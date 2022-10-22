Hear SE Cupp’s new name for MAGA Republicans October 22, 2022 48 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
I just picked up my ballot at the post office, read the enclosed non-partisan voters guide, filled it out in the comfort of my home, and dropped it off at a ballot box at 6am on Sat. Thank you, Great State of Washington.
@Seymour Butts dictionary com is not a “bastion of right wing values”. They simply did not change their definitions since long before Trump. It’s called integrity.
As you said “not much different” however indisputably different. People are changing definitions to fit their political agenda and it’s all negative towards the right. Who do you think is changing the definitions?
@Ellis I haven’t lied about anything. Do you have google and do you know how to use it?
Thank you SE for speaking so fearlessly, and calling it by its name.
@Collin Samatas she’s a democrat that says democrat things. She (and CNN) only calls herself conservative as a communication ploy. It’s disingenuous and far from fearless.
@Stan Wilson that’s just silly
I’m not a Conservative, but I like S.E. Cupp. Most of the time, I agree with her, mainly because she has a common sense approach to politics. Too bad there aren’t more like her.
@Glen Burrows Exactly what was cowardly about my comment? By the way, I’m not “Conservative” either
That’s what I said.Pay attention.Take your aderall.
Our Democracy has become a tangled mess. We need a new common ideology, less materialism, more common good, a respect for free discourse, fact-based discovery, long-term investments & thinking, something has to be done about the for-profit hate-cycle of misinformation, and we need to fix something about our election process because we’re not exactly getting the best America has too offer. And we need to do it soon.
Very well put! I agree!
@Scahoni Democratic Republic. And the words for things mean nothing if you don’t respect them.
@Lori Nelson .. Fair enough .. thank you Lori .
Perfectly said S.E. Cupp. Perfect.
Yup
@PSNDragon618 😂
@Mot Kaou
My parents were life long Republicans. My father fought in Europe in WWII, my mother was active on the home front. Years later, my parents and I were discussing politics and exchanging views and I mentioned that I was planning on voting in an upcoming election. My parents informed me that they no longer voted. I was truly amazed. They had always been active in politics at a number of levels. When I asked why they told me that “the Republican Party no longer represents the values that WWII was fought to protect”. This was in the mid-1990’s. Food for thought.
@Christopher Stuart no that is what happened to my health insurance . another failed democrat policy lib
@Kathy D are you sure lib
@paul herring i am sure wyoming thinks the same. showed you libs how democracy works
Abe couldn’t have said it better. Right on the button. Speak up more real conservatives.
I wish they better understood what marriage has been “for thousands of years” but it hasn’t been monogamy, it hasn’t been equality, and it hasn’t allowed for no-fault divorces.
It’s scumbags all the way up, and scumbags all the way down, in Tha Fayld Staytz o’Merika.
@Dan Wallach right on Dan 👍
@Chris Davies aren’t you glad we made the internet for you to spew nonsense?
For hundreds if not thousands of years marriage was more or less a business arrangement between two families
(or in the case of royals between two kingdoms)
in which the bride and groom had little or no say.
Does the MAGA crowd understand that when they say they
only want traditional marriage that business relationship
marriage is what is real traditional marriage?
conservative = conserving a system where all money goes and stays at the top …conservative … this has always been the true definition
In only the most academic and professional of circles, I hear people use the term “MAGAts” because of all the brain worms and what not.
Oh! I thought it was combining “MAGA” with “hat” because of the red baseball caps (and perhaps a reference to tinfoil hats). But a pun on the word maggot works too.
The accidental “election” of the Petulant Putz in 2016 was a huge humiliation for a once great nation. The chaos and confusion that he fuelled after he lost the 2020 election is another embarrassment. When will this idiocy be halted?
RIP John McCain, a TRUE American who, when the VC wanted to release him from prison, refused to go unless other soldiers were released too.
@NETLinna Entertainment bye.
A great Hero
Thank you SE. You and Liz Chaney seem to be quite few and far between in the Republican party. The MAGA Republicans are running the show and it is so very scary.
I disagree with S.E. Cupp on a lot of stuff. But I can imagine being able to talk to her. Which means I could probably work with her. We need more S.E. Cupps.
MAGA Republicans have only two principals, strength and power. They admire ruthlessness and violence care nothing about right or wrong except as it supports their own belief that “not only do the strong survive, but they alone should survive.” They now regard compassion as weakness, truth as a synonym for opposing what they want, morality as irrelevant, religion as the means to justify power rather than to bring about peace and the purpose of human life as domination by people like themselves. Some call this “fascist.” I’m going to go with the more traditional term of “satanic.”
It’s too bad your remarks haven’t reached more PEOPLE… I think you’ve defined the GQP MAGATS AGENDA PERFECTLY…
I am a democrat and believe in our constitution and the rule of law. I agree completely with S. E. Cup! And respect actual conservatives. Not FASCISTS!
Thank you, Miss Cupp, for taking the time to explain where you stand.
I know, that I am, democratic, liberal and conservative at the same time depending on the subject. That is where I am growing up. I hope, everyone can find a space to grow. However, you, observe, exist and vote in your community.
The Constitution, is a living and breathing document, so should we all.
Most of the big problems we have for a while in the political area, and other areas as well, is the “BELIEVE” factor. Opinion not based in any fact has replaced THINKING and INFORMED DECISIONS. Fascism and populist rhetoric found excellent breading grounds in this environment.
As long as “He who attempted to upend Democracy” has a stranglehold on the Party, it should carry his name.
I’ve never agreed with so called “Conservatism” but I can actually agree with this monologue.