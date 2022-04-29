Recent Post
66 comments
Wow. Not only does she fear the Gazpacho Police and clamor for Marshall Law, but she’s also scared of the Katholicks!
@M Hall
BS
Thank you, same sense of humor as I. God bless.
And those Jews with them dang lasers….
What? A GOP strategist CRITIZISED the biggest Wing Nut of their Party. Now that IS shocking.
Just because she couldn’t remember anything at her hearing doesn’t mean we won’t.
She’s trying to create a distraction.
JESUS says keep Sabbath holy
POPE says keep Sunday holy
The WORD says the 7th day is holy!
The WORLD says the 1st day is holy?
7th day Sabbath = (Exodus 20:8-11)
1st day Sunday = (Mark 7:7)
WHO DO YOU OBEY 🤔?????
@Protestant 777 The topic here is MTG. Why don’t you ask her?
True Story
Shes not smart enough to do that.
She has a national platform bc of cancel culture and now she has proven that she deserves this platform. If you don’t like it agree with someone you are not allowed to bully them.
She’s just telling you what Republicans think about the Catholic Church and help for the poor. Remember that next time you go to the polls.
The few republicans I know will agree 💯 with motor mouth – it doesn’t matter that they depend on food pantries; they will cut their noses just to prove they know what they’re doing
@SCABCRAWLER he didn’t answer you? Just like Joe he forgot what the question was! Or his handlers won’t allow him to answer!
@Jeff Hearty they smell of shame 😆
someone describing herself as a woman of God is implying that if rules of God do not fit her man-made political agenda, then we simply should ditch them
This is why they are misguided. They fit an infinite God into their little box. Their theology is nationalistic, not God centric. They are lovers of themselves and not of God. From a Christian, peace be with you brother.
Hunter Bidens laptop 💻 agrees
Other than the constant noise, she hasn’t done a thing for the people in her district so forget about We The People. She too busy lying and collecting money from the willfully ignorant that don’t really have it to spare. What bills has she participated in writing…not one that I know of.
Oh no! She’s all about Wee the People!
And let’s not forget the appearance’s with the white supremacy people boy this being a congresswoman is such hard work if I can recall
While not all opinions are equal and MTG clearly doesn’t know what she is talking about, I have to say that I have met a lot of Christians that are just as ignorant about Christianity and just as brutal.
That is par for the course among the populace, but we have to expect better from our elected congressmen. They used to lie and we didn’t suspect they were stupid. Now, after Trump, they think they can just blurt whatever and defy us to vote them out.
@beerprayer You need to start with what is right and conform conduct or you act right, and realize you conform conduct to the written word( orthopraxy). Either way it is a sense of right and wrong guiding.
@Joe Shaloom They do not dictate policy. If they did few would complain.
Catholic Church: “Love one another”
People: “They mean everyone”
Some Republicans: “Well they mean love your friends and family and neighbors, not immigrants, homosexuals, trans gendered people, poor people, or Mexicans. Basically everyone I selectively hate because I’m small and feel unimportant”
Catholic Church: “We mean love one another…”
People: “See? They mean everyone…”
Some Republicans: “No no, you’re misinterpreting the bible!”
Catholic Church (seeing that some still aren’t getting it): *begins feeding the poor, and immigrants* “WE MEAN EVERYONE! Dumbasses.”
Some Republicans: “The Church has been invaded by Satan…”
When Trumpism first became a thing a few years ago, I’d quip to my Trump defending buddies that we were headed back to the 1960’s, but after listening to “Perjury Traitor Greene”, I’m more convinced that we’re headed back to the 1560’s.
@Click Here for Show It To Others TV Okee Dokee…🙈🙉🙊
@Johnny Gee First plan on the new world order Georgia Guidestones is for 93% of all people to be disappeared. (That includes blacks, whites, Mexicans, earlier inhabitors, Asians, Christians…and even many Democrats.)
Isaiah 65:12 Therefore will I number you to the sword, and ye shall all bow down to the slaughter: because when I called, ye did not answer; when I spake, ye did not hear; but did evil before mine eyes, and did choose that wherein I delighted not.
2 Chronicles 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
John 1:5 And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.
Greene cannot debate, she attacks another persons character and calls it “policy. “
Perfect fit in the GOP.
That’s the GOP’s main strategy at this point and 40% of America seems dumb enough to buy it.
She can’t debate because she doesn’t have the knowledge, vocabulary or understanding of HOW to debate. She’s a trump mini me. Good grief!
@SCABCRAWLER not even sure what that means. Seems like Putin’s been taking a spanking from NATO. Lol
@Thomas Barrack but you are hearing only one side
“I don’t recall saying anything bad about the Catholic Church.” — MTG
You would have done on this channel .
No no no it was edited duh lmao 🤣 🤣🤣
God, I do…Satan here is your next subject, so come and get her off my property… NOW…
I don’t remember – mtg
GOP can criticize Marjorie Karen Greene all they want, they still support her and haven’t called for her resignation yet, unlike they have with various democrats for petty insignificant reasons. Hypocrisy.
Majorly meanly gangrene has hopefully now alienated the Catholic vote aswell with these comments..
@Yeo Man cringe
@Christopher Robinson she ran unopposed. She’s never won anything
MTG is seriously in the know. She informed us about the Jewish space lasers and now about the Devil being in control of the Church. She would make a phenomenal reporter
At Fox
And she survived being attacked by the “Gazpacho Police”!
For the Weekly World News?
Did that guy really say “think”,” rethink ” and Marjorie Taylor Greene in the same sentence?
– How exactly does helping refugees “destroy laws”? 🤨 Then again, people like that never bother to fill in the details (usually because they can’t because it’s all BS 🙄).
– People like her harp on and on about their religion, but they also treat the Bible like an à la carte buffet, picking and choosing which parts to obey and spread that benefit them and ignoring the parts they don’t like. 😒
To my young daughter. ‘Now that’s a perfect example of a hate-fuelled bigotted adult. There are many in the Republican party. Please pay attention at school and understand how important it is for you to learn otherwise you may end up like that’. ‘Has she got children?’. ‘I don’t know honey, but I do hope not’.
,,hope d.j.dumps spawn put heaps of pain on him, when they slithered into the J6…an told the TRUTH..heck !!!
did I say that …???
You don’t believe so.
She is out running the road with everyone that will tolerate her.
@Jamtommy I don’t know if you notice the difference between the 2 parties .
But I truly don’t believe the Dems call out anyone’s name to be harmed
Just when you think MG can’t sink any lower…she does.
She’s called MTGREENE for a reason
@Doogie Bear im surprised you dont have more likes! Lol. No I’m not! These idiots are so scared! I cant wait until we buy CNN! LOL
She is totally OUTTER LIMITS. She is a one “thing” tornado, total destruction where ever she goes and for what purpose? She needs to be out of public service, yesterday.
When MTG was on that bench using the “I don’t recall” excuse in order to keep from incriminating herself, one would think that the prosecutors would jump on that to use her constant memory problems as her being unfit to hold a government position. 🤔
I mean, you either answer the questions given truthfully or admit to the fact that you’re completely incompetent. It should have been an open and shut case.
It’s like when my uncle’s ex wife showed up to court on drugs during a domestic violence hearing in order to defend her case and screwed herself over without doing anything but showing up.
So hard to believe that people like this are in the government 😕