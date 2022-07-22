GOP lawmaker describes Trump’s call with McCarthy on January 6 July 22, 2022 62 comments Tagged with cnn, donald trump, Happening Now, January 6, kevin mccarthy, latest News, politics news Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
“My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930
Einstein was counting on a basic level of intelligence being present and available to understand that statement.
Apparently, that IQ level is absent in a major portion of the U.S. population —- and always has been. This is why it has been such a struggle for ALL Americans to be treated humanely and with respect.
@Taishawn Dodd Couldn’t have said it better myself…
Important point made at tonight’s Jan 6 hearing — Trump did not record his message telling the mob to go home until after it had become clear that the attack would fail.
It was obvious at the time.
@Jason Blaha do you even understand the term “valid”, Vlad Blah Blah
@Jason Blaha Direct testimony of a conversation, in person, from those present, is not hearsay. It’s evidence.
Hearsay is “Did you hear what they’re saying the president said? What I heard was…” That’s hearsay.
“The president told me directly that…” is eyewitness testimony.
There. I’ve explained it like you’re five. Are you?
As an Australian Grandfather , I am in disbelief at how your DOJ has not charged Trump with obvious crimes any normal citizen would be charged for…
@Alan aka FANG he was Commander and Chief to the armed forces. sworn to uphold the American Democratic Republic. It was encumbent on him to act.
In the past two days, Fox has abandoned Trump. The mouse escaped from the sunken ship.😂😂
Many on the Right will downplay their role in supporting Trump. They’ll say, “That was so long ago and we all knew TFG wasn’t a traditional leader.”
I loved how Republicans first instinct was blame Antifa. This was the party line for the first few days after the insurrection and were fully aware of who was to blame. Amazingly vile response to the crises.
@PILGRIMS AND STRANGERS I’m thinking you like Theocracies.
Especially when they all knew to call 45 to call everything off.
Few years ago, I saw a documentary about ‘Air Force one’. The guys who helped to build this said nobody can build like this one. Over the years, they built another one. The patriots who designed and built said the presidents come and go but who ever get elected is representing our Democracy so the Air Force one is protecting the democracy , not a person. It was so powerful. May be Trump didn’t know about this. The security and military are protecting the democracy not Trump. Kevin McCarthy should get a brief lesson of this. That’s why Kevin is dreaming and think just like Trump he should be next speaker. If he has some decency, he should resign. He will have even high paid job at Fox News just like Hannity texted. Horrible people.
YOUR 100% RIGHT☺
Did you say, “decency”?
THANK HEAVENS FOR ALL THE GREAT WORK THAT THE JAN 6 COMMITTEE UNCOVERED, MITCH MCCONNELL AND MANY OTHER REPUBLICANS TRIED EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO PREVENT THIS COMMITTEE FROM FORMING. IF YOU DIDN’T KNOW, NOW YOU KNOW
Lock them all up specially Trump
@George Nashal The truth doesn’t care about your feelings! 😆😂🤣😹
Not to diminish the severity of this situation. But, can you all imagine how this person (Trump) would respond to a national emergency? Say a nuclear attack? Oh, wait, we have. Covid…
Death. A lot of preventable death
@Rosetta Stoned And we can put a toilet right there. I’d pay.
It’s unbelievable Donald Trump sleeps well tonight as a Free Man in America.
Only in America, any place else he would have been sitting in a jail by now
@Elaine Kay … or shot at dawn…. as the law provides for, btw.
There was a time when I would have vote for a Republican based on the issues but today there is not one Republican left I would vote for. They all are living in a different reality.
Television addict logic ☝️
😆😆😆
@Jennifer George The type 3 conditional refers to an impossible condition and its probable result in the past. These sentences are truly hypothetical and unreal, because it is now too late for the condition or its result to exist. There is always some implication of regret with type 3 conditional sentences. The reality is the opposite of, or contrary to, what the sentence expresses. In type 3 conditional sentences, the time is the *past* and the situation is *hypothetical* .
@Jennifer George im so kkkonfused the gop party told me a dictator would win ha ha
Trump said that saying the word, yesterday was “hard for him.” 🤣🤣🤣
@Andrea Madden yesterday
And this person was voted in as President…
He struggled with speeches .. and talking in general
Ithink he didnt want to condemn the insurrection, therfore he didn’t want to say yesterday and that they were to pay
Trump is like the person who watched the Sopranos and was fulfilling his character wish of re-enacting the persona. It’s sad. And obvious. And disappointing.
@Kristy Campbell kristy maybe not use the same copy and paste as a bot. Oh, wait… 🙄
…. and may I add…. Boring and predictable
McCarthy also changed his tune once he found that Trump still had the Republican Party in his palm. Eh wasn’t going to be on the wrong side of history!! But sadly, today he is.
Adam Kinzinger was brilliant……..his last remarks had me crying, and I am a 70 year old man….if Americans are smart, they will make him president sometime…
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat But what ?
@COACHTY1 No buts.
Agreed.
@Patsy Berk Yes we know he is retiring from the House of Representatives but that doesn’t prevent him from running for another political office. The decision is up to him.
He invited
He incited
They rioted
Then he denied it
Even though he’d implied it
Now he MUST be indicted
Nice rhythm…
….he got away Scot-free!
Now, after this, those GOP members who said the crowd was just tourists should resign and tender an un conditional apology to the American public.
@RAVI RAMASWAMY May 18, 2021 — Rep. Andrew Clyde, who previously said footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot looked like a “normal tourist visit”.
“I’ve had it with this guy.” ~ Republican Kevin McCarthy, talking about Donald Trump.
“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.” – @LindsayGrahamSC May 3,2016
@Pete Davis
Yeah, but John McCain was alive then, the guy that Lindsey Graham loved and did everything for. After his dead he was lost. And therefore became Trump’s lapdog. Come to think about it: He really have a bad teast in men.
until 3 days later….
He’s the only person I know that is truly above the law! I’ve never seen anything like it.
Not Hunter? Hilary? Obama? GW Bush? Rumsfeld? Cheney?
Really???
@TexasRav Wait Obama? you just discredited your rant LMAO
@TexasRav Not even remotely close.
that hearing tonight was powerful, clear, direct, and Trump has to be throwing stuff against the walls at Mara Lago again.
Probably enough Big Macs, FF’s and ketchup, and Diet Coke scattered all over the room to make it look like a crime scene from CSI.
😂😂😂
One person started all of this, but a group of people can end it. Let’s hope we don’t have to go through this again.
For the love of racist evil and Lying and hate