GOP lawmaker rips Republican colleagues’ ‘bogus’ insurrection claims

May 16, 2021

 

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) criticized his fellow Republican lawmakers after several made claims downplaying the Capitol riot on January 6th. #CNN #News

62 Comments on "GOP lawmaker rips Republican colleagues’ ‘bogus’ insurrection claims"

  1. CF Win | May 16, 2021 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    A country cannot last when many of its leaders lie and make up stories that suit their self interests.

    • His Panic | May 16, 2021 at 8:43 PM | Reply

      The big lie: the election was rigged. The even bigger lie: Biden is going to unify the country.

    • His Panic | May 16, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      @Joe Rubio The even bigger lie is that a lying degenerate, Biden, is going to unify this country.

    • Dee Gee | May 16, 2021 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      Democrats DO NOT WANT YOU to see this short video…
      https://youtu.be/0fZYxsaY91Q
      It fully exposes them… GUILTY!
      GUILTY! GUILTY!

    • ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ | May 16, 2021 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @Rudofaux From Intellectual Takeout.
      Many view Sweden as socialist. However, the country is in fact very pro capitalism, but does it with redistribution through taxes. Personal income is taxed at a rate of 61.85 percent, plus a 7 percent social security tax rate for employees. On top of these taxes, Sweden also has a 25 percent consumption tax. 
      One aspect to taxes in Sweden that is not well known is that while taxes are high on labor, they are relatively low for corporations (22 percent) and capital. Keeping taxes low keeps corporations and capital from going to other countries. The 1994 changes in government deregulated everything from taxi, air service, railroads, electricity, telecom and school choice.

    • Rudofaux | May 16, 2021 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ last I checked, capitalism isn’t a form of government but a form of commerce. The closest to that would be a corporatocracy. However, that only exist in theory as it is. As it stands a corporatocracy is a failed form of government. Even on paper it is extremely vulnerable to corruption, poverty, nepotism, & runaway inflation.

      I do enjoy these talks. You expressing your thirst for knowledge & showing me how misunderstood you are on the world. I’ll await our next correspondence so I may teach you some more.

  2. JourneyMan Smitty | May 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Sometimes it’s hard to admit when something is wrong even when it’s happening before your eyes so they use a big lie as a comfort zone🤔

    • lilly pad | May 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM | Reply

      JourneyMan Smitty- When the guards reported to the Government that Jesus did not rise from the grave, the majority believed that BIG LIE..Only Jesus’s disciples and 500 other’s knew they were lying.

    • leon parham | May 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      un fucking believable even ray Charles could see from his grave Stevie Wonder can see that!!!!!!!!!

    • Bionic Puma | May 16, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      JourneyMan Smitty — Yes, and the biggest lie being told is by FAKE NEWS CNN for telling viewers there was an “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Can you explain why not a single protestor was charged with insurrection? LOL. No, you can’t. Brain dead CNN audience. The same FAKE NEWS network that told its brain dead viewers for 3 years that “Trump colluded with Russia to hack the 2016 election.”

  3. Gloria Platt | May 16, 2021 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    “It was just a normal tourist visit” …what in the hell is wrong with these people? I mean…seriously just…what? I have no words to express my disgust and rage.

    • z31freakify | May 16, 2021 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @iarocks44 all you idiots have provided is opinionated “anonymous sources” like your cult. Look it up federal means any government website

    • RockGoddess | May 16, 2021 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @z31freakify That’s not an answer, which is exactly what I expected

    • z31freakify | May 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      @Willa Smalls all with out proof
      Let me rub it in
      Acquitted ✌

    • iarocks44 | May 16, 2021 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      ​@z31freakify You make some baseless claim then try to get others to prove you wrong. Not the way it works skippy. You provide no proof is proof you are wrong. And you still will not address Jan 6th. Keep trying to deflect. Further proof you know you are wrong.

      Done here unless you provide some proof your claims are accurate. Anything else you trying to deflect from the real facts and therefore is just a waste of time.

  4. Aaron Okeanos | May 16, 2021 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    _”Every Lie We Tell Incurs a Debt to the Truth”_

    • Bill Casey | May 16, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      @Terry Sprague
      As far as the points you have mentioned, I’d like to know more about that myself. You have some justification for feeling suspicious. And I need to catch up more on that subject myself.
      Where did you see this. I may need to broaden my sources!

      Thank you, at least for now, on this subject.

    • Demetria Karnavas | May 16, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Jordan Dillon You must have me confused with someone else. I never suggested to anyone that Trump stole the election from Clinton, just as Biden didn’t steal the election from Trump. Better luck in 2024

    • Demetria Karnavas | May 16, 2021 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Jim Fisher If you’re looking for someone to waste time entertaining your nonsense that Biden stole the election, move on.

    • Eli Kreppel | May 16, 2021 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Jim Fisher Do you have any proof that what you said is actually true, can I see your sources?

    • Jim Fisher | May 16, 2021 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Eli Kreppel how about a subject to your question? I’m happy to accommodate.

  5. Joy Simpson | May 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t goin’ away.

    Elvis Presley

    • leeuniverse | May 16, 2021 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      @John Doe … LOL… No it doesn’t. Simply causing a “pause” in government activities does NOT equal “insurrection” you utter tool. Again, you forget the OTHER requirements I listed that requires an actual “insurrection”.
      Has the Left committed “insurrections” this whole last year they THEY ALSO, but with full blown violence and destruction, WAY beyond what the right has done, by haulting government activity?
      Nope, not in your warped lying hypocrite mind.
      When the Wisconsin Capital Building was “occupied” by the Left, some even being armed, where they “insurrectionists”? Nope, not in your warped lying hypocrite mind.
      Woe unto those who call evil good and good evil…

    • John Doe | May 16, 2021 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      @leeuniverse nope, sorry buddy, facts don’t care about your feelings. YOUR definition is moot. Jan. 6th absolutely was an insurrection. I got a feeling Merriam Webster knows more about the definition of words than you.

    • Joy Simpson | May 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @Bionic Puma Lovey ask the prosecutors. I simply posted a quote ..What’s, more if you have a problem with CNN write to or call them and keep away from their channel 👋👋..

    • Bionic Puma | May 16, 2021 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      @Joy Simpson — I don’t need to ask prosecutors anything since I already know why they didn’t charge anyone with “insurrection.” (Hint: it’s because there wasn’t an insurrection.). Hence, you should ask CNN why they keep saying there was one.

      And the CNN comments section is the perfect place to post my comments. What, do you think the comments section is reserved for dumb CNN cheerleaders only?

    • Joy Simpson | May 16, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      @Bionic Puma Okay Pluto …..

  6. Harlan Moochie | May 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Because It’s Sunday
    “Beware ye of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy.

    For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known.

    Therefore whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the ear in closets shall be proclaimed upon the housetops”.

    Be safe and be well
    moochie

  7. Cindy Benson | May 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    So now I know why they don’t get anything done….they’re busy barring the door every time a capital tour goes by 🤔

  8. Glynis Joseph | May 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    I love that there r repubs who r there to tell the TRUTH. TY sir, for being one of the few repubs that aren’t feeling the pool aid that’s still spilling in ur PARTY.

  9. Blue Patriot | May 16, 2021 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    They’re basically saying “We’re gonna say the most outlandish s**t you can imagine, and we dare you to do something about it.”

    • James Kenyon | May 16, 2021 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @liam Anderson All T-rump has the capacity of is stealing, lying, and cheating our fellow Americans. He spells disaster for our America and should never see the white house ever again unless its in a photo.

    • James Kenyon | May 16, 2021 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @Mike Thompson Normal news is primarily honest but Fox News is full of sh!#, and I continue to research because I care about my country.

    • Thamsanqa Sofika | May 16, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @leeuniverse seems like you have forgotten about the people trying to bring in pipe bombs. That person still hasn’t been identified by the way. It’s ok though, just do like your leaders and simply deflect and project. Downplay what really happened.

    • Mike Thompson | May 16, 2021 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      ​@James Kenyon “Normal news is primarily honest”… ok. Not even in the slightest. Fox news isn’t great either. Double down on your research and cut in half your Normal News and you’ll start seeing things for what they are.

  10. Nunya Business | May 16, 2021 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    There should be a meme of Andrew Clyde helping barricade the doors with a caption that reads:
    *Just another NORMAL tourist visit.*

  11. virginia russell | May 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Remember it well… don’t let history repeat itself.🗳️

  12. Andrew Forma | May 16, 2021 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    Cherie gets Profile in Courage Award

  13. Melissa Denbo | May 16, 2021 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    Andrew Clyde: “Standing Up to
    Big Government”
    Me:
    How the hell do you stand up to Big Government, by going to work in Big Government.

  14. Rose Jensen | May 16, 2021 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    What a shame that we have to hear the lies these traitors continue to spew. I hope someone with some real smarts can figure out how to stop them PLEASE.

  15. Dark Day | May 16, 2021 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    “And when they came for me there was no one left to defend me.”

    • Jacquie Leitch | May 16, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      The “Big Lie” is that what you call communism is actually fascism and what you call fascism is actually communism. The Big Lie is that you can get democracy by calling communism fascism and vice versa. The Big Lie is that all you need for democracy are democratic elections. The Big Lie is that health care can ever be private and not universal. The Big Lie is that democracy is not socialism and that socialism is not democracy.

      And until you quit telling that lie in America and Canada you will never have democracy. And you will continue to be mocked by cons.

    • Jim Marcum | May 16, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      @chris bale Chris there’s obviously at least one troll here for sure . You wear the title well.

    • chris bale | May 16, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Jim Marcum you don’t think you are a troll when your entire purpose in this comment section was just to insult people? And you don’t think you are a troll? Do you know what a toxic personality is? How about dunning kruger?

    • CWK KWC | May 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Jacquie Leitch That’s a whole lot of equivocation without a whole lot of explanation.

    • Jacquie Leitch | May 16, 2021 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @CWK KWC lol. It’s just standard math. Socialism = democracy : socialism is democracy.

      When post-McCarthy North America stops telling that lie about democracy then the thieves and liars will quit attempting to exploit your ignorance with snake oil.

  16. SynW3ll Th0rn3 | May 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still lacing up it’s shoes.

    • leeuniverse | May 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM | Reply

      You shouldn’t confuse YOUR Leftist lying with the Right lying… There was no “Insurrection”…
      1. There was a couple of instances of violence and damage.
      2. People walked in peacefully, took some pictures, and walked out peacefully.
      3. 100’s of thousands of others were entirely peaceful, and even BOOING the couple of instances of damage and violence.
      4. Nobody was armed… nobody was held hostage, government wasn’t taken over, etc. etc. So…. How was it an “insurrection” again? It met NONE of the DEFINITION requirments for a “insurrection”. In contrast, Leftists HAVE been engaging in Insurrection in various cities…. Taking over City Blocks, Fire Bombing Police and Government buildings, taking them over, etc.

    • Bionic Puma | May 16, 2021 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      SynW3II Th0rn3 — Yes, and the biggest lie being told is by FAKE NEWS CNN for telling viewers there was an “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Can you explain why not a single protestor was charged with insurrection? LOL. No, you can’t. Brain dead CNN audience. The same FAKE NEWS network that told its brain dead viewers for 3 years that “Trump colluded with Russia to hack the 2016 election.”

    • Nazaree Hines-Starr | May 16, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @leeuniverse is a troll. We saw what we saw it was disgusting

  17. Glenda Green | May 16, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    Would like to see a complete and thorough investigation-the timeline of that day is very interesting.

  18. Ted Roe | May 16, 2021 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    “When there is no Faith in Loyalty, or Virtue, or Chivalry, Loyalty is no more, Virtue is no more, and Chivalry is no more.”
    The Bansenshukai …

  19. Gnarvey Homegrinder | May 16, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    Liz Cheney: The truth is more expensive than anyone knew.

  20. Jonish ramirez | May 16, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Never heard someone can die in a tourist visit to a place by just hugging and kissing. Crazy times

