Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds news briefing in New York | USA TODAY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

RELATED: What to expect when returning for doctor visits

The nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he’s “cautiously optimistic” a coronavirus vaccine will provide some protection, but is concerned about how long that protection could last. And when we finally do get a vaccine, experts say it'll likely require two shots, plus a booster years later.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.