Nurse and firefighter share emotional embrace | Humankind

TOPICS:
June 14, 2020

 

"I think God's just blessing us with a little break right at that time." Every night at 7 p.m., the sound of sirens and applause reminds Sam she's not alone.
RELATED: Closed restaurants feed frontline workers:

Traveling nurse Sam Giambalvo finds support and friendship during the 7 p.m. clap in New York City.

22 Comments on "Nurse and firefighter share emotional embrace | Humankind"

  1. trish karl | June 13, 2020 at 7:06 AM | Reply

    Beautiful

  2. Kalu Husain | June 13, 2020 at 7:06 AM | Reply

    😇🌹

  3. K Gangadhar | June 13, 2020 at 7:12 AM | Reply

    👍🏻

  4. bbysadexn | June 13, 2020 at 7:19 AM | Reply

    Y’all have the 7 am clap!? Oof my country the ppl clap any time they want and start singing the national anthem once they started clapping at 1 ammmmm

  5. Phoenix J NYC | June 13, 2020 at 7:19 AM | Reply

    Very beautiful 😇😇

  6. Alanae Stewart | June 13, 2020 at 7:23 AM | Reply

    I love waking up to these things
    💛💛💛💛💛💙💙💙💙💙

  7. Bob Smith | June 13, 2020 at 7:23 AM | Reply

    I compare these good people, to the protesters who are working to destroy America. Those protesters need to leave America if they are not happy here. There is enough good people in it like these people in this video so the protesters will not be missed…

  8. Ronaldo Whitten | June 13, 2020 at 7:27 AM | Reply

    Love thats what is going to bring us through this madness. God bless you all in Jesus Christ Holy Name Amen And Amen.

  9. Joseph Calvete | June 13, 2020 at 7:36 AM | Reply

    So strange? 2 weeks ago this was against the rules… Huh, weird?

  10. Manoj Christin | June 13, 2020 at 7:40 AM | Reply

    God bless you

  11. WWYD78 | June 13, 2020 at 8:25 AM | Reply

    What happened to social distancing

  12. Nora Hollingsworth | June 13, 2020 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    As a retired nurse of 25 yrs i know how she feels. Thankyou for your service. God bless you and you felliw nurses and drs. Huggs and prayers Nora

  13. Maynard Ferguson | June 13, 2020 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    In day to day life you hear people say “that would happen only in xyz” ….well what we’re watching is so cool and so humanitarian and so NY….and this is coming from a 57 year old Indiana man. I’ve been to NY several times and I do enjoy NY. You need a PhD to figure out the subway design, but the ordinary day to day citizens are beautiful, helpful people. All one needs today is to forget about what is going on in DC and just live your life. Everyday, just smile at someone you don’t know and say “Good morning”…that’s a start in getting this country where it needs to be….cordial.

  14. mumbai one | June 13, 2020 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    God bless u all😊

  15. David Jimenez | June 13, 2020 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    According to the Mueller Report, Mr. Trump should be arrested the day he leaves office. Who else thinks he will commit treason or another crime to stay in office.

  16. Juanita Sagusky | June 13, 2020 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    So nice, spread love not hate, she got beautiful teeth.

  17. Judge23 | June 13, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Medical workers are the angels sent from the heaven 🙏

    May God bless you and your family 🙏❣️

  18. Mr E | June 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    The scamdemic circle jersey that never ends. God damn the U.S.S.A.

  19. Big Paulie | June 13, 2020 at 11:21 PM | Reply

    It’s tough out there right now. Stay safe and warm ☺️

