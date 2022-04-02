Recent Post
- ‘He was proud to be a Capitol police officer’: Wife of slain officer speaks out
- ‘A broken immigration system’: Homeland security secretary defends ending Title 42
- Amanpour asks top Ukrainian official about strike in Russia. See his answer
- Russia accuses Ukraine of helicopter strike in Russian territory
- Biden says ‘Americans are back to work’ after jobless rate hits new pandemic low
40 comments
Yes, you can see his light even in pictures, so sorry Shannon and all those who loved this precious soul, may you be supported by those who surround you. RIP Billy Evans
a tragedy, hopefully his service will bring the nation back to reality some…
This breaks my heart for the loss his family has to endure 💔
@Dr. Wolf Star oh and I’ll be heartbroken over whatever the hell I want.
So Sad RIP, very unfortunate by a very sick Person.
Two years from retirement. RIP brother. UPTP 618
Wow this is incredible. Shoutout to Billy Evans RIP 🙏🏾 🕊 THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE
I hope his wife and kids grow knowing how honored how Americans feel grateful for his service and ultimate sacrifice
@Suzy Q Thank you for being normal.
Seems lately life has been taken for granted, and the word gracious is deteriorating.
I know this has nothing to do with Jan 6 Th , but after the way those police officer’s were treated by the GOP when 2 or 3 of them committed suicide really makes me physically ill ! They do not deserve protection when they called that day “TOURISTS ” and this poor man is just another victim protecting people that do not deserve protection, poor lady , God Bless, RIP….
I’m not American but why would police officers commit suicide because of Jan 6. Does it ever enter your heads that something about that is wrong.
@Millie Me Its when they can’t handle thr trauma related to a situation. They end up with PTSD and other issues and its messed up because they were doing their job. Paramedics, police officers, firemen, docs,nurses etc are at increased risk of suicide after a huge event like this even when the situation turns out positively. Its heartbreaking
@#FREETHINKER Amethyst Heart
If that was the case then why was his wife not give a CNN interview.?
Oh wait I remember at that time they were too busy saying he was killed in the capital.
Wait, what, i thought they want to defund them ??
I am crying my eyes out! Bless her and her children 🙏🏼 And thanks for his department to come and help her manage their lives now!
Donald Trump and his fan’s cant stop thinking about Hillary Clinton, it’s like she’s the one that got away and they cant quit her🇺🇸
@Sun Dial
Donald Trump and his fan’s cant stop thinking about Hillary Clinton, it’s like she’s the one that got away and they cant quit her
@Sun Dial
Donald Trump and his fan’s cant stop thinking about Hillary Clinton, it’s like she’s the one that got away and they cant quit her
At least we have the Biden administration. They are competent and also have America’s best interest close to their heart.
@Joe Anderson its bait my guy… just stop
Israel First bro
@Joe Anderson
And it’s amazing what a scalp reduction, blonde hair dye, makeup and tan cream do to Donald Trump’s appearance😆
😂😂😂😂😂
Rest easy, Ofc. Evans. We are grateful.
For what, exactly? A bullsht lie being told?
@Mark Ashli Babbitt isn’t resting easy, in fact she is sizzling where she is at, and for what?
“Call on the Lord in the day of trouble,
and he will deliver you”
-Psalm 50: 15
It hasn’t worked for humanity so far, has it, little buddy?!
@John Goldsworthy lol 😂
My heart goes out to this woman, her kids and his department. May god bless them all and keep them safe.
My heart goes out to Trump
@William Wang this was a Muslim man attacking the capital. Not Jan 6. Dingus
@Ryan E.Smith What’s religion got to do with this?? So you’re saying the Insurrectionists only comprised Christians??
@Cardin Brooks, well said, but i think it may have gone right over his head, making it a probable waste of time on Your part, but at least You tried…
God Bless the family & friends
Thank you 🙏🏼
This is very sad and really heartbreaking😞🙏
Oh I remember this when that unarmed female veteran was murdered
Jesus plz strengthen this family!!!
It kinda irritates me to hear that the people that this man was PROTECTING WITH HIS LIFE WAS “ALLOWED” TO HAVE HIS CASKET SIT IN THE ROTUNDA..It’s like wow you people don’t do anything more than rip off the Americans but this mans job, protecting all of you, and never knowing when his last day of duty would be which was tragically cut short… But his casket was allowed..wow
This man and the entire crew deserves way more…R.I.P TO THIS UNFORGETTABLE OFFICER AND CONDOLENCES TO HIS FAMILY
My condolences to the wife and his children.
But this cop wasn’t slain. He was in bad health unable to cope with the stress of his job.