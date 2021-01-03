Grinch saves Christmas with Army dad surprise | Militarykind

TOPICS:
Grinch saves Christmas with Army dad surprise | Militarykind 1

January 3, 2021

 

The Grinch isn't stealing these sisters' presents this year, only their hearts. 🎄
RELATED » Christmas tree farm surprise:

Hailey and Cheyenne haven't seen their dad Pfc. Josh Chuck since he left for basic training. Little do they know he's the one in the costume.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "Grinch saves Christmas with Army dad surprise | Militarykind"

  1. James Maddatu | January 3, 2021 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    Wow that is so nice and lovely and touching

  2. syed Muhammad nabi Sk | January 3, 2021 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    Hii

  3. syed Muhammad nabi Sk | January 3, 2021 at 2:48 AM | Reply

    Lots of love from Pakistan

  4. Maria Abreu | January 3, 2021 at 2:50 AM | Reply

    OMG !! the joy of children is priceless!!

  5. Jade Warrington | January 3, 2021 at 3:16 AM | Reply

    Awww so cute 🥰 in watching this at 3:16 in the morning

  6. Marie Tajalle | January 3, 2021 at 3:21 AM | Reply

    Aww, absolutely the best

  7. Miss Meta | January 3, 2021 at 3:36 AM | Reply

    Exactly Priceless. No “suckers” here. Genuinely Thank You for Your Service. Peace and love to yr Beautiful Family. Stay Safe ❤

  8. X A N D E R | January 3, 2021 at 3:47 AM | Reply

    I AM CRYING AT WORK OMG

  9. Erica Grant | January 3, 2021 at 3:51 AM | Reply

    OOO !!! SOOO !! SWEET AND 😂😂😂💖💖💖💖💖🎉🎉🎉😄😄😄💖💖💖💖💟💚💙💛🇯🇲🇯🇲

  10. KingUfa206 | January 3, 2021 at 3:56 AM | Reply

    I’m not crying 😭😭

  11. Therese Nydahl | January 3, 2021 at 3:58 AM | Reply

    Heartwarming and fun ❤❤❤❤

  12. Sadie Mae | January 3, 2021 at 4:04 AM | Reply

    i love it!

  13. Dana Milton | January 3, 2021 at 5:04 AM | Reply

    OMG! That’s a creative way to surprise his kids. Thanks for your service.

  14. Radu Ana | January 3, 2021 at 7:02 AM | Reply

    ❤❤❤❤

  15. Patricia Saluti | January 3, 2021 at 7:33 AM | Reply

    Beautiful. Gave me Chills. Awesome.

  16. lusia jeery | January 3, 2021 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    nice

  17. The Unnamed Cousin | January 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    The five dislikes are from the grinch and all of his alt accounts lol

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.