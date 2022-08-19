Recent Post
66 comments
It doesn’t matter what Trump thinks he’s entitled to. What matters is America’s system of Government and democratic norms which we know Trump has nothing but contempt for and wants to overturn.
What kills me is that we have become desensitized to his lies and narcissism. What I fear is that we will expect it from those who will follow him.
@unlisted junk lol only Republicans bring up hunter like what he did affected them lol
@Nunya Bidness yes they didn’t commit any crimes lol
That’s a legitimate concern. He has so debased the office of the presidency.
That is a scary thought that this might become normal
Is this what we’re doing now? Downplaying that he stole top secret documents?
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 I bet you think fox news tells the truth lol
@John B then why aren’t there records of him declassifying them?
It’s not theirs. It’s my crime !
“…he treated this all as if it was all about him…” Of course he did, he’s an accomplished Narcissist. It’s what he does…
If/when sentenced to prison, trump will soon own all the facilities and inmates. At least, in his own mind ;ø)
Charlie Sheen tells this very revealing story about an encounter he had with Trump years ago when in a social setting, Trump comes over to Charlie and presents him with a pair of cufflinks as a wedding gift. Trump boasts about how they are real diamonds in gold. Sometime later Charlie has an appraiser at his home appraising other pieces of jewelry when he asks the woman to appraise the cufflinks. After two seconds the appraiser laughs and tells Charlie, cubic zirconia in pewter.
Donald Trump is void of any class or sense of integrity. Hollow is the only word I can come up with.
@Jim Carlson LOL! Sheen probably had it appraised because Trump said it was “real”.
“Shallow” works too!
Let’s not forget Trump served hamburgers to people invited to the White House.
Echos my assessment. In 2019 I wrote:
“To me he always was the accumulation of all stereotypes of Americans walking on two legs: uneducated, incurious, shallow, appearance driven, loud, and vulgar, with an addiction for shiny object, preferably with the price tag still on.”
Michael Cohen says the documents were his get out of jail free card that he’d threaten to release them if he ever was headed to jail.
That’s my belief as well.
Remember the days when an exposed extra marital affair would sink an aspiring political career…..the standards you walk past are the standards you accept
Personally, I never cared about whether or not someone cheated on their spouse. I cared whether or not they could do their job. I do understand where you’re coming from though.
Gary Hart comes to mind, and these same folks that are following 45 now are the ones that sunk him back in ’88. All the things you said.
He may have sold some documents, they need to look into that
If I ws found in possession of classified documents I’d be immediately remanded in custody. Enough of this two-faced justice system and lock this criminal up already!
@Disgruntled Veteran CNN reporter talked to several W.H. officials they all said Trump is full of it regarding the declassification.
It’s not theirs. It’s my crime !
As a spy and a traitor, it would be only normal to have secret documents to sell to the highest bidder. What other reason for keeping highly classified documents other than to sell them as he needs the money?
@John Emacs his ex wife IM JUST SAYING
@Hillbilly beer dranker Then if he wanted copies, he should have gotten them by Freedom of Information Act. Nobody should have control of the documents outside of the government. And he is not a part of the government right now.
What I can’t understand is why all of these supposed “adults” around him allowed this to go on. The first time he tore up an official document he should have been removed from office.
Well at least the child got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.
To the woodshed…
@ARCSTREAMS you talking about the copy she and dozens of other people were given? Is it illegal to tear up a copy? Lol
@JordonPumpin Do you even know what an opinion is? “I do not think that word means what you think it does….”
@JordonPumpin, good boy, here’s a treat…..duh
Showing off classified docs that could jeopardize our national security is totally irresponsible especially if it is done by our president who is supposed to protect us from enemies both foreign and domestic.
Well said.
But he IS irresponsible!
Did this truly happen? I have not seen any evidence of that yet…
Is there any proof yet that he was showing off classified documents? If so let me know please
You former PRESIDENT
15 boxes originally taken, plus 12 in the lawful search last week – all of documents of a classified nature kept by a guy that notoriously doesn’t read 🤔 I’m not buying it. The point however is not really why he took them, but it’s that he took them illegally, even after being told on many occasions not to, didn’t comply with subpoenas to have them returned, and may have had staffers move them around to prevent them being retrieved. A person with no regard for the law, or the nature of top secret information cannot be allowed near such information ever again
Spot on comment🙏🏽
and to sell them to the highest bidder whenever he needed to save his ever failing business empire
DUH!
It still blows my mind that Trump keeps spitting in the face of the justice department, and they appear too scared to do anything about it. Depressing.
@T JIZZLE Do you realize you just used there and their incorrectly within the same context, trying to describe “they are”? Not only is your statement incorrect, you’re not even using proper English.
@Leeanne Bishop what shall we do with crackpipe? Or inside trader..
They begged him for those documents back, he refused. After they finally forcefully took them, he announces he was raided illegally, potentially sparking more violence. He should be in jail now for hoarding nuclear documents. People are arrested all the time and held until charged or up to trial and during.
@SH DMD nope trump refused to give all documents back
@colton the affidavit shouldn’t release names to the public
@SH DMD good luck reasoning with these people—they are the top of the TDS mountain on this comment section.I come here to laugh and SMH at how much lefty hate there is.
So, he and his lawyers went through this paperwork before sending back some of it? If that is the case he knew what he had and wanted to keep from the US Government. He should be charged.
@Rough Habit No one is the “expert”….Least of all Donald Trump. Whatever your partisan beliefs may be, be wary of any single man telling you what to think….I will not tell you again…..
@Frederick Welham LOL! Trump would like to be tricky with the federal government….But that’s impossible…He was rather slick when in real estate, but he never quite understood the microscope he was under as president. Every move he made……
This country will never be able to live down the humiliating fact that we actually put that incompetent, self-centered, simpleton into the White House.
*Precise and concise.*
People keep trying to apply logic to Trump’s actions – it’s like arguing with a drunk, won’t work.
A drunk toddler maybe. He’s as impossible to deal with as most 2 year olds.
“In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.”
– Donald Trump, Aug. 2016
Another untruth from the Compulsive Liar!
It didn’t occur to him that that would include himself.
@Sheila Boston Yes
HA HA HA.😂😂😂😂
Ya know it doesn’t really matter “why” he took them. What matters is “It is against the law” period! He has flagrantly broken every rule! Take off the kid gloves, he is not a child even if he acts like one. Actions have consequences; stop making excuses. Justice matters & while you’re at it convict his power grabbing testicleless enablers along with him. Enough already!