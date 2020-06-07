Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds news briefing in New York | USA TODAY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
RELATED: What to expect when returning for doctor visits
The nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he’s “cautiously optimistic” a coronavirus vaccine will provide some protection, but is concerned about how long that protection could last. And when we finally do get a vaccine, experts say it'll likely require two shots, plus a booster years later.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
He speaks so caviler.
At onset, I heard the word ‘murder’ from ‘dr. death’ andy..FREUDIAN SLIP?? He gets ejacked off from genocide!!!!!
Cuomo gets more airtime than any other elected official including the POTUS. A media darling.
Cuomo works for globalists, NYC is important to them. Watch this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0GrhL9DE9E/. DEMs need to destroy everything to build communism globally, so-called “sustainable community” of 3 gays dying from Covid-19… . They need the violent protests to keep businesses closed or ruined. The economic reset already started a few days ago, watch video.
57 officers resigned in buffalo, wow!!! 🇺🇲 Now that’s unprecedented!
wanna be friends?
Loved it
What socially distancing, you have protest hugging each other daily on the streets and yet the graduation it’s social distancing…… come on!!!
Unions of unions picked one street movement as a fall guy when same old labor is who orders bricks and civic dropping off laws and facilitation
Let’s test the spectrum usages like the cold virus patch vax will need with e certificate.. see if it “had covid’
Contunue votre travail monsieur le gouverneur “la caravane passe les chiens aboie 👍 ✌
THANK you!, Governor for mentioning the proposed hate crime 911 reporting bill. HOW do we follow this bill?
I just wrote to Assemblyman Ortiz
Do you have one more thing to think about take off the late fees on everything we do
The Corona virus is getting out of hand on states who opened early no protocol followed
111 000 deaths so far
1000 dead every day in the USA
Executive orders by Andrew Coumo
Kills 12,000 elderly
Orders Manhattan prosecuter to not press charges against the st patrick cathedral vandal
Sends national guard to clean churches in new rochelle, not manhattan for show of force to theives, murderers, burglers, Either he doesnt care or his brain is COGNITIVE IMPAIRED / DEMENTIA
He is so corrupt like his father!
Pizza boy, why pizza boy? Are you a mafioso who knows better, mr. Pizza?
I need real news . Please
2 NCPD officers injured in Merrick. 1 broken ankle – 1 beaten – preventing these RIOTERS from blocking the Meadowbrook Pkwy. Resign.
Wait…no one wearing masks? Come on NY!
Non! Non! This man are SMARTEST! Very professional ! And very objective ! Chapeau 🎩 ! Salut 👋 !