President Trump delivers commencement address to US Military Academy | USA TODAY

US President Donald Trump delivers a commencement address at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York. The graduating class is estimated at 1,000. State orders have said that graduations must be limited to 150 graduates.
No handshakes will be permitted. Parents, relatives and friends won’t be allowed to attend. One important tradition will continue: Cadets will still toss their caps in the air when the ceremony is over.
I swear to god this be looking like the power rangers when they all said the same thing all at the same time
If tomorrow all the things were gone
I worked for all my life
And I had to start again
With just my children and my wife
I thank my lucky stars
To be living here today
‘Cause the flag still stands for freedom
And they can’t take that away
And I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
And I won’t forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I’d gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
From the lakes of Minnesota
To the hills of Tennessee
Across the plains of Texas
From sea to shining sea
From Detroit down to Houston
And New York to L.A.
Where’s pride in every American heart
And it’s time we stand and say
That I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
And I won’t forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I’d gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
And I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
And I won’t forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I’d gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
Poor power rangers would be cancelled too just like paw patrol
I am an immigrant from a beaten Latin country in the Caribbean with beautiful people and amazing land. It is under a criminal regime. I love the freedom of speech here, it also give me the freedom to answer through my opinion. The military and the president are two different bodies . These kids graduating today have been trough a long discipline process. First after high school, 4.0 GPA, leadership, recommendations from people in office, community service, drug testing, commitment. If you get in, you are not treated like a “señorita “. You go trough boot camp and a very rigorous academic program for whatever career you study ….many are in engineering, scientific and medical majors and also they become officers…A lazy one won’t make it. What is the bullying in regards of these kids. My son being Hispanic and very brown skin happens to be a very smart kid, someone who grew with no money but loving this country….What is wrong with that? In my former country where my mother and other relatives still live you don’t have rights period!
Do not swear to God, or by heaven or earth.
lol damn this band is lit
Trump is going to lose 2020 because he is the worst president in history, and everyone knows it.
just like Atlanta
Love how they are social distancing in the choir looks kinda funny with a clear box around them!!
At the end, some of the graduates were hugging. Good for them.
And there was trump inwardly seething because he wanted the grads sitting cheek to jowI and maskless. Damned traitors couldn’t give him this one glorious moment to bask in their well-earned glow. Selfish bastards, the lot of them. Well, just wait and see what I do with next year’s military budget. I’ll get back at you for embarrassing me like this. I have a long memory.
Expensive goods these graduates: made by big tax dollars. Got to protect. Folks want police to hand wrestle criminal one on one: it’s not sports. No fair play in war or policing. These are crazily expensive manpower!
I watched it life it was so beautiful and patriotic so proud to be American
Love and proud to be American but that feeling gone with this President,but because he is surrounded by true young American it feels great to feel again at this moment!
USA number 1 !!!!
Not this year ain’t proud to be anywhere near USA laughing stock of entire world, we are all doomed with this goon leading us.
Congratulations to the graduates. Truly impressive accomplishment.
congrats to the graduates but doom upon pedophile elites who betray the US for israel
Chuck Thunder WHAT?
Now they can kill women and children. Proud of you.
@David WHO
CONGRATULATIONS!! Great to watch! I’m truly happy to see such discipline.
What did yoo expect.
Dignity, poise and such composure. Just beautiful. Congratulations Ladies and Gentlemen!🥳
Congratulations we are proud of you all. Class of 2020
NDFOOTBALL , beautiful!
walking on grass and stand attention—-in high heels
U couldnt do that job if your life depended on it
Props to you Ladies! Make it look easy as cake! Congratulations Cadets!
Damn i didn’t even think about that. Mad respect for those ladies! haha
And congrats to the grads. Morality and empathy are you beacon.
@Bronce Retriever you never answered my question…..what wars have you won in the past 75 years?
@007kingifrit If, as a soldier but especially as an officer, you do not uphold values and moral, you’re part of the problem. Believe me, I know my history. Blind obedience led to my country doing horrible things. It’s no problem for people like you of course: you sit in your comfortable air conditioned room and call everyone a failure. We’ve been there. Never again.
@007kingifrit America, the sick man of the 21st Century, is founded by Trumptards who not only believe in their own lies but think others do too. I am a Bible teacher/translator, and I wonder why did God curse US with this POTUS? What have you done?
@007kingifrit I guess we will see, won’t we. Pity we shall never meet again.
Class of 2020 too, only in college. Congrats to these amazing men and women!!!
The West Point is the Heart and Symbol of American leadership that makes America a great nation! Congrats, new elite second Lts! Pls keep n produce the American’s traditional leadership! U guys the last hope for future America’s security and peace, especially under these difficult situations. No affirmative actions pls to keep the traditional American officers from the West Point!
Congrats cadets. God bless you all and God bless America. What a day.
GO ARMY ,THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE, GOD BLESS EVERYONE OF YOU
brian bloom god will not bless killers. Didn’t ˋt you take your medication today 🤪😭🇺🇸👎
Congratulatilns to the Graduates of 2020 from Germany. You are an important part of the future.
Congrats Class 2020!!!!
This was very beautiful and reminds me of why I’m proud to be an American. Thank you for your service!
@Kobus Vosloo Speak for yourself and your shrinking group of Trump supporters. Outside the US only about 30% of people view Trump favorably. In contrast, about 75% viewed Obama favorably when he was in office. About half of the US population _strongly_ disapproves of Trump. In fact, many lifelong Republicans in the US are voting for Biden just to get Trump out of office. Typically the people left defending him are those who watch Fox News religiously and those who refuse to do any unbiased research on the topic.
If you want, I could go into how Trump has been in debt, broken numerous laws, lied, exploited the working class, used fear and hate to further his self interest at the expense of the people he represents, and more.
Love Trump as a leader. Might not be a perfect person but in his position of power he is far less horrible than every other political leader in history. He is for the actual people. In a lot of ways humanity does not deserve Trump. Jopefully he crushes George Soros’s Antifa/BLM
@Lorel Webber Let’s just ignore that he has secretly been giving tax breaks to the rich and raising costs for the working class. Inflating the wealth of the most privileged people in our society even in a time of abject misery and crisis while crushing the poor and working class. Let’s ignore his disastrous response to COVID-19, resulting in over 117,000 American deaths and rising. Let’s ignore that unlike any other president in history, he has been actively dividing the people and instilling xenophobia, racism, etc.
The only person Trump is for, is himself. He is among the worst, if not the worst, presidents in American history. Even his own attorney and various other people who worked closely with him came out and said what a horrible, narcissistic person he is. There’s a reason he refuses to disclose his tax returns – because he’s in debt hundreds of millions of dollars. So he’s not only a terrible person, but also a terrible businessman, and he’s running the US economy to the ground just like his failed businesses.
@Lorel Webber if you don’t take care about how Trump is like president now, with the worst government in decades, the republicans don’t deserve the manage of the country
Keep your vows to always stand for truth and justice and fight against oppression. You are the future leaders…Congratulations!!
so basically live your lives in a manner that’s completely the opposite of the way trump has lived his.
Yes, do not follow traitorous, draft dodging Trump.
The West Point is the Heart and Symbol of American leadership that has made America a great nation! Congrats, new elite second Lts. except blacks who were darely admitted to the West Point with the problematic affirmative actions. keep n produce the American’s traditional leadership n quality from the West Point! U guys r the last hope for future America’s security and peace, especially under these difficult situations. No affirmative actions pls to keep the traditional American officers quality from the West Point! Do an IQ test for admissions as well!
@vman armand Wow no idea how the military works do you? You ignarant twat.
To all the men and women who serve this country, Military and police, firefighters and first responders, I salute you. From one military child to another God bless you and thank you for your service.
Do you really think god appreciates seeing his children going at war and killing one another? People need to find another way to resolve their differences without mindless killing, humanity needs to change. When you kill someone you are depriving their spirit of the life experience, you kill part of yourself in the process.
@Cicada 3301 You are blessed
@Fakebba N Ceesay America, the sick man of the 21st Century, is founded by Trumptards who not only believe in their own lies but think others do too. I am a Bible teacher/translator, and I wonder why did God curse US with this POTUS? What have you done?
You speak about god???? Cheater! Or are you so brainwashed that you do not know what is going on? Those you are praisng are criminals ! [Mideast Discourse]
The US is using wheat as a weapon of war in Syria! https://www.mideastdiscourse.com/2020/05/19/the-us-is-using-wheat-as-a-weapon-of-war-in-syria/
Apache helicopters of the US occupation forces flew low Sunday morning, according to residents of the Adla village, in the Shaddadi countryside, south of Hasaka, as they dropped ‘thermal balloons’, an incendiary weapon, causing the wheat fields to explode into flames while the hot dry winds fanned the raging fire. After delivering their fiery pay-load, the helicopters flew close to homes in an aggressive manner, which caused residents and especially small children to fear for their lives.
I’m sorry, but with the social distancing it looks like the graves at Arlington.
What a beautiful beautiful picture.God bless all men and women
The West Point is the Heart and Symbol of American leadership that makes America a great nation! Congrats, new elite second Lts. except blacks who were darely admitted to the West Point with the problematic affirmative actions. keep n produce the American’s traditional leadership! U guys r the last hope for future America’s security and peace, especially under these difficult situations. No affirmative actions pls to keep the traditional American officers quality from the West Point!
Toyota had no Idea what, OH OH OH OH WHAT A FEELING feels like… congratulations, one and all