Here’s how a grand jury works, and why some are contentious | Just The FAQs

This is why some grand juries have faced criticism in police brutality cases.
RELATED: Check out more from Just The FAQs here
Some of the most high profile court cases started with a grand jury. Here's how they work and why some have faced criticism.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#grandjury #justthefaqs
24 people from the jury petit pool. There is no selling from a defendant or prosecutor attorney. They present a “True bill” of indictment.
Corrupt to the very core.
Oh!