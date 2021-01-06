Gordon “Butch” Stewart is Dead | Jamaica’s Tourism Mourns – January 5 2021

Gordon "Butch" Stewart is Dead | Jamaica's Tourism Mourns - January 5 2021 1

January 6, 2021

 

27 Comments on "Gordon “Butch” Stewart is Dead | Jamaica’s Tourism Mourns – January 5 2021"

  1. BlessydGazaDiva | January 5, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    He Flew Jamaica’s Business Flag 🇯🇲 High! RIP

  2. Kevin Evans | January 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    Long live!! Second to none There’ll never be anther.

  3. Dave Brown | January 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    RIP! Fly high🕊

  4. Kevin Scott | January 5, 2021 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    Rip sir Stewart you have done well while on earth may you find rest

  5. Sandra Nation | January 5, 2021 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    My condolences to his family and all Jamaican RIP

  6. Gavin Mclean | January 5, 2021 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    Another Jamaican’s treature has been lost= RIP….rest in peace.
    You have helped many Jamaican’s locally and Internationally; a renovated and optimistic man about almost every he did/ had done.

  7. Akeema Garvey | January 5, 2021 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    😥

  8. Lesia Allen | January 5, 2021 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    You have done so much in your life time the see that you want rest so he send his angels to get you rip ,condelence to is family and friends

  9. Lenny Lenhard | January 5, 2021 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    Legend in the hospitality business around the world. Rest In Power Mr.Gordon.

  10. Grace Abel | January 5, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Condolences to his family friends and colleagues..growing up until now this man’s name stands out in most of us minds “Butch Stewart

  11. Kadya Heslop | January 5, 2021 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  12. Cool Runnings | January 5, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    A 12 years old boy riding on a busy main road wow

  13. GLEN CAMPBELL | January 5, 2021 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…/

  14. Andrea Campbell | January 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Legend Gordon Butch Stewart .my deepest condolences to the family

  15. Natarine Reid | January 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    The world going to miss him

  16. Roseforres | January 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    I met him many years ago in Negril. Very humble man. Friendly, he wanted to see Jamaica succeed in the business arena.

  17. Jame Harry | January 5, 2021 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    People can you see dat money can’t buy life . God is the only way out in life and in dead

  18. icey push | January 5, 2021 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    RIP Mr Stewart, you put Jamaica on the map ,You Legacy lives on Globally, my condolences to your immediate family and the Sandals family

  19. IAmJust Amanda | January 5, 2021 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    Rest In Peace Mr. Gordon🥺🥺A legend as fallen🙇🏻‍♀️🙇🏻‍♀️

  20. Lucifer Morningstar | January 6, 2021 at 2:00 AM | Reply

    Age 70 well god mus say him live long enough and time as come to go to heaven now RIP

