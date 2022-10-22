Support for Ukraine is shifting among Republicans October 22, 2022 61 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
61 comments
it’s better for them to fight over there, than it would be to fight them here.
when are you leaving?
@PZ20JacobCouttsRogue Do you really think a president has no idea on what the implications of war are? In particular, a president who is IN THE MIDDLE OF WAR ?? That makes no sense.
For one it is so easy for a politician in Washington to say that America is giving too much aid to Ukraine when the international community including the United States encouraged long years ago to give up it’s nuclear weapons and promise to help Ukraine to defend itself so every politician in Washington that feels that way they should know the truth and continue doing their job in aiding Ukraine
Agree in principle, but not in the specific; the Budapest Memorandum (which is the treaty you reference) doesn’t guarantee defense of Ukraine, unless there is a nuclear attack. (Which, incidentally, is why Putin talking about “tactical nukes” is really setting his foot in it- sure, the Russian Federation obviously is not honoring the treaty, but the other signatories- yeah, they remember.)
@SD Clown, Ukraine was the part of Soviet Union and invested and built nuclear weapons. With same logic, russia is also not soviet union. Why than to move nucs to russia? Yes, probably ukraine could not afford maintenance if strategic nuces but no problem with tactical.
@dwp912 To protect Ukraine from nuclear aggression (not aggression by a nuclear power), and to individually respect Ukraine’s sovereignty. Now obvs, the Russian Federation, who was a signatory to the treaty, is in violation of it. The US & UK, (and via separate statements, France and China), agree to respect the sovereignty of Ukraine- and to respond in the event of a nuclear attack.
4. The Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America reaffirm their commitment to seek immediate United Nations Security Council action to provide assistance to Ukraine, as a non-nuclear-weapon State party to the Treaty on the Non- Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, if Ukraine should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used;
5. The Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America reaffirm, in the case of Ukraine, their commitment not to use nuclear weapons against any non-nuclearweapon State party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, except in the case of an attack on themselves, their territories or dependent territories, their armed forces, or their allies, by such a State in association or alliance with a nuclear-weapon State;
My fathers grandparents came from both Ukraine and Russia. As an American whos heritage is from these two lands I understand what freedom is but i also think that many Americans do not understand that freedom comes with cost. We did not win our independence alone we had help help from countries like France, the Netherlands and other powers be it because their interest and it was not cheap for them.
That said Ukraine needs our support they are proving capable and if they win Putin falls and it will force Russia to start thinking in terms of international cooperation and might lead to democracy in Russia. Which is in the long term security and financial interest of the united states its allies Ukraine and Russia in the end.
We should be thinking about the next 50 years when comes to this not the next six months.
Slava Ukraine
God Bless America
@OMAelite OK, if no one acts because Putin has threatened the use of nuclear weapons, we might as well close all our bases and send the soldiers home.
If Putin does use those nuclear weapons, my guess is NATO will obliterate Russia before Putin can say, “nazdarovia!” My guess is also that Putin’s generals and government officials won’t let him. Maybe he’ll just fall out of a window.
@Bitcoin Anarchist Whatever. Good-bye, bore.
@Daniel baker absolutely
@Colorad Vladbots, evidently, “”give a damn.”
I stand with Ukraine.
@Fish Lives Matter Hope it isnt a Russian helmet and a paintball mask lol 🤡
I stand against corruption in our government, which is the only reason we are aidng Ukraine..
Iraq wasn’t our fight either. We didn’t mind blowing 6T for a lie.
You Didn’t Complete your sentence.
*On Social Media* 🤣
If they lose on the ground in Ukraine expect Putin to continue on to Estonia, Poland, Moldova. Once NATO is involved Russia will be annihilated on a conventional battle field which then opens up the possibility of the unthinkable (nukes). Don’t be shortsighted continue to support Ukraine is a matter of national/global security.
“The appeaser is the one who feeds the crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.”
— Winston Churchill
@TyrannyWatch Cope. More money will be send.
Like the GOP says “nobody likes a winner”!
Then they should support Ukraine. Ukrainian are not seeking to become a winner, but simply to re-take their own territory back.
They’re right , look at the hatred for Russia
Keep support for Ukraine.
Yes On Social Media
@Kakashi USA Won’t Stop Supporting Ukraine and Taiwan *UNTIL THESE COUNTRIES ARE COMPLETELY DESTROYED* .. 🤣🤣🤣
Send Biden voters to the front line
@based zeus you go over and fight for your boy
Thank you very much for the provided support 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸
Every Russian foot that has stepped in Ukraine will never take another step again , Glory to Ukraine
@ryngrd1, “In 1939-1941, Russia was on Hitler’s side.” Yep, that’s how it goes with autocrats. There can be only one!
@Yuriy Seliuk yeah or maybe 30 seconds if they use nuke
Slava Ukraini!
🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦
Im a Ukrainian, my whole family is in Ukraine and I know Ukraine would not be able to fight with out the help. I hope with all my heart this will not change. I know Ukraine will not stop fighting no matter what.
@Jansen
So if it’s up to Ukraine, why haven’t they joined NATO???
Russia???
Lol
Slava Ukraine!
I have your back! You have my respect.
You have my love and prayers.. Everyday I pray for all Ukrainians ❤❤❤
Well, I’m a staunch Republican, but if they mess with aid to Ukraine, Social Security, and the environment they can forget it. There is too much at play already with the economy, and we do not need to add additional factors to stress everyone. All I hear Republicans tell me is what they are going to cut. I have been waiting for years for them to actually deliver something for me. Not cut it.
You’re definitely NOT a Republican if those are your concerns 😅
@M W I am staunchly not Republican, but to be fair I don’t like or identify with any party. However, I will join with anybody who understands the importance of winning in Ukraine and not afraid to be uncomfortable to make it happen. I will gladly pay more in taxes, gas, and in general overall to see to it that Russia loses.
It’s pretty simple, really. Do the people want a world where they may ask for a permission to bow down to Vladimir Putin or do they want freedom? I don’t wear a tie, but I say let’s hang on to those blue and yellow ties till we get where we have to get.
Practice putting USA in place of Vladimir Putin and ask the world if they got freedom
If the US doesn’t continue to support Ukraine to achieve a victory for Ukraine and democracy then the US will find itself facing off against a confident China over Taiwan. If the US backtracks too far in its support for Ukraine resulting in a win for Russia, then it may find it’s Euro allies less than enthusiastic to support the US in any conflict with China.
@Hunter&Gatherer that’s not the case if ukraine or the US doesn’t stop Russia they will continue.
Amén, geopolítics is about the long game, 4d chess. The age of isolation is over.
@kurt winslow sort of highlighted the whole problem with conservative thinking. You still “us and them” everything. There’s this strange “liberals are left” that y’all do. The left and right line is a question: is capitalism good?
Both liberals and conservatives say yes. There’s at least an entire 50% of the total human population that says no.
Sort of why everyone says you don’t think rationally. Your start point is missing half the data. The odds of getting a correct understanding when you willing miss half the information is basically zero.
support for Ukraine must continue and increase, Russia has now become week. alternative is unthinkable.
500 trillion to mil.indust.complex instead of civilians to be exact.
@Cody Mix wow you really have no idea do you its not 500 trillion and its not given to them its SOLD to them .
@Adrian Sheldon thats cool. Ukraine has trillions and billions of dollars to pay america. That’s why their on the news begging for help every other day.
Ongoing support does indeed have a cost, but so would withdrawal of same and ultimately it’s pretty well certain the latter will cost more.
Places like China are seeing from afar what the consequences of pissing off the US look like – if they see the US doesn’t see the job through to the end it will embolden them.
The US loves freedom but also knows freedom isn’t free.
The matter of a nation’s sovereignty must NEVER be reduced to a local referendum. The map, the land owning, the family spreading, commercial matters, and more, are a national concern, therefore, can only, if so is decided, be changed through a nation wide consultation.
That’s not entirely true. People should be able to self-determine, but the process has to be clearly articulated, mutually agreed, and extremely clear. If every effort to accommodate grievances fails, then separation is a difficult but legitimate option. I speak from experience, having watched that process unfold with Quebec several times. As luck would have it, they remain a vital and valued part of Canada.
I hope we continue to support Ukraine until it’s over. If we stop now, all of our efforts will have been wasted. Now more than ever we all have to do our part.
Russia ain’t losing amigo.
It’s already wasted money.
I hope he is right too about that last assessment. The long term economical burden of allowing Putin get away with a minor victory is possibly hundreds of times more than Pushing him out of Ukraine completely.
Ukraine is not as front of mind as earlier, which is natural as time goes on, but support is still (and should be) overwhelming!!
Ukraine must and will win and the west will support them in their efforts.
😂😂😂
“We lost nothing.”
“Also, I declare mobilisation.”
—Vladolf Pootler
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube