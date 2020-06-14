Marine hides in box to surprise little brothers | Militarykind

TOPICS:
Marine hides in box to surprise little brothers | Militarykind 1

June 14, 2020

 

Jackson's only wish was for his big brother to come home from the Marine Corps. His wish is about to come true. 📦
Jackson and Klayton's only wish was for their big brother Daniel to come home from the Marine Corps. Their wish is about to come true.

14 Comments on "Marine hides in box to surprise little brothers | Militarykind"

  1. Richard Hickey | June 14, 2020 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    That’s Awesome

  2. John Silver | June 14, 2020 at 7:19 AM | Reply

    wait till the left turns on our military.. its the next step obviously.

  3. Cassie Schultz | June 14, 2020 at 7:23 AM | Reply

    Thank you for your service. It’s not only the service men n women, it’s obviously their families too 💞

  4. Phoenix J NYC | June 14, 2020 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    So beautiful. Thank you so much for your service

  5. Ari Bangura | June 14, 2020 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    ♥️

  6. مغربي في الغربة | June 14, 2020 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    ماشاءالله

  7. Befire Befireangel | June 14, 2020 at 8:18 AM | Reply

    That’s so precious this bond between each other God Bless you all .

  8. BILL MURRAY | June 14, 2020 at 9:01 AM | Reply

    It’s about time we got some Good
    news and Positive stories for a
    Change.

  9. Tina Marie Abney | June 14, 2020 at 9:31 AM | Reply

    Precious memories forsure keep sake treasures of the ❤ Our dad was a marine serviced 20 years retired. Servered our country. Now he has passed on watching over us all in heaven. Thank you for your serices. God Bless you & yours & Psalms 91 & Acts 18 ❤

  10. David Jimenez | June 14, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    According to the Mueller Report, Mr. Trump will be arrested the day he leaves office. Is there any doubt he will again commit treason or a crime to win re-election? He is insane. Don’t put anything past him.

  11. RoyalOakRuth ruth | June 14, 2020 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Best

  12. Albert Litts | June 14, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Awesome thanks for this great moment in time of need country been so. Mad lately we forget to slow down and see great moment

  13. Mailee Le | June 14, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    God bless you and your family and thanks you !

  14. Big Paulie | June 14, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    This is a nice story. ☺️

