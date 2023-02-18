Recent Post
26 comments
Ioseb Besarionis dze Jughashvili (usually known by the name “Joseph Stalin”) mistrusted planes and ships as well, but preferred travelling by train, too.
That’s why during WW II all conferences with Stalin were train-reachable from Moscow: 4x Moscow. Tehran, Yalta (Crimes).
Esp the Tehran conference in 1943 was security-wise a nightmare for US and British forces.
Meanwhile, James Bond just drove a tank onto the railroad tracks in front of the train 😎
Does he have reason to fear being shot out of the air, or is his paranoia taking over?
Imagine someone thinking a train track is less trackable than an aircraft.
Trains aren’t monitored as much as aircraft, plus aircraft are easy to shoot down so it does make sense, you are wrong
@E L Δ T E …They aren’t monitored as much because they don’t require it. They don’t move as fast as a jet and they are not nearly as hard to hit. They don’t have to be shot down because they’re already on the ground and their movement is lateral….meaning where they are going is predictable by a 6th grader who got at least a b in geometry.
He’s copying Kim.
Can see a lot of derailments happening in russia soon!!! 🙄 mind you plenty of freaks to replace him!!! 🤷♂️
1700+ train derailments a year on average.
Moving like rocket man Kim.
So we can’t TRACK him on a train🤔
His TRAIN runs on a TRACK and CAN’T MANEUVER!!!!!
Putin just made it EASIER to follow him😎
There were just 2 disastrous train derailments in the USA…..
Good. I’m glad he’s scared. Monsters should be scared. And arrested and brought to the Hague.
lol good luck trying Putin you clown
😆😆😆😆 nice joke
Damn a lot like what Hitler was doing during the second World War
They have armoire penitrating missles. If they can figure out what box car has the most armoire that would be the one he is in.
If the trains start derailing like in US…he’s screwed. Maybe we are practicing on US trains, then taking it to Russia
No one is smart enough to figure out that railroad tracks tend to stay in the same place on the ground and if you look where the tracks go you will know where his train is going?
with all the derailments going on maybe 1 more isn’t such a bad idea
If you’ve taken the right decision to go to war with another country you should not be scared but proud
Not only is he the dictator of Russia, he’s former KGB: the man has a deep, deep, knowledge of the intelligence landscape. – If he’s scared of flying in planes, there’s good reason to be. He may be scared of his own generals and officials under him, and of the Russian people, in general. – I hope there’s good reason for that, too!
If they can get a video of the train, they know where it is
Well, this EXACT kind of paranoia befell comrade Stalin, right?!
He loved his armored train, too!!
He’s not long for this world, that’s for sure!
He’s afraid to get hurt or killed but he don’t mind letting 200,000 Russian soldiers get eliminated cause he wants to be a big boy, what a coward