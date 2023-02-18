Hear what Tucker Carlson privately said about Trump’s lies

92 comments

    1. @Some Guy Rubles? HOLD UP! Are you still trying to call everyone “Russians”? 😆 You just further proved yourself to be nothing more than a pathetic bot/paid troll/ Wumao. Please continue pushing more voters to the right!

    2. @Nicholas Maude um hunter biden laptop is russian disinformation or wait the vaccine will keep u from getting covid and is safe and effective …

    3. Left or Right are both sides of the SAME coin….both are corrupted to the CORE and works for the M.I.C ( so it don’t matter which side you vote ) . U,S doesn’t have a REAL Government after WW2, but a Business collaborator with the MIC (military industrial complex) to create WAR for Profit using U,S citizens hard earn money.

      U,S have become a Nation where; —###

      Lawyers destroys Justice.
      University destroys knowledge,
      Police destroys Trust,
      Government destroys Freedom,
      The Press/ Media destroys information and spread propaganda ( CNN, FOX & BBC is the Worst )
      Banks and big corporation’s destroys the economy
      Food Chains destroys Health (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wA3dTUKoS3w&t=1s)
      M.I.C (military industrial complex) destroy other nations for profits….by Chris Hedges
      ALL THE ABOVE ARE GOVERNMENT ( CORRUPTION ) RELATED / CONTROLLED.

      The U,S has done so much damage to the world, Now countries come together to defend themselves from U,S aggression>^^
      ( watch from 8:25 ).https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAJ5cB9PTZw

      And U,S Foreign Policy is ….WAR>^^
      ( watch from 15:00 ).https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bLkIquA6HQ&t=1139s

      U,S creating Atrocities around the World>^^
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXLLoA33tek

      Saudi Arabia and other countries continues to move away from petrodollar.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYwVDwrkpJ8&t=26s
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yDZOg4bSVY
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTA_zrJtE9g

      Watch Real News from Channels NOT sponsored by U,S Government>^^

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogH0wRD0Vkw
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZZ20LJXTeU
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1VznF-RlDk
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIn1AzZsQUU
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43chovyoF8w
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVt5VmbJtG8
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyfD7IC0qJs&t=17s
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCAllpgJeR4.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1_5gvY-7RI
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSxp42c2XJM&t=602s.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYHAUTjEY3s
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vGxQn4WeyA
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLdZ6FqjZ7I
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxQ0PKntr6Y
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yghr2THL9-Y
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acLW1vFO-2Q

  2. I’d LOVE to see the faces of the insurrectionists who are getting this news in prison right now. 😂🤦‍♂️….Well, we told em🤷‍♂️

    5. So let me get this straight being let into the capital by police makes you an insurrectionust… but rioting and burning down communities doesn’t? If it wasn’t for double standards you people would have NO standards. The hypocrisy is unreal. I’d rather talk about the current administration ls failures than focus on someone who isn’t even president anymore and I’m an actual liberal yall are just too far gone you mfers make us all look bad

    3. @Gregg Mackie no. We believe reality. And the reality is, Biden won and trump lost.
      We’re sorry that you can’t cope with reality, but this fact has been reinforced by countless judges across the country- trump appointed judges.
      You believe the election was stolen because trump told you it was stolen, not because there was any evidence, but because trump said it.
      🐑

    1. @krnpowr Dolt? You just called me a name. So I know I must have hit a nerve. I guess it wasn’t beside the point because I am never off point. You must have misunderstood. However, I do not converse with mannerless people. You don’t know me, so save your name calling for your friends.

    5. @M Hall does trump own the tripling of container shipping cost that happened under his each? How about covid? The shutdown? Toilet paper crisis. I know. Chicken and beef beef doubling in price.

  5. This is definitely not being aired to Fox News viewers so nothing is going to change. They will still keep their jobs. I just wish Dominion wins all the money they are suing for and have them apologize on air for a week

    2. If you believe that Joe Biden, who lost two attempted Presidential runs, then on his third attempt, hid in his basement, and refused to campaign, got the most votes in history…then you’re a special kind of stupid!

    3. @CHARLIE BAHAMA If you believe that Joe Biden, who lost two attempted Presidential runs, then on his third attempt, hid in his basement, and refused to campaign, got the most votes in history…then you’re a special kind of stupid!

    5. @V. Britton Twitter files proved Trump innocent for the Russian collusion hoax, Jan.6, his taxes were paid in full, his documents were declassified and secured, and Trump did not let a Chinese recon balloon finish its mission over America, the FBI is searching the Delaware collage now because Biden has 1850 boxes of classified documents stored there plus 415 GB of electronic files. Impeachments immediately.

    1. I want to go back to sleep about politics. Like under Clinton and Obama. Now
      EVERY fkn thing is politics ,24/7 With some Ukrain war clips and a disaster thrown in
      for variety. I have always hated politics but it’s become a soap opera lately. Very bizarre situation.

  7. The twisted moral here is never let the truth get in the way of making cash, even if it leads to a violent attack upon the capitol.

    2. @Tech Infusion “AR15 carrying mob?” Oh Lordy you’ve been completely brainwashed. Nobody during the Jan 6 protest was brandishing AR15s. Nobody inside the Capitol was carrying any firearm at all. And by the way, in case you haven’t noticed, the last three mass shootings have all been carried out with handguns – concealable and deadly.

    3. @Lisa Wise Well, you said more should have met Babbitt’s fate so I guess you’re content to let the “authorities” do the killing for you.

    5. @Tech Infusion What would those resources be? Lying Biden, the liberal media, CNN whose numbers are in the toilet, MSDNC, the ladies on the View, Don Lemon, the network news, etc.
      Tucker Carlson has the highest rated TV show in the country with millions of viewers, beating his competition every night. The liberal hosts don’t even come close. Fox News is like your local news. It tells you what is actually happening in the country. Fox News is the number 1 network in the country with all of its shows beating the competition.
      When Trump left the WH after serving 4 years, the inflation rate was a mere 1.4%, now it’s over 9% and rising. Biden did that with his massive spending.
      Biden spent more money in 2 years than Presidents in their full term.
      Biden allowed millions of foreign nationals to enter the country, including narcotics killing Americans. Did the liberal media report on that? How’s Kamala doing as a border czar?
      Kari Lake may have lost her case but there are questions left whether you like it or not.
      Americans are allowed to ask questions, demand accountability and fairness.
      She can still fight for her state and her country.

    3. They don’t care! 😕 As long as the drugs are good, they will continue to use it. Fentanyl Fox, is exactly what they are!

  9. Murdoch should have his license to work in the US revoked. Otherwise the US presidential elections will always be a quasi circus show

    1. @Billy Flores ‘…even though I’ve never voted…!!! You HAVE the chance to have your say in politics and can’t be bothered but here you are? My Dad always said…”If you can’t be bothered voting don’t be bothered whining or having an opinion”

    2. @Suzy Farnham ?????? Ummm ok and who cares about voting it’s for losers I’m half atheists and independent

    3. @billy beads I didn’t know I was supposed to put my teaching hat on in the bowels of YT comments. Christo fash Betsy DeVos, sister to blackwater founder, Erik Prince, loved her some private religious school vouchers. They are all trash, Christo Fash Trash.

    5. @Trumps Deranged Supporters Ist that all you have? Another made up lie? You really do hate it when I point out your lies. Do you ever get tired of being wrong and then making i[ lies about it. You are the poster child of your party.

  10. Guys and gals, I know a little birdy that knows Tucker. Basically, he knows what he is saying is very crazy ! and he does does not believe his mess that he is spreading. Very true story.

    1. He looks just like the propagandists on Russia1 . Knowing the truth and not believing , makes him even worse ..they lie and deceive the public

    2. And what about his pro ras-Putin stance? Does he also not believe this and if so what incentive is he being given behind the scenes to spout his traitorous views?

  12. Rupert Murdock is the villain Elliot Carver from 007’s Tomorrow Never Dies. Rupert Murdoch should be considered a foreign propaganda threat.

    1. @richardincm You Brits? He’s a bloody Australian! And no!. We don’t want him back here either. He is the second most reviled person in Australia. Second only to our former PM, Morrison. We’ll never forgive him for being born here! 🤣

    2. @Chris Stewart Nothing says success like countries arguing over who a famous guy ‘belongs’ to. “You take him!” “No, You take him!” “No – YOU take him!” Etc.

    3. Musk/Murdock dated in a box at the Superbowl. Knowing the cameras would catch them. Wasn’t a big group of fans. I doubt either follows blue-collar sports.

    4. Citizen Kane 2.0. There are signs. Bond with your neighbors. America will succumb to a foreign power before a civilian uprising; watching the squirrel and not the ball.

  13. “Some people are so far behind in the race that they actually believe that they are winning “ Junior Soprano 😂 this is a great quote for the Fox viewers!

  14. “Legally actionable and just plain wrong.” A truer sentence has never been said. Also take into account the recording of the phone conversation where Trump is telling the Governor to ‘find’ thousands of votes, then threatening him if he doesn’t. If that’s not a smoking gun, I don’t know what is.

    1. As soon as that was new news it should have disqualified donald from ever holding office for life.
      Either you tolerate cheating or you don’t!
      Let’s not.
      Apparently the judicial system does. That’s what lawyers are for.

    2. Don’t quite know how I feel about your comment. Don’t like the illegal bit. But like Trump spouting sh!t. Ha just kidding. He went batsh!t over the elections because he believed the Dead Wrong Polls.

    4. Just to moderate the debate, I don’t want to try Trump, I want to throttle him , Bill Gates, Elaine Maxwell and a few others with my bare hands. I eat my sheep on occasion, I would have no problem with a shallow grave.

      Reply

    Reply

      Reply

    Reply

    2. @Chichi – Ignore him/them, it’s just another StandardTrollLine, generic enough to drop into ANY conversation just to get a Reaction (like yours)…
      Only way to Win is to not play His/Their fluffGame at all, friend…
      (just keep Blocking each one in your Notifications list to avoid future temptation)

    5. A television network requires a valid license, approved, and issued by the Federal Communications Commission in order to operate in the United States and the most substantial pillar of operating a network and in broadcasting news is doing so in the public trust; it is quite evident the Fox network, its Executives, Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity violated the public trust and should lose their license to broadcast in the United States! May they all be put in the same jail along with their orangutang loser President Donald J. Trump.

  18. They’re doing this because it’s their only defense left. They lostt, they know they lost, but they don’t want to admit they lost so They take the cowards way out and just say, “They cheated “

  19. And to think literally right now, there are people in prison, on probation, lost families and friends, jobs over this ridiculous charade.

    2. America never really understood that freedom is only one side of the coin, with the other side being _responsibility_
      Freedom, whatever form it takes, whether it’s speech, or the rights to bear arms, cannot exist without the ability to practice said freedoms with responsibility.

