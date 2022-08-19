66 comments

  1. It doesn’t matter what Trump thinks he’s entitled to. What matters is America’s system of Government and democratic norms which we know Trump has nothing but contempt for and wants to overturn.

    Reply

  2. What kills me is that we have become desensitized to his lies and narcissism. What I fear is that we will expect it from those who will follow him.

    Reply

  4. “…he treated this all as if it was all about him…” Of course he did, he’s an accomplished Narcissist. It’s what he does…

    Reply

    1. If/when sentenced to prison, trump will soon own all the facilities and inmates. At least, in his own mind ;ø)

      Reply

  5. Charlie Sheen tells this very revealing story about an encounter he had with Trump years ago when in a social setting, Trump comes over to Charlie and presents him with a pair of cufflinks as a wedding gift. Trump boasts about how they are real diamonds in gold. Sometime later Charlie has an appraiser at his home appraising other pieces of jewelry when he asks the woman to appraise the cufflinks. After two seconds the appraiser laughs and tells Charlie, cubic zirconia in pewter.
    Donald Trump is void of any class or sense of integrity. Hollow is the only word I can come up with.

    Reply

    5. Echos my assessment. In 2019 I wrote:
      “To me he always was the accumulation of all stereotypes of Americans walking on two legs: uneducated, incurious, shallow, appearance driven, loud, and vulgar, with an addiction for shiny object, preferably with the price tag still on.”

      Reply

  6. Michael Cohen says the documents were his get out of jail free card that he’d threaten to release them if he ever was headed to jail.

    Reply

  7. Remember the days when an exposed extra marital affair would sink an aspiring political career…..the standards you walk past are the standards you accept

    Reply

    1. Personally, I never cared about whether or not someone cheated on their spouse. I cared whether or not they could do their job. I do understand where you’re coming from though.

      Reply

    2. Gary Hart comes to mind, and these same folks that are following 45 now are the ones that sunk him back in ’88. All the things you said.

      Reply

  9. If I ws found in possession of classified documents I’d be immediately remanded in custody. Enough of this two-faced justice system and lock this criminal up already!

    Reply

    1. @Disgruntled Veteran CNN reporter talked to several W.H. officials they all said Trump is full of it regarding the declassification.

      Reply

  10. As a spy and a traitor, it would be only normal to have secret documents to sell to the highest bidder. What other reason for keeping highly classified documents other than to sell them as he needs the money?

    Reply

    2. @Hillbilly beer dranker Then if he wanted copies, he should have gotten them by Freedom of Information Act. Nobody should have control of the documents outside of the government. And he is not a part of the government right now.

      Reply

  11. What I can’t understand is why all of these supposed “adults” around him allowed this to go on. The first time he tore up an official document he should have been removed from office.
    Well at least the child got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.
    To the woodshed…

    Reply

    1. @ARCSTREAMS you talking about the copy she and dozens of other people were given? Is it illegal to tear up a copy? Lol

      Reply

    2. @JordonPumpin Do you even know what an opinion is? “I do not think that word means what you think it does….”

      Reply

  12. Showing off classified docs that could jeopardize our national security is totally irresponsible especially if it is done by our president who is supposed to protect us from enemies both foreign and domestic.

    Reply

    3. Did this truly happen? I have not seen any evidence of that yet…
      Is there any proof yet that he was showing off classified documents? If so let me know please

      Reply

  13. 15 boxes originally taken, plus 12 in the lawful search last week – all of documents of a classified nature kept by a guy that notoriously doesn’t read 🤔 I’m not buying it. The point however is not really why he took them, but it’s that he took them illegally, even after being told on many occasions not to, didn’t comply with subpoenas to have them returned, and may have had staffers move them around to prevent them being retrieved. A person with no regard for the law, or the nature of top secret information cannot be allowed near such information ever again

    Reply

  14. It still blows my mind that Trump keeps spitting in the face of the justice department, and they appear too scared to do anything about it. Depressing.

    Reply

    1. @T JIZZLE Do you realize you just used there and their incorrectly within the same context, trying to describe “they are”? Not only is your statement incorrect, you’re not even using proper English.

      Reply

  15. They begged him for those documents back, he refused. After they finally forcefully took them, he announces he was raided illegally, potentially sparking more violence. He should be in jail now for hoarding nuclear documents. People are arrested all the time and held until charged or up to trial and during.

    Reply

    3. @SH DMD good luck reasoning with these people—they are the top of the TDS mountain on this comment section.I come here to laugh and SMH at how much lefty hate there is.

      Reply

  16. So, he and his lawyers went through this paperwork before sending back some of it? If that is the case he knew what he had and wanted to keep from the US Government. He should be charged.

    Reply

    1. @Rough Habit No one is the “expert”….Least of all Donald Trump. Whatever your partisan beliefs may be, be wary of any single man telling you what to think….I will not tell you again…..

      Reply

    2. @Frederick Welham LOL! Trump would like to be tricky with the federal government….But that’s impossible…He was rather slick when in real estate, but he never quite understood the microscope he was under as president. Every move he made……

      Reply

  17. This country will never be able to live down the humiliating fact that we actually put that incompetent, self-centered, simpleton into the White House.

    Reply

  19. “In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.”
    – Donald Trump, Aug. 2016

    Reply

  20. Ya know it doesn’t really matter “why” he took them. What matters is “It is against the law” period! He has flagrantly broken every rule! Take off the kid gloves, he is not a child even if he acts like one. Actions have consequences; stop making excuses. Justice matters & while you’re at it convict his power grabbing testicleless enablers along with him. Enough already!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.