June 14, 2020

 

US President Donald Trump delivers a commencement address at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York. The graduating class is estimated at 1,000. State orders have said that graduations must be limited to 150 graduates.

No handshakes will be permitted. Parents, relatives and friends won’t be allowed to attend. One important tradition will continue: Cadets will still toss their caps in the air when the ceremony is over.

74 Comments on "President Trump delivers commencement address to US Military Academy | USA TODAY"

  1. Robert Guerra | June 13, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

    I swear to god this be looking like the power rangers when they all said the same thing all at the same time

    • NDFOOTBALL | June 13, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      Trump Block party in Tulsa Oklahoma ! Over 300k have already registered.. Register today and we will see you at the rally ! https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/tulsa-oklahoma-rally-june-19

      If tomorrow all the things were gone
      I worked for all my life
      And I had to start again
      With just my children and my wife
      I thank my lucky stars
      To be living here today
      ‘Cause the flag still stands for freedom
      And they can’t take that away
      And I’m proud to be an American
      Where at least I know I’m free
      And I won’t forget the men who died
      Who gave that right to me
      And I’d gladly stand up next to you
      And defend Her still today
      ‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
      I love this land
      God Bless the U.S.A.
      From the lakes of Minnesota
      To the hills of Tennessee
      Across the plains of Texas
      From sea to shining sea
      From Detroit down to Houston
      And New York to L.A.
      Where’s pride in every American heart
      And it’s time we stand and say
      That I’m proud to be an American
      Where at least I know I’m free
      And I won’t forget the men who died
      Who gave that right to me
      And I’d gladly stand up next to you
      And defend Her still today
      ‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
      I love this land
      God Bless the U.S.A.
      And I’m proud to be an American
      Where at least I know I’m free
      And I won’t forget the men who died
      Who gave that right to me
      And I’d gladly stand up next to you
      And defend Her still today
      ‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
      I love this land
      God Bless the U.S.A.

    • Running On Coffee | June 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

      Poor power rangers would be cancelled too just like paw patrol

    • Sandra Chavez | June 13, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

      I am an immigrant from a beaten Latin country in the Caribbean with beautiful people and amazing land. It is under a criminal regime. I love the freedom of speech here, it also give me the freedom to answer through my opinion. The military and the president are two different bodies . These kids graduating today have been trough a long discipline process. First after high school, 4.0 GPA, leadership, recommendations from people in office, community service, drug testing, commitment. If you get in, you are not treated like a “señorita “. You go trough boot camp and a very rigorous academic program for whatever career you study ….many are in engineering, scientific and medical majors and also they become officers…A lazy one won’t make it. What is the bullying in regards of these kids. My son being Hispanic and very brown skin happens to be a very smart kid, someone who grew with no money but loving this country….What is wrong with that? In my former country where my mother and other relatives still live you don’t have rights period!

    • Bryce Davis | June 13, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

      Do not swear to God, or by heaven or earth.

    • Sbloxk Ent | June 14, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      PRESIDENT TRUMP STARTED A WAR https://youtu.be/tgZ0bosLJkY

  2. Zazuko | June 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    lol damn this band is lit

  3. Stephen Kirby | June 13, 2020 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    Love how they are social distancing in the choir looks kinda funny with a clear box around them!!

    • Czerny A | June 13, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

      At the end, some of the graduates were hugging. Good for them.

    • Alexander Burawa | June 13, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

      And there was trump inwardly seething because he wanted the grads sitting cheek to jowI and maskless. Damned traitors couldn’t give him this one glorious moment to bask in their well-earned glow. Selfish bastards, the lot of them. Well, just wait and see what I do with next year’s military budget. I’ll get back at you for embarrassing me like this. I have a long memory.

    • Stephen Kirby | June 13, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      Thanks for all the likes!!

    • rose fiend | June 13, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      Expensive goods these graduates: made by big tax dollars. Got to protect. Folks want police to hand wrestle criminal one on one: it’s not sports. No fair play in war or policing. These are crazily expensive manpower!

  4. Denise Fosnacht | June 13, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    I watched it life it was so beautiful and patriotic so proud to be American

  5. Woody Hayes | June 13, 2020 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    Congratulations to the graduates. Truly impressive accomplishment.

  6. The D Mano | June 13, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    CONGRATULATIONS!! Great to watch! I’m truly happy to see such discipline.

  7. Patricia Kidwell | June 13, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    Congratulations we are proud of you all. Class of 2020

    • NDFOOTBALL | June 13, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    • Karen Rogers | June 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM | Reply

      NDFOOTBALL , beautiful!

  8. julie froman | June 13, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    walking on grass and stand attention—-in high heels

    • Nick Diciurcio | June 13, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

      U couldnt do that job if your life depended on it

    • Emily Replogle | June 13, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

      Props to you Ladies! Make it look easy as cake! Congratulations Cadets!

    • Alfred Wang | June 14, 2020 at 6:50 AM | Reply

    • Jackal | June 14, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      Damn i didn’t even think about that. Mad respect for those ladies! haha

    • Sbloxk Ent | June 14, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      PRESIDENT TRUMP STARTED A WAR https://youtu.be/tgZ0bosLJkY

  9. Stinky Piece of Cheese | June 13, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    And congrats to the grads. Morality and empathy are you beacon.

    • 007kingifrit | June 14, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

      @Bronce Retriever you never answered my question…..what wars have you won in the past 75 years?

    • Bronce Retriever | June 14, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

      @007kingifrit If, as a soldier but especially as an officer, you do not uphold values and moral, you’re part of the problem. Believe me, I know my history. Blind obedience led to my country doing horrible things. It’s no problem for people like you of course: you sit in your comfortable air conditioned room and call everyone a failure. We’ve been there. Never again.

    • Alfred Wang | June 14, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

      @007kingifrit America, the sick man of the 21st Century, is founded by Trumptards who not only believe in their own lies but think others do too. I am a Bible teacher/translator, and I wonder why did God curse US with this POTUS? What have you done?
      https://youtu.be/0C10eF9nYbo
      https://youtu.be/UGqWRyBCHhw
      https://youtu.be/bzbiWJ2er2Y

    • Bronce Retriever | June 14, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

      @007kingifrit I guess we will see, won’t we. Pity we shall never meet again.

  10. Lindsthestudent | June 13, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    Class of 2020 too, only in college. Congrats to these amazing men and women!!!

    • Bundeswehr Sturmpanzer | June 14, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

      The West Point is the Heart and Symbol of American leadership that makes America a great nation! Congrats, new elite second Lts! Pls keep n produce the American’s traditional leadership! U guys the last hope for future America’s security and peace, especially under these difficult situations. No affirmative actions pls to keep the traditional American officers from the West Point!

  11. Casey Berry | June 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    Congrats cadets. God bless you all and God bless America. What a day.

  12. brian bloom | June 13, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    GO ARMY ,THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE, GOD BLESS EVERYONE OF YOU

    • Pipov 3010 | June 14, 2020 at 8:49 AM | Reply

      brian bloom god will not bless killers. Didn’t ˋt you take your medication today 🤪😭🇺🇸👎

  13. Martin Carl Derin | June 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    Congratulatilns to the Graduates of 2020 from Germany. You are an important part of the future.

  14. Gurkha Legend | June 13, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Congrats Class 2020!!!!

  15. Dakin Capozzi | June 13, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    This was very beautiful and reminds me of why I’m proud to be an American. Thank you for your service!

    • twitchy | June 14, 2020 at 12:50 PM | Reply

      ​@Kobus Vosloo Speak for yourself and your shrinking group of Trump supporters. Outside the US only about 30% of people view Trump favorably. In contrast, about 75% viewed Obama favorably when he was in office. About half of the US population _strongly_ disapproves of Trump. In fact, many lifelong Republicans in the US are voting for Biden just to get Trump out of office. Typically the people left defending him are those who watch Fox News religiously and those who refuse to do any unbiased research on the topic.
       
      If you want, I could go into how Trump has been in debt, broken numerous laws, lied, exploited the working class, used fear and hate to further his self interest at the expense of the people he represents, and more.

    • Lorel Webber | June 14, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

      Love Trump as a leader. Might not be a perfect person but in his position of power he is far less horrible than every other political leader in history. He is for the actual people. In a lot of ways humanity does not deserve Trump. Jopefully he crushes George Soros’s Antifa/BLM

    • twitchy | June 14, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      @Lorel Webber Let’s just ignore that he has secretly been giving tax breaks to the rich and raising costs for the working class. Inflating the wealth of the most privileged people in our society even in a time of abject misery and crisis while crushing the poor and working class. Let’s ignore his disastrous response to COVID-19, resulting in over 117,000 American deaths and rising. Let’s ignore that unlike any other president in history, he has been actively dividing the people and instilling xenophobia, racism, etc.
       
      The only person Trump is for, is himself. He is among the worst, if not the worst, presidents in American history. Even his own attorney and various other people who worked closely with him came out and said what a horrible, narcissistic person he is. There’s a reason he refuses to disclose his tax returns – because he’s in debt hundreds of millions of dollars. So he’s not only a terrible person, but also a terrible businessman, and he’s running the US economy to the ground just like his failed businesses.

    • Sbloxk Ent | June 14, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      PRESIDENT TRUMP STARTED A WAR https://youtu.be/tgZ0bosLJkY

    • Alan V | June 14, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      @Lorel Webber if you don’t take care about how Trump is like president now, with the worst government in decades, the republicans don’t deserve the manage of the country

  16. NoFear NoHate | June 13, 2020 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    Keep your vows to always stand for truth and justice and fight against oppression. You are the future leaders…Congratulations!!

    • vman armand | June 14, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

      so basically live your lives in a manner that’s completely the opposite of the way trump has lived his.

    • birdlynn hubbard | June 14, 2020 at 1:02 PM | Reply

      Yes, do not follow traitorous, draft dodging Trump.

    • Bundeswehr Sturmpanzer | June 14, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

      The West Point is the Heart and Symbol of American leadership that has made America a great nation! Congrats, new elite second Lts. except blacks who were darely admitted to the West Point with the problematic affirmative actions. keep n produce the American’s traditional leadership n quality from the West Point! U guys r the last hope for future America’s security and peace, especially under these difficult situations. No affirmative actions pls to keep the traditional American officers quality from the West Point! Do an IQ test for admissions as well!

    • Marauder Gun | June 14, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

      @vman armand Wow no idea how the military works do you? You ignarant twat.

  17. Daniel Mcleod | June 13, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    To all the men and women who serve this country, Military and police, firefighters and first responders, I salute you. From one military child to another God bless you and thank you for your service.

    • Cicada 3301 | June 14, 2020 at 9:15 AM | Reply

      Do you really think god appreciates seeing his children going at war and killing one another? People need to find another way to resolve their differences without mindless killing, humanity needs to change. When you kill someone you are depriving their spirit of the life experience, you kill part of yourself in the process.

    • Fakebba N Ceesay | June 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM | Reply

      @Cicada 3301 You are blessed

    • Alfred Wang | June 14, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

      @Fakebba N Ceesay America, the sick man of the 21st Century, is founded by Trumptards who not only believe in their own lies but think others do too. I am a Bible teacher/translator, and I wonder why did God curse US with this POTUS? What have you done?
      https://youtu.be/0C10eF9nYbo
      https://youtu.be/UGqWRyBCHhw
      https://youtu.be/bzbiWJ2er2Y

    • Vera Maier | June 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

      You speak about god???? Cheater! Or are you so brainwashed that you do not know what is going on? Those you are praisng are criminals ! [Mideast Discourse]
      The US is using wheat as a weapon of war in Syria! https://www.mideastdiscourse.com/2020/05/19/the-us-is-using-wheat-as-a-weapon-of-war-in-syria/
      Apache helicopters of the US occupation forces flew low Sunday morning, according to residents of the Adla village, in the Shaddadi countryside, south of Hasaka, as they dropped ‘thermal balloons’, an incendiary weapon, causing the wheat fields to explode into flames while the hot dry winds fanned the raging fire. After delivering their fiery pay-load, the helicopters flew close to homes in an aggressive manner, which caused residents and especially small children to fear for their lives.

    • Sbloxk Ent | June 14, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      PRESIDENT TRUMP STARTED A WAR https://youtu.be/tgZ0bosLJkY

  18. janice hunter | June 13, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    I’m sorry, but with the social distancing it looks like the graves at Arlington.

  19. Pamela Hernandez | June 13, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    What a beautiful beautiful picture.God bless all men and women

    • Bundeswehr Sturmpanzer | June 14, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

      The West Point is the Heart and Symbol of American leadership that makes America a great nation! Congrats, new elite second Lts. except blacks who were darely admitted to the West Point with the problematic affirmative actions. keep n produce the American’s traditional leadership! U guys r the last hope for future America’s security and peace, especially under these difficult situations. No affirmative actions pls to keep the traditional American officers quality from the West Point!

    • Sbloxk Ent | June 14, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      PRESIDENT TRUMP STARTED A WAR https://youtu.be/tgZ0bosLJkY

  20. John Merlino | June 13, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Toyota had no Idea what, OH OH OH OH WHAT A FEELING feels like… congratulations, one and all

