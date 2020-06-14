Nurse and firefighter share emotional embrace | Humankind

"I think God's just blessing us with a little break right at that time." Every night at 7 p.m., the sound of sirens and applause reminds Sam she's not alone.
Traveling nurse Sam Giambalvo finds support and friendship during the 7 p.m. clap in New York City.
Y’all have the 7 am clap!? Oof my country the ppl clap any time they want and start singing the national anthem once they started clapping at 1 ammmmm
I love waking up to these things
Love thats what is going to bring us through this madness. God bless you all in Jesus Christ Holy Name Amen And Amen.
So strange? 2 weeks ago this was against the rules… Huh, weird?
2 weeks ago you went to jail for this
What happened to social distancing
As a retired nurse of 25 yrs i know how she feels. Thankyou for your service. God bless you and you felliw nurses and drs. Huggs and prayers Nora
In day to day life you hear people say “that would happen only in xyz” ….well what we’re watching is so cool and so humanitarian and so NY….and this is coming from a 57 year old Indiana man. I’ve been to NY several times and I do enjoy NY. You need a PhD to figure out the subway design, but the ordinary day to day citizens are beautiful, helpful people. All one needs today is to forget about what is going on in DC and just live your life. Everyday, just smile at someone you don’t know and say “Good morning”…that’s a start in getting this country where it needs to be….cordial.
So nice, spread love not hate, she got beautiful teeth.
Medical workers are the angels sent from the heaven 🙏
It’s tough out there right now. Stay safe and warm ☺️