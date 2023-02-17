Recent Post
68 comments
Finally bring out the truth!
trump spokesman is celebrating because they didn’t mention trump’s name at the beginning of an investigation is one of the reasons trump is so delusional, they’re going to tell him what want’s to hear but not the rest.
YES!!! Put Pelosi under oath
You’re never going to find truth by watching CNN!
@Rod Why are you here then go back to faux news and listen to there lies or alternative facts.
It would be so satisfying to see Scott Perry indicted ..what a POS
@adam What about pushing legislation to directly benefit your personal holdings?
@Bitchslapper316 That one I am not too sure of. But, I imagine there isn’t anything illegal about it. I think it is the same idea as buying and selling based on upcoming legislation which hasn’t been made public. I do think it should be illegal though. It just isn’t at the moment.
@adam The insider trading part isn’t illegal in congress but if your a corporate executive you can get decades on prison. It should be illegal though.
The part that does seem illegal is getting offered early stock buy opinions in a company, buying the stock before it goes public then pushing legislation that ensures that company makes a lot of money. That could be considered bribery. Something shes done in the past. 60 minutes made a documentary about it over a decade ago.
@Bitchslapper316 I could see how that could be considered bribery. But, that is a long way from an indictment. I do think there needs to be trading clamps put on members of Congress. Shady trading practices seem to be the only bipartisan thing Congress does.
@Mark you should bring your proof to the cops or the court, like Trump tried to do 60 times or so, claiming the election was stolen
If he did nothing wrong, then let the special counsel see the phone ..perry keep saying he did nothing wrong ?? .
If Pelosi did nothing wrong, release all video footage, and put her under oath
If you ask for a pardon you had to do something wrong. Now tell us who you think believes you
@Warren Kelly Yeah except he denied asking for a pardon. For all you know that was completely made up. If he was a democrat you would be defending him right now. Pathetic.
And they should have consequences.
In my opinion the only time someone needs a pardon is because he may have broken the law or may have done something wrong.
In fact they want the pardon because they did do something wrong.
@Ow3 Wells when you are rushing someone to hospital despite the speed limit.
@Atticus Walker I agree.
Like the whistleblowers our government wants to jail for speaking out about the corruption in our government?
Not even opinion! In order to receive a pardon one must admit to a crime!
Just because they are in congress they are not above the law! They still work for the people ( allegedly)!
@Rods_Garage no congress is not above the law, that’s false
@Anna Kingry Did you see the word allegedly?
@Mark Of course she should be open for questioning if it’s merited. That question really only applies to the party over country republicans.
@Mark Awwwwwww sweetie, I feel your pain trumpie.
@Pre Cognition yeah… that’s like you’re Russia Russia hoax crap… again, proven WRONG 🤣🤣🤣
So congressman Scott Perry, are you saying congressional members are above the law?
@Baby Teano equal justice… soy-boy
@Mark I forgot did Nancy call it ” stop the steal” or STOP TRYING TO STEAL?
@Mark I don’t doubt you believe that. But, I also don’t think you can provide a credible source to back that statement up. Hence, my question. I am more than happy to be proven wrong though.
@Mark No.
All the evidence says they are above the law. Matt Gaetz just got off the hook for sex trafficking minors.
No one is above the law. Not a congress person, Not a president, Not a former president. It should be that simple.
This is amazing.
OMG we have got to get these treasonous insurrectionists out of congress! Every last one of them!
@Mark insurrection is when you attack the US government, I know you have no actual education, but the state or county police, are the police, they are not actually elected government officials, they are hired as citizens that police
@Mark insider trading is not legal, but Congress polices it’s self, so insider trading happens all the time with nobody every charged or even under examination
@Mays Ville There was a riot not an insurrection
@BlueAnons are Dumb
maybe someone not so smart, hell I will even say stupid, but to educated people like a judge guess they said it was. That is why some people are already in prison for it.
@adam it’s ok soy-boy… it’s a small red wave but effective!!! 🤣🤣🤣
If you are allowed to get a pardon before being found guilty of breaking the law doesn’t that place you above the law? It makes no sense for someone to be given a pardon before breaking and being found guilty of a law.
He’s a public employee (as was I). Everything utilizing public facilities (phone, computer, etc) or done on work time or in official capacity belongs to a degree to the taxpayer. If there’s evidence of criminality – seems he doesn’t deserve cover.
lol, you never had Executive Privilege, you silly goose. Sit down with your nonsense
Yup
This is all optics by Democrats and the complicit media.
A waste of taxpayer resources.
Rod’s out of koolaid, someone get him a refill?
His phone was seized by the FBI months ago.
I thought trying to overthrow a duly elected gov was a crime. Put him in jail if he refused to show up.
You mean like Democrats tried doing in 2017?
The public needs to know the truth about Perry and his deceit. Quit hiding Scottie.
I’ve never heard an innocent person ask for a pardon.
EVER!
Only Republican Traitors do.
It’s raining subpoenas on the GQP
Because, legally, accepting a pardon is admission of the crime….so, technically, so is asking for one.
@sharon shaw only the GQP have the power to ignore subpoenas, it’s a proven fact.
Of course, they should be able to investigate mbrs of Congress.
NO ONE is above the law!
When a crime is committed, everything should be available to see. Whether they are in congress or not.
Especially if they are in Congress
What was the crime again?
@Bitchslapper316 You’re not paying attention
@Just Jane I am paying attention. What was his crime?
@Bitchslapper316 he was involved in the January 6th insurrection.
Way to make PA proud, Scott Perry! With representatives like you in power, we are sure to remain a middling commonwealth. You really are looking out for the average Joe. No need to PA to succeed! Awesome.
About time! This should have been done Jan 7th.
Something that wasn’t mentioned in this video is what was also included in the few pages,released. It actually states that (in so many words) others may be subject to prosecution/ indictment, whether they’re named or not, in this specific case. That means Trump 👍🏼 March/April is looking really good for accountability. Fani Willis is doing everything right & by the book. If she were to release anything now, it would give the bad guys a way out by claiming unfair persecution prior to trial. She knows exactly what she’s doing!