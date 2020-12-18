We’re introducing a new segment on The ReidOut: 'What The Duck?!' We're documenting what lame duck Trump and his Republican 'lemmings' do on the way out of the door. Tonight, Republicans are suddenly outraged by foul language. But they should check a president from the past 4 years. Aired on 12/17/2020.

GOP Suddenly Outraged By Foul Language, Silent On Trump’s Vulgarity From The Past Four Years