’ title even after they have served. All the past presidents are still addressed as ‘President’ as long as they’re alive.
Did you guys just fall off a turnip truck? Lol
I wish we could stop looking at each other in terms of race… hating someone because they have more melanin in their skin than you is a flimsy reason to hate.
Georgia Native
also i firmly embrace all my rights and if you people act this way when you think youre being replaced we deserve to be, its about capability now not race.
@American Patriot Who’s they?
THIS AN OLD BATTLE … IT’S HAS TO GO A FEW MORE ROUNDS SO SIT BACK AND HOLD TIGHT….THERE IS SO MORE THINGS TO WORK THROUGH. WATCH ROOTS BY ALEX HALEY;
ROSEWOOD, DIRECTED BY JOHN SINGLETON AND BLACK WALLSTREET FOR START. THEN YOU CAN GET INTO MORE HEAVY HISTORY STUFF AND CATCH UP A LITTLE BIT. *BASED ON TRUE STORIES ONLY
Kemp 60% vs Perdue 28%. What did Trump do to Perdue? He endorsed him. Now that it’s proven that David is only good for chicken nuggets.
Right since trumps endorsements havent been doing well? Lol
Please look up “confirmation biased”. It’ll explain a lot
Please explain the missing analogy.
Who and what are you referring to, that nasty fool on the right at the end?
Purdue isn’t even betting on himself, why is he running!
1118
Trump says jump, GOPers ask how high.
It’s amazing how statements like that can get you fired. I really hope he gets squashed because when you are competing against someone, statements like that can hurt you in the end. What’s he going to do now? Is he going to stand up and apologize when he really doesn’t mean it?
@Akon Fenty That is just as asinine an argument as I’ve ever heard. She was born in Wisconsin, her parents then moved to Mississippi. Her parents then moved to Atlanta GA to get their graduate degrees in theological studies & were Methodist Ministers. Stacey has been in GA since was in high school, she graduated from high school in GA. She’s 48, so doing the math, if you can, say she has been in GA since she was 16 that means she would have been in GA for approximately 32 years. Given your ridiculous argument that if she doesn’t like GA she can go back to WI – why would she go to WI since she never actually lived there for any length of time & GA is her home? And if someone needs to explain racism to you then you are beyond redemption. Now with that being said you need to go back to the basement at your mom’s & stop trolling, this is adult talk & obviously out of your league.
@Just Me She doesn’t like Georgia she can leave and move back to her hometown Wisconsin. I live on my own. So she doesn’t like Georgia she can leave. Why are you shilling for her?
Good ol’ free speechification…
@Akon Fenty She said in her statement that she wants Georgia to be better. She’s an advocate for GA. Does she believe in GA more than you do?
Jon Ossoff dragged him and took his senate seat lol. He should be in prison for insider trading.
“When you’re No. 48 for mental health, when you’re No. 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that’s on the rise and wages that are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live in the United States. But we can get there. You see, Georgia is capable of greatness. We just need greatness to be in our governor’s office.” –Stacey Abrams, May 23, 2022
@cdarwinj They did the same thing with Bernie pretty much when he “supported” the regime in Cuba when he said that the free dental in Cuba was a thing the US could take after. He was also lead to talk about Cuba in that instance. CNN isn´t as bad as Fox, but they sure as hell prefer moderates/corporatists to win, on both sides.
Oh she forgot one racist
@Richards Family no she no she lost. Unlike your orange leader
Who does she recommend ?
I’m gonna need them to STOP calling Trumplputin President.
Perdue? “Isn’t that a Chicken?”
“She should go back to where she came from?” Sounds a little IST, to me!” Sorry Dump didn’t 😞 choose you… “Maybe you should go back where you came from and take folks 🤔 like you, with you!”
A governor who cares about quality of life has My vote!
That excludes the Deranged GOP then.
Voting for Abrams who is will to work to change things, or the guy who says nothing is wrong something is wrong, but you can work hard to change it.
Does that include the life of the mother?
Republicans should stay home in November if David Purdue does not get the nomination. I mean, you have to stand your ground. If not Trump endorsed stay home in November.
Trump said to stay home and not vote. We can only hope they listen to their golden calf!
@Upper 90 She cited statistics. Numbers don’t lie. She also says she wants to work to make Georgia better. Perdue is all for leaving everything the way it is.
@Anita Fernandez she is a professional victim, just ask her
The bot-screaming tells us we have hit a nerve. “That colored gal” has them in a total panic.
I’d like to see her double down on it, and use the slogan “Love it so fix it!”
I can hear Merle’s voice: “If you don’t love it, fix it; let this song that I’m singing be a warning. When you’re comparing my country unfavorably to Hungary, for God’s sake, you’re walking on the fightin’ side of me!” Ok, the scansion might need a little work …
Oh she is doublin down.triple by passing down
Perdue lost already anyway. Who cares what he says. Trump even bailed on him.
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams comments about Georgia being one of the worst States to live was in my opinion taken out of context but it was the response from Republican Candidate David Perdue that really caught my attention. Perdue’s Go back where you came remark was absolutely dispicable I Condeme those remarks and Perdue should immediately apologize to Stacey Abrams for attacking her character. Sickening!
Always with the “Go back where they came from…” So obsolete.
There was absolutely nothing racial about what he said