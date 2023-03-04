Recent Post
63 comments
How is Trump a free man still?
Y are hating.. please put Biden in Jail first
@Honkin’ Joe Wow, mom jokes. You must have the intelligence of an ant….no that’s insulting an ant.
Is is sad to see how low republicans have descended to.
Trumpian merch: The cloak for the disenfranchised & the ignorant. Buy more, buy more.
In what way?
@SpandexTampon Saner than Republican supporters at least they knew when to call a election as lost
Worlds biggest loser draws the world’s biggest chumps, as the inprisoned proud boys sing, ‘knock him up.’ 🎶
@chad l trump was easy enough to see thru back when he was on his tv show- it was all “i’m god, and you’re not!” but he hooked up with the “conservative religious right”, and by showing up with his free circus in a few key swing states, look what happened!
@craig heberling I AGREE
@M HallWell apparently you enjoy the privileged in society getting to play by rules you cannot. Interesting mentality, it’s a good look.
Jack Smith, get a move on dude…
Time the media started speaking the truth. The future position for Trump is multiple court cases, that eventually will lead to a jail cell!
@ DONKEY Holy crap. Another case of BDS.
@FD TDS IS REAL MY FRIEND.
@DONKEY SO IS BDS MY FRIEND. 😂
It’s hard to watch people embarass themselves and the rest of us worldwide by voting against their own best interests and the health and welfare of their children and grandchildren.
@C Clemen No clue what that means.
An example of voting against one’s self interests is putting John Fetterman in as a Senator for Pennsylvania.
are you talking about voting for Biden just for hating Trump?
@C Clemen 🤣
I heard chairs had to be turned away because there was no people.
@M Hall 🍼
@Marcel Peter Facts hurt your feelings kid.
Cope harder
Shumate, and Hall, both nonhuman bots, please ignore them.
Watching the GOP split in two is so rewarding for this former Republican who ditched the party in 2015. 😀
Its not
@Sean McCartney KINDA….is
This is a sad indictment of America’s education, society and politics.
when the core value is hate you get this
People seem to gave forgotten what happened after The Nuremberg rallies occurred.
Can’t wait for him to be held accountable.
@RABID CUJO CRAZY
@Christopher Chambers lmao is that Fetterman?
Hold your breath……..
Maya Angelou quote: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
America should heed this important concept. MAGAs showed the world who, and what they are.
Contempt for the conman. Sympathy and empathy for the conned.
But damn do these people make that hard.
Imagine still being a Republican even after Trump, January 6th, and even after Putin invaded Ukraine. 👨🏻🦳😂
How many trump trading cards did you buy????
The things you described are features, not defects to the modern GOP.
@RABID CUJO CRAZY He won twice. So…..more wins than Trump. He didn’t even need a people shouting a theme. ‘Let’s go Brandon’ kind of lame. FYI Brandon has only won one race too (as of today).
As someone else reminded me, let Trump address CPAC on stage, and arrest him live on stage, that would be the best thing to see ever!
what about Biden? That’s your elected vomit.
@Inti Llanes bu, bu, but Biden… 😥😢😭
Anyone running against him is going to find out that the Dear Leader does not share power. Even though they’ve been kissing his ring for years he will destroy them without mercy.
@Dr. James Olack “ring” is a synonym for the same thing.
If I were a conservative and I truly deep down in my heart believed the claims of Trump and others in the GOP regarding the 2020 election I’d be hard pressed not to immediately start questioning everything I thought was true about MAGA World the moment I saw merchandise that read “TRUMP WON” emblazoned on it. Yet, few of them rarely ever do. Sad.
Exactly… because if he did win 2020, then legally he CAN’T run for 2024.
Arrest all transphobes.
The old lady saying Trump is a warrior probably doesn’t know he refused to serve in Vietnam .
@Owen Somers I just saw it again and it was two different clips.
@Cn Wil They “risked their lives for peanuts”
Oh plllleassse…he got a legit, legal excuse to not go die in a highly unpopular war that our politicians werent even trying to win. Thats called smart.
I’ve heard the education system in America has been going downhill for decades, but I had my doubts. After listening to these current Republicans and Trump for over 4 years, I no longer do.
how much do you pay for gas????????
These people’s ignorance is astounding… like how in the world can you still support Trump after all the crimes he’s committed… smh
@Sean McCartney The NFT alone should be a crime. ‘Me throughout my career’ when has Trump ever been an astronaut?
Anyone who call’s Biden by the name Brandon is an indication they’re still in high school or below.
Let’s go Braindead.
Have you been paying attention?
Let’s go Brawndo! Cause it’s got electrolytes!
“They believe it’s a movement.” I do too. A bowel movement.
That makes sense 😂