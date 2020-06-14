Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds news briefing as New York reopens | USA TODAY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
Concerns about the global coronavirus pandemic mean world leaders won't be seeing one another in New York at the United Nations annual September meeting, the first time in its 75-year history.
Begins at 25:30
Blessings….
Smart move with keeping the kids camps closed for now thanks again gov Andrew Cuomo for giving us the facts God bless you and God bless America
Cuomo is a doofus. He got the elderly killed by the virus. And he has used police to brutalize people of color for the last decade.
Again gov Andrew Cuomo well spoken you couldn’t have explained everything today again with the facts thanks again for all your time and effort keep up the good work and you look tired get some sleep and drink some orange juice does the body good and helps keep infection down
Stay smart NY! Where I live we had no cases for two weeks in our Health Authority and yesterday we had one. The virus is opportunistic. Be smart, be safe and be kind.
What state are you from?
Amen you have the same right way of thinking bless you always 🙏❣️
New York smart and rough and loving trying to save the kids they’re the next generation
A few cases were reported on the radio here in Michigan yesterday.
But restuarants are *still* opening up regardless! 😞
People are more stubborn than the pack mules getting popcorn in movie theater in order to watch the entire “Avengers” film series sans interruption!
Truth! 🧐
Protest like what have been going on are spreading this everywhere 🙅🏼♀️🙅🏻♀️🙅🏾♀️
We must stop it, we must stop thinking about the past, we must stop victimizing ourselves, we must do the right thing. Stay home, social distance and keep the peace.
amazing video
Starts at 26:00
Andrew Cuomo is good governor, Thanks for keeping the school closed. God will protect you from covid19. Thank you for all you’ve done.
Lmao. He only had to pay you $20 to post that.
That piece of white paper reminds me. A few years ago and a few months after guessing about animal intelligence I put a piece of paper and a biro in the shed with the words on, ‘What is the capital of Serbia?’ I knew a squirrel could write the answer correctly if it wanted to but although the animals have helped in numerous ways they have not intervened that much with me. Why don’t the parrots say that the diseases are fake? I don’t know, but I don’t think the animals think I shouldn’t tell people.
it’s an analogy..
So there’s kind of a problem with this idea – it presupposes that concessions are going to be made and agreed upon which may not be the case. If you have people calling for the demands of Chaz say that do not give an inch then at 9 months the police lose their funding for not agreeing on a reformed system. This sounds like a recipe to allow for basically no funding?
It gives literally all power to what could be a small fringe group of rather extreme holdouts that may or may not represent the majority of people. Hopefully this is workable for NY but there’s a very clear loophole where those with less power here, depending on the process exactly, have a way to simply not agree and receive no funding.
Interesting idea to avoid accountability I suppose but this could be iffy for sure. I would be interested in the specifics of the process and parties involved because again this is an easy way for a group that wants to dismantle the police to enter agreements with no intention to to work out an actual solution and thus receive no funding. It sounds like other funding is effected too but this was vaguely addressed.
He needs a backbone
I trust police
DO NOT WORRY ANDY, THESE PROTESTER WILL FIX THOSE COVID NUMBERS.
all the way, well done
More whites than minorities. Same police force will be back.
Actual update starting min 36
117 000 deaths. More than a 1000 deaths a day.
654 since yesterday
Cuomo still defends policy of filling nursing homes with coronavirus patients
Trump never gave orders to install infected elderly into healthy nursing homes. Coumos is spreading Gossip like he relatives.