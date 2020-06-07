Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds news briefing in New York | USA TODAY

June 7, 2020

 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

The nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he’s “cautiously optimistic” a coronavirus vaccine will provide some protection, but is concerned about how long that protection could last. And when we finally do get a vaccine, experts say it'll likely require two shots, plus a booster years later.

23 Comments on "Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds news briefing in New York | USA TODAY"

  1. T CH | June 7, 2020 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    He speaks so caviler.

  2. Betta Rose | June 7, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    At onset, I heard the word ‘murder’ from ‘dr. death’ andy..FREUDIAN SLIP?? He gets ejacked off from genocide!!!!!

  3. Joseph Palmer | June 7, 2020 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    Cuomo gets more airtime than any other elected official including the POTUS. A media darling.

    • FOOLISH CHANNEL | June 7, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

      Cuomo works for globalists, NYC is important to them. Watch this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0GrhL9DE9E/. DEMs need to destroy everything to build communism globally, so-called “sustainable community” of 3 gays dying from Covid-19… . They need the violent protests to keep businesses closed or ruined. The economic reset already started a few days ago, watch video.

  4. T CH | June 7, 2020 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    57 officers resigned in buffalo, wow!!! 🇺🇲 Now that’s unprecedented!

  5. Eleen | June 7, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    wanna be friends?

  6. Blaide | June 7, 2020 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    Loved it

  7. Alex Bulbas | June 7, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    What socially distancing, you have protest hugging each other daily on the streets and yet the graduation it’s social distancing…… come on!!!

  8. Jenny Coffey | June 7, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    Unions of unions picked one street movement as a fall guy when same old labor is who orders bricks and civic dropping off laws and facilitation

  9. Jenny Coffey | June 7, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    Let’s test the spectrum usages like the cold virus patch vax will need with e certificate.. see if it “had covid’

  10. The Wiser | June 7, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Contunue votre travail monsieur le gouverneur “la caravane passe les chiens aboie 👍 ✌

  11. Marla S | June 7, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    THANK you!, Governor for mentioning the proposed hate crime 911 reporting bill. HOW do we follow this bill?

  12. Damion gansbauer | June 7, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    Do you have one more thing to think about take off the late fees on everything we do

  13. Dsb Zfad | June 7, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    The Corona virus is getting out of hand on states who opened early no protocol followed

  14. acan thus | June 7, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    111 000 deaths so far
    1000 dead every day in the USA

  15. Elite Research | June 7, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    Executive orders by Andrew Coumo
    Kills 12,000 elderly
    Orders Manhattan prosecuter to not press charges against the st patrick cathedral vandal
    Sends national guard to clean churches in new rochelle, not manhattan for show of force to theives, murderers, burglers, Either he doesnt care or his brain is COGNITIVE IMPAIRED / DEMENTIA

  16. Pizza OConnor | June 7, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    He is so corrupt like his father!

  17. 88 Channel | June 7, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    I need real news . Please

  18. Dennis Miller | June 7, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    2 NCPD officers injured in Merrick. 1 broken ankle – 1 beaten – preventing these RIOTERS from blocking the Meadowbrook Pkwy. Resign.

  19. Junkyard Tailgate | June 7, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    Wait…no one wearing masks? Come on NY!

  20. Mfuesse Simba | June 7, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Non! Non! This man are SMARTEST! Very professional ! And very objective ! Chapeau 🎩 ! Salut 👋 !

