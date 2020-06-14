President Trump delivers commencement address to US Military Academy | USA TODAY

US President Donald Trump delivers a commencement address at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York. The graduating class is estimated at 1,000. State orders have said that graduations must be limited to 150 graduates.

No handshakes will be permitted. Parents, relatives and friends won’t be allowed to attend. One important tradition will continue: Cadets will still toss their caps in the air when the ceremony is over.

