Jamaica Covid Cases Spike in 3 Hospitals: TVJ Smile Jamaica – January 5 2020

Jamaica Covid Cases Spike in 3 Hospitals: TVJ Smile Jamaica - January 5 2020 1

January 6, 2021

 

20 Comments on "Jamaica Covid Cases Spike in 3 Hospitals: TVJ Smile Jamaica – January 5 2020"

  1. fifiluxe sparkles | January 6, 2021 at 5:01 AM | Reply

    Ppl are not listening

    • Peter Neil | January 6, 2021 at 7:01 AM | Reply

      Testing should stop its a lie. I can’t believe u have people in Jamaica believe the rubbish stil. They get pay to scare the public to vaccine the nation wake up u all don’t get it. They are going to give you the vaccine if u believe in government criminal protocols

  2. Charmaine Mcleo | January 6, 2021 at 5:10 AM | Reply

    Omg it had increase

  3. You Yes You | January 6, 2021 at 5:25 AM | Reply

    They take their populace for fools.
    But then again……

  4. Alcyon Lee | January 6, 2021 at 5:47 AM | Reply

    People need to stay off the road as best as possible…we are not able to handle a crucial over flow of covid ill patients.

    • Peter Neil | January 6, 2021 at 6:55 AM | Reply

      It’s a lie they get pay to scare the people to vaccine them it’s all a game playing with people life the government is going to hang him self when the people found out

  5. Tracy Chambers | January 6, 2021 at 6:09 AM | Reply

    I know the Christmas season was gonna bring a spike in this covid

  6. Raimundo Laurencia | January 6, 2021 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    As long as people keep moving from place to place, there are going to be more COVID-19 spikes. Some of the authorities just don’t care at all and let them do whatever they want because they feel it is “right”.

    • Peter Neil | January 6, 2021 at 6:53 AM | Reply

      U really believe these demons they are working with the devil u all still in the dark they get pay to scare the people to vaccine them wake up Jamaicans wake up

  7. Shan Taylor | January 6, 2021 at 6:44 AM | Reply

    And again I say look up doctor buttar

  8. Shan Taylor | January 6, 2021 at 6:45 AM | Reply

    Check d people dem properly everything you say is covid smh

  9. Peter Neil | January 6, 2021 at 6:46 AM | Reply

    This woman needs to stop the lies evil evil lies the PCR testing is no good it’s all a game to vaccine the people. U all seems so educated but qualification u all have. People the hospital is empty testing needs to stop nothing wrong with the people they say positive. Doctors politicians are demons

  10. kendrip | January 6, 2021 at 6:47 AM | Reply

    We always look at the effect and try to fix it from a premature cause to fix the problem. Have officers in the streets enforcing covid safety guidelines strongly.

  11. WileSideGenna | January 6, 2021 at 6:55 AM | Reply

    The sarcasm in Dahlia Voice wen she said “the hardest working woman I know” is killing me 😂 she knows

  12. Merine Walters | January 6, 2021 at 6:59 AM | Reply

    Not surprised about the spike in the covid cases…. I see people acting stupid over the Christmas period so I was sure that the cases would go up… Be prepared because it will spike even more.

  13. GLEN CAMPBELL | January 6, 2021 at 6:59 AM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…/…………

  14. Levi Anthony | January 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM | Reply

    Its been rumoured that the hospitals are not properly sanitized and the patients are coming out with covid.

