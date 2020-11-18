Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing growing questions after Georgia's GOP secretary of state alleged Graham pushed him to toss out legal votes in the state's recount. Eugene Robinson reacts. Aired on 11/17/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The 11th Hour with Brian Williams: Brian Williams delivers the latest updates on evolving news stories and places the major political events of the day into context for viewers. Broadcast live from New York, Williams' show convenes a dynamic panel of guests to offer a forward-thinking look at the critical stories that are expected to drive the conversation the following morning. Williams has also anchored MSNBC's special coverage around key political events and major breaking news stories as they occur domestically and around the world.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#LindseyGraham #Georgia #MSNBC
Graham Faces Questions For Reaching Out To GA Election Officials | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
This needs to not just go away.
@Mot Doai this Channel will sensor your links I’m sure that’s not what you posted. Lol
@Noni Yea that’s what it means. He only locks up black people.
Trump voters: FAKE NEWS! FAKE NEWS!
@Stay Focused Films thisP O S has been getting away with crimes for a long time now !The republicans don’t think that any democrat
@Stay Focused Films is a ligetamit candidate for election ,only them !
Maybe we should investigate his State on the possibility he suggested this because he knows how to do it already.
No one is stopping Biden from doing that same thing. Or you just take him to court, put your money we’re your mouth is.
Why doesn’t his election gets checked and recounted. It lookes like he knows how to cheat. It’s suprising that he got elected again after all the corruption thats known about him.
@RoxasLopez Better to sit back and let justice run it’s course. Graham can be indicted on criminal obstruction and put n jail. A perfect place for him.
Ya think? I’d bet mitch clued him in to the method.
@Octavius Chan theres a lot of MRSA-level rot in the GOP. This may call for excision, if not amputation.
INVISTIGATE South Carolina S ELECTION!!!!!! GRAHAM IS LYING~
Exactly
Perhaps what hasn’t been made public is that Linda made the call to suggest tossing ballots because that’s what he did to get re-elected. ‘Worked for me’ !!
Ms Graham has scary, hysterical eyes,and he should!
I’m sure we can trust Mr Lindsey “Use my words against me” Graham’s WORD, he would never lie. 🤥🙄
Every day American politics manages to embarrass it’s self. The whole world looks on with a mix of horror and amusement.
Leaning more towards horror myself.
You think after hearing all what this Republicans tried to do is embarrassing. The Trump is now on Wisconsin after Georgia didn’t work
@Llib Nos Exactly!!!
@Courtney Scott
– “Every day American politics manages to embarrass it’s self.”
To me it seems that it’s mostly the current president and the Republican party.
– “The whole world looks on with a mix of horror and amusement.”
I live in Finland, and I haven’t met or heard of anybody here who is amused about what’s going on in the US politics. “Horror” is much closer.
@Ado Atero I know, it’s the Republican party and they’re all so corrupted and I just hope that Trump is held accountable for the crimes he committed!!!!
Lindsey wasn’t so cocky begging for his campaign donations. Now that he won, again. He got his pair back.
That was hilarious. The people of SC voted him back in and now he has a spine again and going on to corruption as usual by Lindsey Graham.
Lindsey was one of the republican beneficiaries of Russian Dark Money to help get re elected. He will pay dearly as well as Mitch McConnel for that treachery.
He also gave half mill to help rump
@Vanessa Farley that to me has straight racism all over it .I wouldnt spend a penny in s.car
@Llib Nos It infuriates me like we don’t have enough crooked politicians in the state already without one in SC putting thier 2 cents in to try to overturn black voters. You know who he was gunning for. A blind person could see that one and the Trump organization thinking blacks should not be voting and making differences to thier outcome. Someone has to get tired of the stinch of corruption and profit making in politics. Give us some decent people who really are decent. We need them we are thirsty like when your body needs water. We need human beings in office.
It’s time for him to go home, sit on the veranda and sip Mint Juleps until his liver fails.
Well if graham is doing this, somebody needs to check that S. C. Election he was in.
It would be like the staffers that were present when Trump was talking to Zelensky. Graham will claim hearsay.
They need to investigate his election and see if he was meddling in it.
So this could make one wonder how many votes did south Carolina throw out for Lyndsay?
Exactly 👏🏾
That is a good point, and why is no one questioning the senate and house votes, why aren’t they being scrutinized like the presidential votes are?
@Fear the Doughnut. We already know why our current whiner in chief cant accept the fact that he lost. Plain and simple and unfortunately the parents of the whiny little toddler can’t tell him no.
@Fear the Doughnut. Because it would shine light on the fact that it wasn’t rigged because how could it be rigged that the same people who voted against Trump are also the same people who voted for Lindsey Graham and other Republicans
@Craft Artist There are different ways to rig an election. Many don’t have anything to do with whomever else was on the ballot in a different race. Graham, McConnell and Collins likely stole their seats.
Graham has become the second wife of Donald Trump so we can also call him “First Lady”
Lindsey Graham is only interested in one thing: HIMSELF !! It is ALL about POLITICAL SELF PRESERVATION!!! And he knows it !!!!
Hitler destroyed his country. The GOP is destroying ours!
The secret recipe for southern political success, “ Cheat “.
Why is Lindsey Graham not being investigated ASAP and held accountable??
Because apparently the republicans are above the law. Nothing can shock me anymore 🤦🏻♀️
Because the Repubs run the Senate.
Princess Lyndsey needs to be investigated, he’s as corrupt as Trump.
He’s worse. Trump has always been an unapologetic grifter, conman and cheat. Graham once at least wished for the appearance of integrity, but has chosen darkness.
The Democrats should demand a recount of South Carolina’s election. This guys will do anything to stay in power.
I think South Carolina should recount his senate win. A cheater is a cheater. Texas senator offered 1 mil. for reports of fraud in election. Well there it is.