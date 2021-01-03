Grinch saves Christmas with Army dad surprise | Militarykind

The Grinch isn't stealing these sisters' presents this year, only their hearts. 🎄
RELATED » Christmas tree farm surprise:
Hailey and Cheyenne haven't seen their dad Pfc. Josh Chuck since he left for basic training. Little do they know he's the one in the costume.
Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
Wow that is so nice and lovely and touching
Hii
Lots of love from Pakistan
Eww porkistan bot
OMG !! the joy of children is priceless!!
Hi Maria
@Roland Tunis 👋
Awww so cute 🥰 in watching this at 3:16 in the morning
Aww, absolutely the best
Exactly Priceless. No “suckers” here. Genuinely Thank You for Your Service. Peace and love to yr Beautiful Family. Stay Safe ❤
I AM CRYING AT WORK OMG
OOO !!! SOOO !! SWEET AND 😂😂😂💖💖💖💖💖🎉🎉🎉😄😄😄💖💖💖💖💟💚💙💛🇯🇲🇯🇲
I’m not crying 😭😭
Heartwarming and fun ❤❤❤❤
i love it!
OMG! That’s a creative way to surprise his kids. Thanks for your service.
❤❤❤❤
Beautiful. Gave me Chills. Awesome.
nice
The five dislikes are from the grinch and all of his alt accounts lol