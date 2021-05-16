GOP lawmaker rips Republican colleagues’ ‘bogus’ insurrection claims

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) criticized his fellow Republican lawmakers after several made claims downplaying the Capitol riot on January 6th. #CNN #News
A country cannot last when many of its leaders lie and make up stories that suit their self interests.
The big lie: the election was rigged. The even bigger lie: Biden is going to unify the country.
@Joe Rubio The even bigger lie is that a lying degenerate, Biden, is going to unify this country.
Democrats DO NOT WANT YOU to see this short video…
It fully exposes them… GUILTY!
GUILTY! GUILTY!
@Rudofaux From Intellectual Takeout.
Many view Sweden as socialist. However, the country is in fact very pro capitalism, but does it with redistribution through taxes. Personal income is taxed at a rate of 61.85 percent, plus a 7 percent social security tax rate for employees. On top of these taxes, Sweden also has a 25 percent consumption tax.
One aspect to taxes in Sweden that is not well known is that while taxes are high on labor, they are relatively low for corporations (22 percent) and capital. Keeping taxes low keeps corporations and capital from going to other countries. The 1994 changes in government deregulated everything from taxi, air service, railroads, electricity, telecom and school choice.
@ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ last I checked, capitalism isn’t a form of government but a form of commerce. The closest to that would be a corporatocracy. However, that only exist in theory as it is. As it stands a corporatocracy is a failed form of government. Even on paper it is extremely vulnerable to corruption, poverty, nepotism, & runaway inflation.
I do enjoy these talks. You expressing your thirst for knowledge & showing me how misunderstood you are on the world. I’ll await our next correspondence so I may teach you some more.
Sometimes it’s hard to admit when something is wrong even when it’s happening before your eyes so they use a big lie as a comfort zone🤔
JourneyMan Smitty- When the guards reported to the Government that Jesus did not rise from the grave, the majority believed that BIG LIE..Only Jesus’s disciples and 500 other’s knew they were lying.
un fucking believable even ray Charles could see from his grave Stevie Wonder can see that!!!!!!!!!
JourneyMan Smitty — Yes, and the biggest lie being told is by FAKE NEWS CNN for telling viewers there was an “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Can you explain why not a single protestor was charged with insurrection? LOL. No, you can’t. Brain dead CNN audience. The same FAKE NEWS network that told its brain dead viewers for 3 years that “Trump colluded with Russia to hack the 2016 election.”
“It was just a normal tourist visit” …what in the hell is wrong with these people? I mean…seriously just…what? I have no words to express my disgust and rage.
@iarocks44 all you idiots have provided is opinionated “anonymous sources” like your cult. Look it up federal means any government website
@z31freakify That’s not an answer, which is exactly what I expected
@Willa Smalls all with out proof
Let me rub it in
Acquitted ✌
@z31freakify You make some baseless claim then try to get others to prove you wrong. Not the way it works skippy. You provide no proof is proof you are wrong. And you still will not address Jan 6th. Keep trying to deflect. Further proof you know you are wrong.
Done here unless you provide some proof your claims are accurate. Anything else you trying to deflect from the real facts and therefore is just a waste of time.
_”Every Lie We Tell Incurs a Debt to the Truth”_
@Terry Sprague
As far as the points you have mentioned, I’d like to know more about that myself. You have some justification for feeling suspicious. And I need to catch up more on that subject myself.
Where did you see this. I may need to broaden my sources!
Thank you, at least for now, on this subject.
@Jordan Dillon You must have me confused with someone else. I never suggested to anyone that Trump stole the election from Clinton, just as Biden didn’t steal the election from Trump. Better luck in 2024
@Jim Fisher If you’re looking for someone to waste time entertaining your nonsense that Biden stole the election, move on.
@Jim Fisher Do you have any proof that what you said is actually true, can I see your sources?
@Eli Kreppel how about a subject to your question? I’m happy to accommodate.
Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t goin’ away.
Elvis Presley
@John Doe … LOL… No it doesn’t. Simply causing a “pause” in government activities does NOT equal “insurrection” you utter tool. Again, you forget the OTHER requirements I listed that requires an actual “insurrection”.
Has the Left committed “insurrections” this whole last year they THEY ALSO, but with full blown violence and destruction, WAY beyond what the right has done, by haulting government activity?
Nope, not in your warped lying hypocrite mind.
When the Wisconsin Capital Building was “occupied” by the Left, some even being armed, where they “insurrectionists”? Nope, not in your warped lying hypocrite mind.
Woe unto those who call evil good and good evil…
@leeuniverse nope, sorry buddy, facts don’t care about your feelings. YOUR definition is moot. Jan. 6th absolutely was an insurrection. I got a feeling Merriam Webster knows more about the definition of words than you.
@Bionic Puma Lovey ask the prosecutors. I simply posted a quote ..What’s, more if you have a problem with CNN write to or call them and keep away from their channel 👋👋..
@Joy Simpson — I don’t need to ask prosecutors anything since I already know why they didn’t charge anyone with “insurrection.” (Hint: it’s because there wasn’t an insurrection.). Hence, you should ask CNN why they keep saying there was one.
And the CNN comments section is the perfect place to post my comments. What, do you think the comments section is reserved for dumb CNN cheerleaders only?
@Bionic Puma Okay Pluto …..
Because It’s Sunday
“Beware ye of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy.
For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known.
Therefore whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the ear in closets shall be proclaimed upon the housetops”.
Be safe and be well
moochie
So now I know why they don’t get anything done….they’re busy barring the door every time a capital tour goes by 🤔
@Cindy Benson Good one.
And at any moment 81 year old Nancy Pelosi is ready to go head to head with Trump supporters…lol
@Shawn M Your village called, their moron is missing and they want you to came back.
I love that there r repubs who r there to tell the TRUTH. TY sir, for being one of the few repubs that aren’t feeling the pool aid that’s still spilling in ur PARTY.
They’re basically saying “We’re gonna say the most outlandish s**t you can imagine, and we dare you to do something about it.”
@liam Anderson All T-rump has the capacity of is stealing, lying, and cheating our fellow Americans. He spells disaster for our America and should never see the white house ever again unless its in a photo.
@Mike Thompson Normal news is primarily honest but Fox News is full of sh!#, and I continue to research because I care about my country.
@leeuniverse seems like you have forgotten about the people trying to bring in pipe bombs. That person still hasn’t been identified by the way. It’s ok though, just do like your leaders and simply deflect and project. Downplay what really happened.
@James Kenyon “Normal news is primarily honest”… ok. Not even in the slightest. Fox news isn’t great either. Double down on your research and cut in half your Normal News and you’ll start seeing things for what they are.
There should be a meme of Andrew Clyde helping barricade the doors with a caption that reads:
*Just another NORMAL tourist visit.*
You still don’t understand what happened do you? Wow.
“People…Please people,No shitting in the halls!”
@Olive Eisner enlighten us, oh wise one.
Remember it well… don’t let history repeat itself.🗳️
Cherie gets Profile in Courage Award
Andrew Clyde: “Standing Up to
Big Government”
Me:
How the hell do you stand up to Big Government, by going to work in Big Government.
What a shame that we have to hear the lies these traitors continue to spew. I hope someone with some real smarts can figure out how to stop them PLEASE.
“And when they came for me there was no one left to defend me.”
The “Big Lie” is that what you call communism is actually fascism and what you call fascism is actually communism. The Big Lie is that you can get democracy by calling communism fascism and vice versa. The Big Lie is that all you need for democracy are democratic elections. The Big Lie is that health care can ever be private and not universal. The Big Lie is that democracy is not socialism and that socialism is not democracy.
And until you quit telling that lie in America and Canada you will never have democracy. And you will continue to be mocked by cons.
@chris bale Chris there’s obviously at least one troll here for sure . You wear the title well.
@Jim Marcum you don’t think you are a troll when your entire purpose in this comment section was just to insult people? And you don’t think you are a troll? Do you know what a toxic personality is? How about dunning kruger?
@Jacquie Leitch That’s a whole lot of equivocation without a whole lot of explanation.
@CWK KWC lol. It’s just standard math. Socialism = democracy : socialism is democracy.
When post-McCarthy North America stops telling that lie about democracy then the thieves and liars will quit attempting to exploit your ignorance with snake oil.
A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still lacing up it’s shoes.
You shouldn’t confuse YOUR Leftist lying with the Right lying… There was no “Insurrection”…
1. There was a couple of instances of violence and damage.
2. People walked in peacefully, took some pictures, and walked out peacefully.
3. 100’s of thousands of others were entirely peaceful, and even BOOING the couple of instances of damage and violence.
4. Nobody was armed… nobody was held hostage, government wasn’t taken over, etc. etc. So…. How was it an “insurrection” again? It met NONE of the DEFINITION requirments for a “insurrection”. In contrast, Leftists HAVE been engaging in Insurrection in various cities…. Taking over City Blocks, Fire Bombing Police and Government buildings, taking them over, etc.
SynW3II Th0rn3 — Yes, and the biggest lie being told is by FAKE NEWS CNN for telling viewers there was an “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Can you explain why not a single protestor was charged with insurrection? LOL. No, you can’t. Brain dead CNN audience. The same FAKE NEWS network that told its brain dead viewers for 3 years that “Trump colluded with Russia to hack the 2016 election.”
@leeuniverse is a troll. We saw what we saw it was disgusting
Would like to see a complete and thorough investigation-the timeline of that day is very interesting.
“When there is no Faith in Loyalty, or Virtue, or Chivalry, Loyalty is no more, Virtue is no more, and Chivalry is no more.”
The Bansenshukai …
Liz Cheney: The truth is more expensive than anyone knew.
Never heard someone can die in a tourist visit to a place by just hugging and kissing. Crazy times