GOP Suddenly Outraged By Foul Language, Silent On Trump’s Vulgarity From The Past Four Years

TOPICS:
December 18, 2020

 

We’re introducing a new segment on The ReidOut: 'What The Duck?!' We're documenting what lame duck Trump and his Republican 'lemmings' do on the way out of the door. Tonight, Republicans are suddenly outraged by foul language. But they should check a president from the past 4 years. Aired on 12/17/2020.
55 Comments on "GOP Suddenly Outraged By Foul Language, Silent On Trump’s Vulgarity From The Past Four Years"

  1. Don Surlylyte | December 17, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    that duck needs to be redrawn, it is almost sort of cute, which is just wrong- talk to your graphics people- needs a redo

    • maxximmc | December 17, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      That duck is too cute, please save it from Trump and Republicans!

    • Rump Virus | December 17, 2020 at 11:45 PM | Reply

      What the Quack sucking quack
      Quack Quakers !!!???.

      They must all have OSD… Orange ShrinkyDink Disorder !!!????

      Nobody knew that before..
      …its amazing really.
      Some A hole came up to me and said Sir, sir..
      I think it was Trump…
      ………………………….
      ..Anyway its a long story and complicated like Trumps taxes so all you lay people wouldn’t understand any of it.

      Anybody hear about my crowd size ???
      Go ahead, ask me about my crowd size…
      No, not you…
      No, not you either…

    • Luna Oya•She Lives | December 18, 2020 at 2:29 AM | Reply

      @Rump Virus 😂😂😂 go to bed man.

  2. William Johnson | December 17, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    Trump has little hands, Little brain, and according to Stormy Daniels he has something else that’s little…

  3. Don Surlylyte | December 17, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    one of the first things to remember about republicans- at least those who are left in the party- is that they have absolutely no concept of hypocrisy.

  4. David MacLeod | December 17, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Trump swears more than that! F bombs all the time.

  5. Ron Don | December 17, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Republicans , never a dull day

  6. S Hogan | December 17, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    Terrible editing
    Clickbait

  7. Nikki Travis | December 17, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    “Don’t pee on my leg and then claim to me it is raining.”

  8. hmxr715 | December 17, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    Republicans, thy name is hypocrisy.

    • ioelu ariu | December 18, 2020 at 12:32 AM | Reply

      @Seekthetreasure . ULTIMATE ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

    • Jim Lester | December 18, 2020 at 1:36 AM | Reply

      @Peter T Ya see your burn is far lamer than his. if you had 10 brain cells you would be dead and couldn’t type such a witty comment.

      Your fifth grade attempt at humor would go over well on the playground but not in the sophisticated world of YouTube.

    • Peter T | December 18, 2020 at 1:51 AM | Reply

      @Jim Lester Did little Trumper get triggered Jim?
      It’s ok… You can go visit Convict Trump in Riker’s next year.

    • Jim Lester | December 18, 2020 at 2:06 AM | Reply

      @Peter T Triggered LMAO!
      I just said your burn sucked, what’s that got to do with Trump?
      I don’t give a sht who the president is!

    • Quang Pham | December 18, 2020 at 2:52 AM | Reply

      Babeminzgirlsszz.space

  9. Robert Hawksley | December 17, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Once again an incomplete video. Making me less likely to pay for this show anywhere else

  10. Paul Johnston | December 17, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    I knew a stable genius once … he worked with a shovel and a wheelbarrow in a barn … And what he did best was sling BULSHIT … so why is anyone surprised …

  11. kk rolf | December 17, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    “WHAT THE DUCK!!!” is R I G H T!!! Why the “H” did you cut her OFF?!?!? Put the rest of her commentary ON!!! And, in future, if you don’t want her to comment — DON’T. PUT. HER. ON. IN. THE. FIRST. PLACE!!!

  12. Loki Jordan | December 17, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    Where’s the surprise? They were the “Family Values” party- until Bristol Palin declared her virgin birth.

  13. Another POV | December 17, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Why was this cut before the conclusion?

  14. Buff Straw | December 17, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    That ended rather abruptly. Seemed like Joy was about to make a point, when…
    Ah-the-ah-the-ah-the-ah-THAT’S ALL FOLKS!!

  15. Farmgirl Isolated | December 17, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Brilliant cut! How did her train of thought finish?

  16. El R. | December 17, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Many Members of the Republican congress still fear Trump, they NEED his followers to support them.

  17. Rhonda Smith | December 17, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    And lest we all forget, there’s always Melania’s f–king Christmas recording.

  18. Me Sim | December 17, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    So how does this clip end ??? What the Duck!

  19. Slytherin Reviews | December 17, 2020 at 11:31 PM | Reply

    Trump is a do nothing President, end of story. Trump Quote “I won’t have time to play” what has Trump been doing the past 4 years

  20. bickle68 | December 18, 2020 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    WTF? Who edited this? Why is there no point to it? It’s like cutting off a sent…

