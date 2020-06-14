Nurse and firefighter share emotional embrace | Humankind

"I think God's just blessing us with a little break right at that time." Every night at 7 p.m., the sound of sirens and applause reminds Sam she's not alone.

Traveling nurse Sam Giambalvo finds support and friendship during the 7 p.m. clap in New York City.

