48 comments
Does Trump/Santos accurately represent the moral and ethical values of the MAGA Republican Party???
@Roger Schroeder I think that you have that backwards. Trumps lies are far more egregious than Santos’.
@ProfCheryl Santos had more votes. You got 4 years to beat him.
Yes. Santos is the GOP poster boy/drag queen.
Kick Santos out of congress!
Put Santos in jail.
And McCarthy with him
“It’s not really a lie, if YOU believe it” – George Costanza 😂
Wow! So I’ve won the lottery! Damn! Where’s my money Illinois! I’ll sue! 😂
@mark hernden 😂 another festivus miracle !
@Randy HaHa. Serenity Now!!
I thought that came from the Amber Heard school of Narcissism. “It doesn’t matter if it’s right or wrong. That fact that I believe it makes it true.”
Joey biden
If Santos is the “Shape of things to come” for the Republican Party, then the Republican Party is not long for this world.
But who’s worse, Santos or the liar with the orange face?
The one with the most coups and insurrections.
Talented Mr. Santos however has not finished amazing us…
The voters that put him there
I wouldn’t count too much on the republicans to do the right thing.
Agreed. Why start now?!
Voters put him in congress, not Republicans.
Democrats removed Al Franken and Anthony Weiner. Republicans keep George Santos and Matt Gaetz. No difference between the two parties though, right?
I was sad and shocked when the Balrog struck down Santos The Grey, but his return as Santos The White was amazing. Without him, Mordor would rule.
As Manu said: Kevin McCarthy is done if Santos gets indicted.
Such a crazy bad boy, that Santos. But the way it looks now, he’s just one seed in a vast garden of crazy.
So true.
Wonder if MTG has her broom serviced by McCarthy? 😜
Lol
@B. T. I think it’s the other way around. But you could be right, i’m still not sure about MTG’s gender.
They need to stop paying him.
THIS!!
@ShoNuff IzHere!! Fraudulently!!
@Pattykat 12 mules?
He’s going to be asking for even more money now for this ethics investigation. The grift never ends.
George Santos is still on the US Government payroll, that means Santos is still winning the game.
Not for long.
There will be no better example of the depravity of the GOP than if Santos is not tossed out with extreme prejudice.
Voters gotta kick him out. This America. Yall got 3 years to run a campaign.
Why single him out, fella?
@Kevin Boone He is quite singular in his lying and prior alledged criminal activity. He’s singled himself out. I will wait for the Ethics Committee conclusion.
I hope he’s booted out of Congress and hope the ethics committee investigation isn’t a joke. The constituents of New York need justice.
at least he’s consistent
George Santos has proven himself to be the perfect poster-child for the Republican party
He is a flamer.
It’s always about the money with these fraudsters. Don’t expect Republicans to step up and do the right thing.
Clearly, he’s representing his party in a perfect way, as of late.
Does this mean politicians won’t be able to lie anymore?
Regarding the sexual misconduct allegations, why couldn’t his accuser go to the police and press charges?
Or was this attempt snuffed out earlier?
How dare they investigate the King of Siam! It’s true I heard it from George himself!😆