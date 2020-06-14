Marine hides in box to surprise little brothers | Militarykind

Jackson's only wish was for his big brother to come home from the Marine Corps. His wish is about to come true. 📦

RELATED: Marine shocks girlfriend on the sidelines:

Jackson and Klayton's only wish was for their big brother Daniel to come home from the Marine Corps. Their wish is about to come true.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: