Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin March 21, 2023 59 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
59 comments
They later found the citizens they interviewed in an unmarked grave.
omg!! lol
@Thee Oarsman 😂
an unmarked grave in Kamloops?
@Johnathan Sanders are you over 60 years old or smthn? 🧓🙆🏾♂️
@Mickey Webb Jeff and I have the same thing in mind and so do you: The burial of truth happened over 60 years ago in Kamloops.
This meeting was made possible by the world renowned international peace broker George Santos
and the soon to be indicted trump, lol
Lol
@Christopher Omoifo Chris, what a cheap shot.
The enemy of my enemy is my friend….
Still my enemy
@jimbo43 O’hara Speaking with Zelensky is like talking with the child of a parent. It doesnt make sense. He doesnt decide ANYTHING. He has zero power.
@Defort unfortunately the parent is a war monger
The real content starts at about 1:49 and ends at about 2:47. The rest is either filler or unrelated to the title of the post. I hate news posts like that.
You’re a legend.
CNN always does that. 80% comments that we don’t need and the rest what title says. Classical manipulation.
I used to think everybody went broke during the Great Depression and other major crashes but they didn’t… Some made millions, I also thought everybody went out of business during these times but they didn’t, some went into business, there’s always depression/recession for some people and there’s always a good time for others, it’s all about perspective.
Well if isn’t that the hard truth…this investment-adviser that guides you must really on to something…who is he?
It’s a She actually, Christine Blake Mckale I initially came across her on a CNBC news report then on smartadvisors and I decided to hit her up. Best decision I made to stay afloat 2020.
Thanks for the contributions, I just skimmed through Christine’s Ruth webpage, interesting stuff, wrote her an email.
YUP GENIUS YOU ARE CORRECT. ALL DEPENDS ON WHICH SIDE OF PERSPECTIVE YOU END UP ON. LMAO AT YOU
Many people including my grandparents suffered during the depression. How many lost jobs, couldn’t pay rent or mortgage during the recessions that republicans are responsible for. Remember trump shut down the government when he didn’t get his way. Not one Government Employee received a paycheck during that time. I give Democrats a lot of credit for getting us out of a republicans inflicted recession. President Obama inherited a massive recession when he was elected. Despite that he managed to reduce the deficit , then republicans came to power and pissed it away including their tax scam that added trillions to our deficit. President Clinton left a surplus which republicans pissed away again. See the pattern. The only time republicans are concerned about the deficit is when Democrats are in office. What hypocrites republicans are. What have they done to benefit the American citizens? Nothing
Well I guess it is a good match but only one side is getting flushed so you guys better figure out which side you’re gonna live on saying the 2 were standing shoulder to shoulder against America’s increasingly open
Open what? You didn’t finish your sentence
Associating with bullies, bullying leads to wrong. Dating with graduates. Graduates take them to find results.
welcome to america.
Lol.. “The meeting of two friends”. I am sure one will not hesitate to end the other given the opportunity. For now, one is being used and the other is taking advantage.
Backstabbers… not friends
US & EU
@remixsparten98 he has likes you do not 😅😂
Lol now give a name and description to Ukraine-USA relationship, please.
Wopens for women.
The dynamic duo strikes again.
the caped crusaders 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Kings are back! And slaves too…
Calling Putin a “tough guy” sounds like a snow job. They should get a room.
@It’s Today Putin he’s a gentleman and when you’re a gentleman people comes to you..
Lmao imagine going all the way to Beijing, the heart of China, to do interviews and then conducting them in some random detached 1900s alleyway instead of in the actual city lol. And with all due respect to the elders interviewed, but it would be more insightful to ask educated and young professionals in the city instead of random shoemakers and grandmas regarding their insights on such a complex issue.
93% of China is over 35 🤣🤣🤣 Who do you want them to interview, the minority or the majority?
@MRMAN 804 damn 93%! They must have ran-out of dogs to eat, poor kids.
@greenbeanz5914 Not cool. But yeah, that is what happens when population control goes wrong.
What’s great about Xi’s peace proposal. Is it emphasizes respecting sovereignty and borders.
Can you imagine the relief in Taiwan!!
Even possibly Tibet, and Xinjiang.
And not calling an invasion as it is …
Little Bear and Pooh Bear forming their own little playgroup because they don’t like the mean things being said about them
Sour grapes ? 😂😂😂😂😂
I wish I knew Chinese so I could actually know what is being interpreted.
i know Chinese，but i just know a little English
It’s actually not as hard of a language as you think.. English is harder to learn than mandarin!!..
Ok Ivan!
Whenever I see a dictator is very tense, I don’t know what’s going on, anyway, I know that I’m still far away from being happy.
Chinese citizens: „Another rogue like ours“
3：23 said “….it’s pretty much the only viewpoint that Chinese people can see” Yet on Wei bo （Chinese Twitter）there are Ukrainian and US embassy’s official account which send post to support Ukraine all the time. And on Bilibili (Chinese YouTube) there are many Youtubers who dislike Russian and have many viewers, like 10 thousands+ likes per video……. the most uncomfortable part to me is this asian host’s face when talking about China’s “censored news”, as if she was saying ” keep in mind that these Chinese people lives in a world that is much different with the freedom world that we live, that’s why many of them support Russia, because they are brainwash😢
Who would wanna talk to anyone for 4 hours?
Plenty of milk and cookies..
Insane is such an overused word these days.
@Prison Mike So why did you use it?
I hope this just teaches everyone to be open-minded and that it’s all about perspective, there’s only True and False, there’s no Right or Wrong.
It’s like watching an alternate universe where everyone is inverted, very interesting.
Putin to China: “Hold my poop bag”