64 comments

    3. Wasn’t it the treacherous, treasonous, convicted (but pardoned) Steve Bannon who said so brazenly “we will burn it all down”and that’s what these damn Republicans get for hiding in the bushes, while the corrupt Trump did his dirty deeds in office, they covered for they lied for him and now they don’t know what to do with him, and no doubt Trump will use the same playbook, he will burn down the Republican party if he does not get his way, perhaps, just perhaps there might be a way out for the Republicans (and you know what Trump loves more than power MONEY) perhaps they can quietly pay him off!

      Reply

    4. Go look at his astrological chart on Astrodienst some time, and the explanation for his behavior is right there.

      Reply

  3. “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed… and we will deserve it” – Lady G, 2016

    Reply

    1. @Suun Diial Republicans don’t believe in polls, remember? It’s because they figured out they are basically science and they hate science.

      Reply

    3. Trump does nothing but divide and cause hate. It’s really terrible for the country. Saying things like he believes Putin over US security services us just despicable. He’s a traitor. Weird Lady G backs him since he knows russia and Putin hate Americans, all Americans. MAGA are just his useful morons. He uses the easily conned and gullible. It’s all about sowing division.

      Reply

    4. @Suun Diial Yes Trump should be president. He deserves it. As he always says, without him we’d never have got the covid vaccine. He saved millions of lives, I’ll always be thankful trump helped so many millions to get vaccinated ❤🇺🇸

      Reply

    5. Unfortunately Trump hasn’t only been tearing the GOP apart, he has also been tearing the country apart.

      Reply

  6. Dems: Who can cancel the red wave?
    IQ45: Me!
    Dems: Who can give us the White House?
    IQ45: Me!
    Dems: Let’s make him the centre figure again!
    IQ45: Yes, sir!

    Reply

  9. Lindsay Graham: “I’m for donald trump because I know he has something on me I don’t want revealed.”

    Reply

    1. @John Brattan Ah, gee. It’s so easy to attempt to discredit an idea vaguely with four words (or six, if you include my name). Consider that if the facts had been revealed, everyone would know, right?

      Some commentators have noticed Graham shifting in a short timeframe several years ago from “if we elect trump, we’ll get what we deserve” (or whatever the exact words are) to Graham being an unquestioning trump supporter and toadie.

      Some think that Graham is gay (albeit possibly not “practicing”). Not that that’s shameful, but he appears to be deeply conservative (as much as “conservative” means contemporaneously), ah, but in a party which takes a strong position against gay rights, a party in which Graham wants to maintain his position. Possibly, Graham feels some shame about that. A speculation is that trump has compromising information on Graham and threatens to reveal it.

      In fairness to your skepticism, it’s possible that trump has only partial information about Graham, only claims to have some information, or doesn’t but still threatens to make politically damaging insinuations.

      Like I’ve said already there’s (1) the abrupt shift in Graham’s support for trump, and (2) that if it had been revealed I and everyone else would know the specifics, right?

      Reply

    2. @David Jordan I read as far as “it’s so easy to attempt” and read no further. Your warning lights are all lit up.

      Reply

    4. @David Jordan common knowledge in Washington that Lindsey Graham is gay. Nothing wrong with that of course, but he would never get re-elected in SC if it was made public.

      Reply

    5. Trump does nothing but divide and cause hate. It’s really terrible for the country. Saying things like he believes Putin over US security services is just despicable. He’s a traitor. Weird Lady G backs him since he knows russia and Putin hate Americans, all Americans. MAGA are just his useful morons. He uses the easily conned and gullible. It’s all about sowing division.

      Reply

  10. seems obvious, he only ran for two reasons, to further slow down Garland (if that’s possible), and to grift off his gullible worshipers. I don’t think it’s any more complicated or strategic.

    Reply

    1. Alina Habba is Janice on Friends. Do you want her for vice president or would you prefer methy Sarah Palin’s screech?

      Reply

    2. @Pete Hoover Sarah Palin lost two elections in Alaska last year. Two! To a Democrat. For a long held Republican seat. Sad.

      Reply

    3. @Jewdy I am just imagining the Boebert-Greene bathroom catfight with those two shouting at each other!
      Now I need to think of a comforting image: Rod InHandis, Rod InHandis, Rod InHandis.

      Reply

    4. It must be endless wars, illegals overtaking our country, and inflation destroying the middle class. That’s what u want right??

      Reply

    5. @Jonathan Goodell no one wants Republicans to start another war and get mad when a democrat pulls out. That is just stupid.

      Reply

    1. Yes, Lindsey (read my lips) Graham will let the next president decide who will be the next supreme Court nominee, we see how that worked out, politics is a corrupt and funny business, I guess you could say some stick their finger in the air to see which way the wind is blowing, yet others are like that fish we caught dropped it in the boat and watch it flop around that’s Lindsey Graham!

      Reply

    2. Trump does nothing but divide and cause hate. It’s really terrible for the country. Saying things like he believes Putin over US security services is just despicable. He’s a traitor. Weird Lady G backs him since he knows russia and Putin hate Americans, all Americans. MAGA are just his useful morons. He uses the easily conned and gullible. It’s all about sowing division.

      Reply

  14. I still can’t believe that someone who incited the insurrection can still run for office. He should be behind bars already!

    Reply

  15. I’m embarrassed to even say he was a president how could anyone want him to run again the way he has acted and still acting what a disgrace

    Reply

  16. The phrase “ personal grievances” is already a problem. It’s not about him; it’s about OUR UNITED STATES. That’s the point he can’t seem to get or move past.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.