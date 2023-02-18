Hear what Tucker Carlson privately said about Trump’s lies

Recent Post
Oh, so they’re not morons, they just have no integrity.
@Some Guy Rubles? HOLD UP! Are you still trying to call everyone “Russians”? 😆 You just further proved yourself to be nothing more than a pathetic bot/paid troll/ Wumao. Please continue pushing more voters to the right!
@Nicholas Maude um hunter biden laptop is russian disinformation or wait the vaccine will keep u from getting covid and is safe and effective …
@Den den Hunter Biden’s laptop is a red-herring that the GOP is obsessed with.
Certainly not morons. You have to be really smart to lie at this level.
I’d LOVE to see the faces of the insurrectionists who are getting this news in prison right now. 😂🤦♂️….Well, we told em🤷♂️
What insurrection, Snowflake?
@My eyes Went deaf! 🤣🤣🤣
@Paolo Futre why? They’re the ones that fell for the okie doke.. play stupid games win stupid prizes
“Ha Ha 👉!” — Nelson Mandela Muntz
So let me get this straight being let into the capital by police makes you an insurrectionust… but rioting and burning down communities doesn’t? If it wasn’t for double standards you people would have NO standards. The hypocrisy is unreal. I’d rather talk about the current administration ls failures than focus on someone who isn’t even president anymore and I’m an actual liberal yall are just too far gone you mfers make us all look bad
I would like to thank Arizona’s court of appeals for laughing into Kari’s face 😆👍
@Gregg Mackie You believe Donald Trump is still President. You’re not stupid but sadly very sick.
@Secondchanceministries Hail Satan!
@Gregg Mackie no. We believe reality. And the reality is, Biden won and trump lost.
We’re sorry that you can’t cope with reality, but this fact has been reinforced by countless judges across the country- trump appointed judges.
You believe the election was stolen because trump told you it was stolen, not because there was any evidence, but because trump said it.
🐑
@Teddys mom after living rent free in your head
@Lee Aposmall You’re right. https://youtu.be/7SQEh49etJI
Anyone who still watches fox after hearing this is admitting they love being lied to.
@krnpowr Dolt? You just called me a name. So I know I must have hit a nerve. I guess it wasn’t beside the point because I am never off point. You must have misunderstood. However, I do not converse with mannerless people. You don’t know me, so save your name calling for your friends.
@Russ White I agree! Take your own advice!
@M Hall <<— 🐑
@Russ White why?
@M Hall does trump own the tripling of container shipping cost that happened under his each? How about covid? The shutdown? Toilet paper crisis. I know. Chicken and beef beef doubling in price.
This is definitely not being aired to Fox News viewers so nothing is going to change. They will still keep their jobs. I just wish Dominion wins all the money they are suing for and have them apologize on air for a week
Air it for the 4 or more years they spewed the lie!
If you believe that Joe Biden, who lost two attempted Presidential runs, then on his third attempt, hid in his basement, and refused to campaign, got the most votes in history…then you’re a special kind of stupid!
@CHARLIE BAHAMA If you believe that Joe Biden, who lost two attempted Presidential runs, then on his third attempt, hid in his basement, and refused to campaign, got the most votes in history…then you’re a special kind of stupid!
@V. Britton Twitter files proved Trump innocent for the Russian collusion hoax, Jan.6, his taxes were paid in full, his documents were declassified and secured, and Trump did not let a Chinese recon balloon finish its mission over America, the FBI is searching the Delaware collage now because Biden has 1850 boxes of classified documents stored there plus 415 GB of electronic files. Impeachments immediately.
I miss the good old days when news was boring.
I want to go back to sleep about politics. Like under Clinton and Obama. Now
EVERY fkn thing is politics ,24/7 With some Ukrain war clips and a disaster thrown in
for variety. I have always hated politics but it’s become a soap opera lately. Very bizarre situation.
ever since 2016 its been like this. no wonder this world is worse than before. 🤦♂️
The twisted moral here is never let the truth get in the way of making cash, even if it leads to a violent attack upon the capitol.
@Russ White Oh, well I guess it’s all good. We should all just trust the government.
@Tech Infusion “AR15 carrying mob?” Oh Lordy you’ve been completely brainwashed. Nobody during the Jan 6 protest was brandishing AR15s. Nobody inside the Capitol was carrying any firearm at all. And by the way, in case you haven’t noticed, the last three mass shootings have all been carried out with handguns – concealable and deadly.
@Lisa Wise Well, you said more should have met Babbitt’s fate so I guess you’re content to let the “authorities” do the killing for you.
@Brabdog Yeh! you definitely have not been watching the evidence of the Jan 6th select committee, but then Fox News refused to broadcast the evidence, here you go see what you missed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj0R9QedwG4&ab_channel=PBSNewsHour
@Tech Infusion What would those resources be? Lying Biden, the liberal media, CNN whose numbers are in the toilet, MSDNC, the ladies on the View, Don Lemon, the network news, etc.
Tucker Carlson has the highest rated TV show in the country with millions of viewers, beating his competition every night. The liberal hosts don’t even come close. Fox News is like your local news. It tells you what is actually happening in the country. Fox News is the number 1 network in the country with all of its shows beating the competition.
When Trump left the WH after serving 4 years, the inflation rate was a mere 1.4%, now it’s over 9% and rising. Biden did that with his massive spending.
Biden spent more money in 2 years than Presidents in their full term.
Biden allowed millions of foreign nationals to enter the country, including narcotics killing Americans. Did the liberal media report on that? How’s Kamala doing as a border czar?
Kari Lake may have lost her case but there are questions left whether you like it or not.
Americans are allowed to ask questions, demand accountability and fairness.
She can still fight for her state and her country.
Weve been wondering when fox viewers will finally see fox for what they are and its never happened.
Unless they change the channel FOX viewers will never know this.
They don’t care! 😕 As long as the drugs are good, they will continue to use it. Fentanyl Fox, is exactly what they are!
Fox will spin this somehow and and their BS will continue.
They aren’t smart enough to ever see that
Murdoch should have his license to work in the US revoked. Otherwise the US presidential elections will always be a quasi circus show
@Billy Flores ‘…even though I’ve never voted…!!! You HAVE the chance to have your say in politics and can’t be bothered but here you are? My Dad always said…”If you can’t be bothered voting don’t be bothered whining or having an opinion”
@Suzy Farnham ?????? Ummm ok and who cares about voting it’s for losers I’m half atheists and independent
@billy beads I didn’t know I was supposed to put my teaching hat on in the bowels of YT comments. Christo fash Betsy DeVos, sister to blackwater founder, Erik Prince, loved her some private religious school vouchers. They are all trash, Christo Fash Trash.
Yes yes yes
@Trumps Deranged Supporters Ist that all you have? Another made up lie? You really do hate it when I point out your lies. Do you ever get tired of being wrong and then making i[ lies about it. You are the poster child of your party.
Guys and gals, I know a little birdy that knows Tucker. Basically, he knows what he is saying is very crazy ! and he does does not believe his mess that he is spreading. Very true story.
He looks just like the propagandists on Russia1 . Knowing the truth and not believing , makes him even worse ..they lie and deceive the public
And what about his pro ras-Putin stance? Does he also not believe this and if so what incentive is he being given behind the scenes to spout his traitorous views?
If Tucker was worried about fox stock pricing I cant wait to see the crash when the damages are levied on them.
$1.6 BILLION PLUS 100 BILLION PUNITIVE.
Rudy Merdouche is done and bankrupt.
Fingers crossed 🤞
That’s going to be a show! Bam! Crack! Crash! BLAM!
Hold your breath…….
This will be interesting to see how they spin this on air….if they cover it at all.
Rupert Murdock is the villain Elliot Carver from 007’s Tomorrow Never Dies. Rupert Murdoch should be considered a foreign propaganda threat.
@richardincm You Brits? He’s a bloody Australian! And no!. We don’t want him back here either. He is the second most reviled person in Australia. Second only to our former PM, Morrison. We’ll never forgive him for being born here! 🤣
@Chris Stewart Nothing says success like countries arguing over who a famous guy ‘belongs’ to. “You take him!” “No, You take him!” “No – YOU take him!” Etc.
Musk/Murdock dated in a box at the Superbowl. Knowing the cameras would catch them. Wasn’t a big group of fans. I doubt either follows blue-collar sports.
Citizen Kane 2.0. There are signs. Bond with your neighbors. America will succumb to a foreign power before a civilian uprising; watching the squirrel and not the ball.
@Ver Coda the Bieber Effect!
“Some people are so far behind in the race that they actually believe that they are winning “ Junior Soprano 😂 this is a great quote for the Fox viewers!
@LMALOUKI Loser
“Legally actionable and just plain wrong.” A truer sentence has never been said. Also take into account the recording of the phone conversation where Trump is telling the Governor to ‘find’ thousands of votes, then threatening him if he doesn’t. If that’s not a smoking gun, I don’t know what is.
As soon as that was new news it should have disqualified donald from ever holding office for life.
Either you tolerate cheating or you don’t!
Let’s not.
Apparently the judicial system does. That’s what lawyers are for.
Don’t quite know how I feel about your comment. Don’t like the illegal bit. But like Trump spouting sh!t. Ha just kidding. He went batsh!t over the elections because he believed the Dead Wrong Polls.
Send Trump to jail
Just to moderate the debate, I don’t want to try Trump, I want to throttle him , Bill Gates, Elaine Maxwell and a few others with my bare hands. I eat my sheep on occasion, I would have no problem with a shallow grave.
Sometime between 1977 and 1980 or ’83, I saw a news segment, possibly even a documentary on Rupert Murdoch even before Fox news came to be. It did not paint a flattering picture, one that makes it not surprising what Fox came to be. It needs to be unearthed and re-aired. While I admit I don’t remember details, I do recall thinking that Murdoch was one scary man with far, far right ideologies.
I would love to see that documentary. I’m going to try to find it. Thanks for the tip. 🙏🏻
They thought their job was to validate the skewed perspective of an audience that’s always wrong.
Just like CNN
Not even close, Bob.
You mean like the Russian collusion hoax? (Rusty)
@J C Winters He’s right and if you don’t see that yourself then you’re no different than those Fox viewers and only want to have your own biases and beliefs reinforced by “news” like CNN and MSNBC. All these networks only care about profit and will do anything to pander to the demographic they have decided is their key viewer. Which apparently is you.
And yet, these A holes kept schlepping the lie. They All need to be sued individually & then Shunned publicly.
@Greg Jackson Wtf?
@Chichi – Ignore him/them, it’s just another StandardTrollLine, generic enough to drop into ANY conversation just to get a Reaction (like yours)…
Only way to Win is to not play His/Their fluffGame at all, friend…
(just keep Blocking each one in your Notifications list to avoid future temptation)
T R U T H. !!!! 👀🇺🇸🖖
They still do lol
A television network requires a valid license, approved, and issued by the Federal Communications Commission in order to operate in the United States and the most substantial pillar of operating a network and in broadcasting news is doing so in the public trust; it is quite evident the Fox network, its Executives, Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity violated the public trust and should lose their license to broadcast in the United States! May they all be put in the same jail along with their orangutang loser President Donald J. Trump.
They’re doing this because it’s their only defense left. They lostt, they know they lost, but they don’t want to admit they lost so They take the cowards way out and just say, “They cheated “
And to think literally right now, there are people in prison, on probation, lost families and friends, jobs over this ridiculous charade.
Liberals think men can get pregnant .
America never really understood that freedom is only one side of the coin, with the other side being _responsibility_
Freedom, whatever form it takes, whether it’s speech, or the rights to bear arms, cannot exist without the ability to practice said freedoms with responsibility.
We need to hear the truth and what is going on, thank you for stating that