Here’s how a grand jury works, and why some are contentious | Just The FAQs

This is why some grand juries have faced criticism in police brutality cases.

RELATED: Check out more from Just The FAQs here

Some of the most high profile court cases started with a grand jury. Here's how they work and why some have faced criticism.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#grandjury #justthefaqs