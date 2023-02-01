Hear Lindsey Graham’s message to Trump’s 2024 GOP challengers February 1, 2023 64 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
64 comments
You don’t like what you hear from Lindsey Graham wait five minutes.
He is a Zionist puppet.
Time for s change of panties,Lindsey.
“ Trump will take the party down with him “
Lindsay Graham
@Kathy Rama Ms. Lindsay only goes down in airport bathroom stalls.
Lindsay and Romney love to lose to Communist dogs.
Wasn’t it the treacherous, treasonous, convicted (but pardoned) Steve Bannon who said so brazenly “we will burn it all down”and that’s what these damn Republicans get for hiding in the bushes, while the corrupt Trump did his dirty deeds in office, they covered for they lied for him and now they don’t know what to do with him, and no doubt Trump will use the same playbook, he will burn down the Republican party if he does not get his way, perhaps, just perhaps there might be a way out for the Republicans (and you know what Trump loves more than power MONEY) perhaps they can quietly pay him off!
Go look at his astrological chart on Astrodienst some time, and the explanation for his behavior is right there.
Good riddance!
“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed… and we will deserve it” – Lady G, 2016
@Suun Diial Republicans don’t believe in polls, remember? It’s because they figured out they are basically science and they hate science.
Looks like it’s getting STORMY tRUMP!
Trump does nothing but divide and cause hate. It’s really terrible for the country. Saying things like he believes Putin over US security services us just despicable. He’s a traitor. Weird Lady G backs him since he knows russia and Putin hate Americans, all Americans. MAGA are just his useful morons. He uses the easily conned and gullible. It’s all about sowing division.
@Suun Diial Yes Trump should be president. He deserves it. As he always says, without him we’d never have got the covid vaccine. He saved millions of lives, I’ll always be thankful trump helped so many millions to get vaccinated ❤🇺🇸
He is the best thing that happened to you,buddy.
I seriously can’t believe Lindsey Graham won his reelection.
Because he likes the color pink
Kevin G Man. Why? Graham comes from SC. Do you understand?
After Con Artist, Atheist Trump’s winning in 2016, I’ll believe anything that happens today.
The hardcore racists won’t give up on retrumplikkkans!
Trust me it was easy for him being in south Carolina no problem.
Let the GOP tear itself apart, they’re already making the 2024 democratic victory even easier.
2024. Ha! 2994? That would be something.
@Reg U true.
Yeh that would a great thing for the country….
Looks like it’s getting STORMY tRUMP!
Unfortunately Trump hasn’t only been tearing the GOP apart, he has also been tearing the country apart.
Dems: Who can cancel the red wave?
IQ45: Me!
Dems: Who can give us the White House?
IQ45: Me!
Dems: Let’s make him the centre figure again!
IQ45: Yes, sir!
Trump is stuck in the past precisely as an Alzheimer’s patient is.
Yes, listen to Lindsey. He vouched for Herschel.
I do so want to hear Herschel Walker say Dumold Trump is fighting for the numb nation with Rod InHandis!
Lindsay Graham: “I’m for donald trump because I know he has something on me I don’t want revealed.”
@John Brattan Ah, gee. It’s so easy to attempt to discredit an idea vaguely with four words (or six, if you include my name). Consider that if the facts had been revealed, everyone would know, right?
Some commentators have noticed Graham shifting in a short timeframe several years ago from “if we elect trump, we’ll get what we deserve” (or whatever the exact words are) to Graham being an unquestioning trump supporter and toadie.
Some think that Graham is gay (albeit possibly not “practicing”). Not that that’s shameful, but he appears to be deeply conservative (as much as “conservative” means contemporaneously), ah, but in a party which takes a strong position against gay rights, a party in which Graham wants to maintain his position. Possibly, Graham feels some shame about that. A speculation is that trump has compromising information on Graham and threatens to reveal it.
In fairness to your skepticism, it’s possible that trump has only partial information about Graham, only claims to have some information, or doesn’t but still threatens to make politically damaging insinuations.
Like I’ve said already there’s (1) the abrupt shift in Graham’s support for trump, and (2) that if it had been revealed I and everyone else would know the specifics, right?
@David Jordan I read as far as “it’s so easy to attempt” and read no further. Your warning lights are all lit up.
I think we all know what trump has on Miss Lindsey.
@David Jordan common knowledge in Washington that Lindsey Graham is gay. Nothing wrong with that of course, but he would never get re-elected in SC if it was made public.
Trump does nothing but divide and cause hate. It’s really terrible for the country. Saying things like he believes Putin over US security services is just despicable. He’s a traitor. Weird Lady G backs him since he knows russia and Putin hate Americans, all Americans. MAGA are just his useful morons. He uses the easily conned and gullible. It’s all about sowing division.
seems obvious, he only ran for two reasons, to further slow down Garland (if that’s possible), and to grift off his gullible worshipers. I don’t think it’s any more complicated or strategic.
except when you throw in Putin, Orban, Bolsonaro and God only knows who else.
Third to pardon himself of any crimes..
Listening to him whine about his self is not what I want to go through for four years again.
Alina Habba is Janice on Friends. Do you want her for vice president or would you prefer methy Sarah Palin’s screech?
@Pete Hoover Sarah Palin lost two elections in Alaska last year. Two! To a Democrat. For a long held Republican seat. Sad.
@Jewdy I am just imagining the Boebert-Greene bathroom catfight with those two shouting at each other!
Now I need to think of a comforting image: Rod InHandis, Rod InHandis, Rod InHandis.
It must be endless wars, illegals overtaking our country, and inflation destroying the middle class. That’s what u want right??
@Jonathan Goodell no one wants Republicans to start another war and get mad when a democrat pulls out. That is just stupid.
Lindsey Graham telling someone is in the past is pure comedy.
Yes, Lindsey (read my lips) Graham will let the next president decide who will be the next supreme Court nominee, we see how that worked out, politics is a corrupt and funny business, I guess you could say some stick their finger in the air to see which way the wind is blowing, yet others are like that fish we caught dropped it in the boat and watch it flop around that’s Lindsey Graham!
Trump does nothing but divide and cause hate. It’s really terrible for the country. Saying things like he believes Putin over US security services is just despicable. He’s a traitor. Weird Lady G backs him since he knows russia and Putin hate Americans, all Americans. MAGA are just his useful morons. He uses the easily conned and gullible. It’s all about sowing division.
He’s betting on Trump because Lindsey might need a pardon
LOCK UP FAUCI 4 crimes against humanity
Pardons don’t apply if one is an accessory to the crimes of the person pardoning them for said crime.
Trump will be in no position to pardon anyone.
I still can’t believe that someone who incited the insurrection can still run for office. He should be behind bars already!
This is how Banana RepubliQs operate.
Because that’s just your worthless opinion and not fact.
I’m embarrassed to even say he was a president how could anyone want him to run again the way he has acted and still acting what a disgrace
And frankly it’s a disgrace. 😆
The phrase “ personal grievances” is already a problem. It’s not about him; it’s about OUR UNITED STATES. That’s the point he can’t seem to get or move past.
WE NEED TERM LIMITS!!! Our population is dynamic, and our representation should be as well.
That would involve congress voting to make that happen, so it will never happen.
Poor Lindsay… she clearly lost her ways. Bless her heart
“I’m for Donald Trump, because I am a spineless sycophant.”
Lindsay Graham-2023
“Restore election inegrity.” That sure counts you out. “I need to find 11,780 votes”