Gordon “Butch” Stewart is Dead | Jamaica’s Tourism Mourns – January 5 2021

He Flew Jamaica’s Business Flag 🇯🇲 High! RIP
Business icon
Rip
Long live!! Second to none There’ll never be anther.
I agree
BAR NONE CANNOT BE DUPLICATED😪😪😪
Kevin exactly
@Charmaine Mcleo charm..mi jealous u no c mi comment😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁got pic of me an him.. at functions re air ja comin back to TO…him say mi a trouble to baxide…hisworkers BAWL
@Charmaine Mcleo Pastor Warnock D.. won his seat👍👍assuming ur democrat..dem a blame dem mad father😁😁😁
RIP! Fly high🕊
Rip sir Stewart you have done well while on earth may you find rest
My condolences to his family and all Jamaican RIP
Another Jamaican’s treature has been lost= RIP….rest in peace.
You have helped many Jamaican’s locally and Internationally; a renovated and optimistic man about almost every he did/ had done.
😥
You have done so much in your life time the see that you want rest so he send his angels to get you rip ,condelence to is family and friends
Legend in the hospitality business around the world. Rest In Power Mr.Gordon.
Condolences to his family friends and colleagues..growing up until now this man’s name stands out in most of us minds “Butch Stewart
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
A 12 years old boy riding on a busy main road wow
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…/
Legend Gordon Butch Stewart .my deepest condolences to the family
The world going to miss him
I met him many years ago in Negril. Very humble man. Friendly, he wanted to see Jamaica succeed in the business arena.
People can you see dat money can’t buy life . God is the only way out in life and in dead
RIP Mr Stewart, you put Jamaica on the map ,You Legacy lives on Globally, my condolences to your immediate family and the Sandals family
Rest In Peace Mr. Gordon🥺🥺A legend as fallen🙇🏻♀️🙇🏻♀️
Age 70 well god mus say him live long enough and time as come to go to heaven now RIP