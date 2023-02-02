Recent Post
43 comments
Nice. Thank you. I appreciate you keeping us informed. Really, I’m impressed. I will always appreciate Daniel. Our government has no idea how much people are struggling right now. Your truthful advice on mental health, homelessness, gun violence, mass killings, elementary schools, hunger, lack of access to healthcare, racial tensions, hatred, fentanyl overdoses, gang violence, police brutality, violations of human rights, mass illegal immigration, the collapse of the financial system, the extreme economic downturn, record-high inflation, and the Great Depression has been very helpful to me and helped keep this story alive. It has been a true blessing. Can it really get any better than that? You are brilliant
We must resist.
They said “ she not scared to challenge “ trump but she called him to ask can she run from trump
Nikki wants the VP position if she doesn’t win, and he does.
No wait….
Seriously…
Nikki Haley?! LOL
Icky Nikki….
That’s a sophisticated argument you present. Well supported with facts. Fair and balanced. Well thought out, oh great political scholar.
@pwk22 I used to like her…one of the biggest disappointments of the trump fiasco
She’s not different than Bob Graham, look him how flexible when it’s comes to the he’s own interests…
I found a moldy piece of bread in the back of a cabinet that would be a better president than either trump or Haley.
Better than the dee men cha riddled brayn dead potato Joe lol
@Ted Lawrence in the shower with his daughter
@Doc Holiday
You have a problem with English?
Mold has more intelligence than Joe Brandon.
@Lewis Balentine my comment showed up in the thread aren’t you smart enough to figure…..oh nevermind you are a Potato supporter lol
Even if Joe BIden’s wheelchair bound w/ a catheter bag in his hand by 2024… Nikki Haley could never beat him.
Nikki’s only here to delude it’s all she is good for and all in with she succeeds.
You effin racist
We don’t need a hysterical woman making decisions Trump is the true leader.
At least it could be a change from Trump’s and DeSatan’s dog whistles.
@Rooster 101 hell yeah brother!
@Nil Nil how would one get to this conclusion.
“This race is gonna end up in the gutter” is not something a person should sound proud saying 😂
True,lol. But sometimes Reality,Facts are quite BLUNT . 😉
The “gutter” is Nikki polling at 2% LOL
They will first have to raise themselves out of the sewer to get to the gutter.
Neither one of those 🤡 could lead this nation
She’s willing to become his VP. Both will lose. VOTE BLUE!
You can see it in Mr. Dawson’s face, right after Alyssa noted that she hopes Nikki is not aiming toward a vice presidency, that it is exactly what she’s doing. The look on Dawson’s face says it all: “Shucky-darned, if that pretty young thang didn’t go and figure out our plan!” Such an obvious goombah – an easy read – would be fun to play poker with that rube.
Nikki doesn’t want to be Trumps VP, she really does want to run for president. MTG is the one who’s wetting herself to be Trumps VP, or maybe his 4th wife. She’s getting divorced ya know.
They sure plan this for real ,you lick the nail right on the head.ms reporter,smart woman.
Oh God help us if she’s the first woman to be President.
Haley should tell Trump “bless your heart.”
Anyone who supported Little Marco can’t be taken seriously.
Anyone who voted for a segregationist can’t be taken seriously.
Lil Marco
“She can be president tomorrow and be ready” – LMFAO!
This shouldn’t even be a discussion. He should be talking about the logistics of a campaign from jail.
Unfortunately, there is no barrier to run for President from jail. There is no limitation for being President while serving time in jail.
It is nearly TWO years before the election, so why are they all already running? What a waste of energy, money and everybodys time? Why not make a rule that nobody can announce their candidacy only 6 months before election day? That would be long enough!!!!
Positioning herself for a potential VP to whoever will be the nominee. Any nominee will be inclined to pick a woman to undermine Kamala’s effect.